Washington, DC

Perkins and Saint Louis host Loyola Chicago

Saint Louis Billikens (12-6, 4-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-11, 0-5 A-10) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Chicago -5.5; over/under is 143. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis plays the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Javonte Perkins scored 27 points in Saint Louis’ 81-74 victory against the George Washington Colonials. The Ramblers...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Wichita State visits Memphis following Williams’ 20-point game

Wichita State Shockers (9-8, 2-3 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (13-5, 3-2 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays the Wichita State Shockers after DeAndre Williams scored 20 points in Memphis’ 61-59 victory against the Temple Owls. The Tigers have gone 8-0 in home games. Memphis averages 15.7 assists per game to...
WICHITA, KS
Louisville hosts Sibande and Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Panthers (12-6, 5-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-16, 0-7 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -10.5; over/under is 141. BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes on the Louisville Cardinals after Nike Sibande scored 21 points in Pittsburgh’s 71-60 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Cardinals have gone 2-9 at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Cincinnati wins 85-69 over South Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Landers Nolley II scored 21 points as Cincinnati beat South Florida 85-69 on Wednesday night. Nolley added nine rebounds and six assists for the Bearcats (14-6, 5-2 American Athletic Conference). David DeJulius scored 21 points and added seven assists. Dan Skillings Jr. finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.
CINCINNATI, OH
Thunder beat Pacers 126-106 for 4th straight victory

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Joe each scored 23 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the Indiana Pacers 126-106 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. Lu Dort had 22 points and a career-high 11 rebounds and Kenrich Williams added 12 points and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Kings beat Lakers 116-111 for 5th straight victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 32 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-111 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory. Harrison Barnes added 20 points and Kevin Huerter had 18 to help the Kings (25-18) move into third place in the Western Conference.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Charlotte PG Ball sprains ankle again against Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) — Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball left Wednesday night’s game against the Houston Rockets after spraining his left ankle again. Ball said after Charlotte’s 122-117 victory that he didn’t think the injury was serious, and he didn’t plan to have X-rays on his ankle.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Baseball Luxury Tax

NEW YORK (AP) — Major league teams that had to pay luxury tax during the 2003-2021 seasons, as obtained by The Associated Press (tax suspended for pandemic-shortened 2020 season):. Year NYY LAD Bos Cubs Det SF Was SD LAA NYM Phi. 2021 $9,681,093 $32,397,344 1,229,936 $1,524,638 $30,773,938 $2,882,657. 2021...
NEW YORK STATE

