Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
AMN - Free Report) closed at $105.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care...
Zacks.com
Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
MMP - Free Report) closed at $52.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.77% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 8.98%. Coming into today, shares of the petroleum and...
Zacks.com
United Rentals (URI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
URI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $388.87, moving -0.86% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment...
Zacks.com
Silica Holdings (SLCA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
SLCA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $12.52, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%. Heading into today, shares of the commercial...
Zacks.com
Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List
The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 16th
DDI - Free Report) : This digital gaming company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1921.7% over the last 60 days. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | DoubleDown...
Zacks.com
Roku (ROKU) Stock Moves -1.55%: What You Should Know
ROKU - Free Report) closed at $50.24, marking a -1.55% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.56% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.66%. Heading into today, shares of the video streaming company...
Zacks.com
Higher Rates, Robust Trading to Aid Schwab's (SCHW) Q4 Earnings
SCHW - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and 2022 results on Jan 18, before market open. Its revenues and earnings in the quarter are expected to have improved on a year-over-year basis. In third-quarter 2022, Schwab’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from higher rates, which...
Zacks.com
Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Oracle, NVIDIA, Kimberly-Clark in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes closed the second consecutive winning week to start 2023 with gains. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite made massive strides, rising 4.8% in the week, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2.7% and 2%, respectively. Economic indicators released through the week,...
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for Covenant (CVLG) in Q4 Earnings?
CVLG - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVLG’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings remained flat at $1.51 per share over the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 22.67%.
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 17th
PNNT - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days. PennantPark Investment Corporation Price and Consensus. PennantPark Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | PennantPark Investment Corporation Quote. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (. MITSY - Free...
Zacks.com
Reasons to Add Merit Medical (MMSI) Stock to Your Portfolio
MMSI - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, backed by its strong product portfolio. A robust third-quarter 2022 performance, along with its solid international exposure, is expected to contribute further. However, headwinds related to higher consolidation in the healthcare industry and lack of direct sales and marketing capabilities persist.
Zacks.com
Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
OSBC - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Is Andritz (ADRZY) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
ADRZY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question. Andritz is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 221 individual stocks...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) a Buy Now?
VZ - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this largest U.S. cellphone carrier have returned...
Zacks.com
Is Most-Watched Stock Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Worth Betting on Now?
JEF - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this investment banking and capital markets company have returned +15.6% over the...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy SunCoke Energy (SXC) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Globus Medical (GMED) Stock
GMED - Free Report) is gaining from robust performance across several international markets. The company posted better-than-expected results in the third quarter of 2022. Its constant efforts to develop meaningful product innovations also buoy optimism. However, forex woes and persistent pricing pressure do not bode well. In the past year,...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD)?
XSD - Free Report) was launched on 01/31/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Technology - Semiconductors segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax...
Zacks.com
Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
LBRT - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Comments / 0