ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens leave QB Brett Hundley on practice squad

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3STxG0_0kF7LxyG00

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens left quarterback Brett Hundley on the practice squad Saturday, a sign that Tyler Huntley will be able to play in Sunday night’s playoff game at Cincinnati.

With Lamar Jackson out with a knee injury, Huntley would be next in line at quarterback, followed by Anthony Brown. But Huntley has dealt with shoulder problems recently.

The fact that Hundley was not activated means Huntley and Brown are the only options left.

The Ravens put wide receiver Tylan Wallace on injured reserve because of a hamstring issue and promoted receivers Andy Isabella and Binjimen Victor from the practice squad. Baltimore also signed defensive back Ar’Darius Washington from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and ruled out backup center Trystan Colon because of an illness.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner's Announcement

Vikings fans became furious with Kirk Cousins when he threw short of the sticks on a critical fourth down play on Sunday evening.  The play resulted in a turnover on downs, effectively ending Minnesota's season in the process.  Fan have been crushing Cousins ever since, but there might be ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Athlon Sports

Look: Dallas Cowboys Star Has Blunt Message For Stephen A. Smith

Moments after the Dallas Cowboys had routed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, in Monday night's wild-card game, Trevon Diggs had just one thing on his mind: Getting even with Stephen A. Smith.  In a social media clip relayed by SportsCenter, Diggs took to social media and delivered a message to ...
OnlyHomers

Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement

Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Tom Brady’s embarrassing mistake

Monday’s Wild Card matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys featured an extremely uncharacteristic mistake from Tom Brady that could certainly come back to bite the Buccaneers. The play occurred at the beginning of the second quarter after Brady led the Buccaneers down to the Cowboys five yard line. The veteran quarterback Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Tom Brady’s embarrassing mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Team Is 'Too Cheap' To Fire Coach

The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be set to stick with head coach Brandon Staley. According to rumors around the league, the Chargers ownership might be unwilling to pay up for head coach Sean Payton. "People I know around the league told me think they Chargers are too cheap to fire Staley and pay ...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Major Firing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly made a decision on offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.  According to PewerReport.com, the Bucs are planning to fire Leftwich after they struggled on offense throughout the season. The team even had plans to fire Leftwich during the season but Todd ...
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy