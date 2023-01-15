Man jumps on back of police officer during altercation

Jersey Shore, Pa. — Two State Police troopers were allegedly assaulted as they attempted to break up a dispute between neighbors.

Adam Ray Worden started to yell at his neighbor as he tried to pay rent on the evening of Jan. 7, according to an affidavit. Corporal Travis Pena said as troopers arrived at the area near the 190 block of Whyne Road to investigate, so did the 44-year-old Worden’s brother, Kris Andrew Worden.

Kris Worden immediately started interfering with the investigation and arguing with troopers. Two officers were needed to detain Kris Worden after he pushed one during the outburst.

As the troopers were taking Kris Worden into custody, his brother, Adam, jumped on the back of an officer. He was taken down by the trooper and placed in handcuffs, according to Pena.

As officers were taking both men into custody, their sister, Amanda Cooper, arrived at the home. She intentionally sped through the crime scene, causing officers to fear for their lives.

Cooper allegedly ignored several commands by officers to stop.

Kris Worden was charged with two counts each of second-degree felony aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, and resisting arrest. He was also given a single count of obstruction.

Adam Worden was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, and two counts of obstruction.

Both men are being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $99,000 monetary bail. They will both appear before Judge Denise Dieter on Jan. 25 for preliminary hearings.

No charges were listed for Amanda Cooper.

Adam Ray Worden docket sheet

Kris Andrew Worden docket sheet