ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Walton scores 19, Wichita State downs Tulsa 73-69

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jaykwon Walton’s 19 points helped Wichita State defeat Tulsa 73-69 on Saturday night.

Walton shot 6 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line for the Shockers (9-8, 2-3 American Athletic Conference). Craig Porter Jr. added 13 points while going 4 of 8 and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. James Rojas recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds. Kenny Pohto had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Sam Griffin led the way for the Golden Hurricane (4-12, 0-5) with 25 points. Brandon Betson added 10 points for Tulsa. In addition, Anthony Pritchard had nine points. The loss was the Golden Hurricane’s sixth straight.

Porter scored seven points in the first half and Wichita State went into the break trailing 41-27. Wichita State trailed by 11 points in the second half but went on a 7-0 run to narrow the gap to 50-46 with 12:35 left in the half before finishing off the victory

Up next for Wichita State is a matchup Thursday with Memphis on the road. Tulsa hosts SMU on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Harrison scores 38, Grand Canyon downs Utah Tech 89-85

PHOENIX (AP) — Rayshon Harrison’s 38 points led Grand Canyon over Utah Tech 89-85 on Wednesday. Harrison added six rebounds for the Antelopes (13-6, 4-2 Western Athletic Conference). Gabe McGlothan added 15 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Josh Baker was 4-of-7 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) to finish with 14 points.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Thunder beat Pacers 126-106 for 4th straight victory

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Joe each scored 23 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the Indiana Pacers 126-106 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. Lu Dort had 22 points and a career-high 11 rebounds and Kenrich Williams added 12 points and a career-best 10 assists for the Thunder. Oklahoma City shot 50.5% from the field and made 16 of 38 3-pointers. The Thunder are 7-2 in 2023. All seven wins are by double digits, including a 150-117 victory over Boston on Jan. 3. “I think the team is growing in confidence, and the confidence is kind of a collective confidence,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “It’s not like an individual player just playing on a ridiculous streak or anything like that. The group is gaining confidence together, and we want to be a team that the whole is better than the sum of the parts.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Associated Press

Missouri rallies to down No. 25 Arkansas 79-76

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 17 points and hit two free throws with 29 seconds to lift Missouri to a 79-76 win over No. 25 Arkansas on Wednesday night. DeAndre Gholston added 16 and Sean East II had 12 points for the Tigers (14-4, 3-3 SEC), who avenged a 74-68 loss in Fayetteville on Jan. 4. Davonte Davis scored 18 points and Ricky Council IV had 13 for Arkansas, which has lost four in a row. Anthony Black added 15 points for the Razorbacks (12-6, 1-5). Missouri trailed 67-57 with 5 minutes left.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy