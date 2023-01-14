Catching History

PINETOPS – Sandra Langley walked into the gym at SouthWest Edgecombe that bears her name on Saturday and walked out a part of history.

Langley, the school’s longtime head girls basketball coach, became the new all-time winningest high school coach (male or female) in North Carolina when her Cougars defeated Edgecombe County rival Tarboro 56-25 in a non-conference game.

SouthWest gave Langley her 819th career victory, eclipsing the previous mark of 818 wins set by the late Harvey Reid, with Saturday’s win, according to North Carolina High School Athletic Association records. Langley tied the record on Friday when SWE eased past Washington 64-37.

Langley is the only girls basketball coach SouthWest Edgecombe has ever had. She took the job when county officials opted to merge West Edgecombe and South Edgecombe into SouthWest Edgecombe during the 1978-79 school year.

There weren’t many women coaching high school basketball during the late 1970s, an era where Title IX came to the forefront of women’s athletics.

A huge challenge awaited, as the players from the two bitter, sometimes hostile rivals had to develop chemistry and accept new roles on the basketball court. Some players who expected to start found themselves on the bench, which created tension between Langley and the upperclassmen.

Langley expected some resentment, but she knew she had to blend the personalities together.

It wasn’t long before SouthWest ascended to the top in dominating fashion under the fiery and enthusiastic coach.

Langley’s second team advanced to the final four before the NCHSAA adopted the regional format. Her next two each went 31-0 and claimed back-to-back Class 3A championships in 1981 and 1982. The Cougars were state runners-up in 1984, 1986 and 1995 before winning another state 3A title in 1996.

Her 2007 squad emerged as the state runner-up, meaning her basketball teams have played for state championships in nearly every decade since the 1980s.

Langley set the record for most wins in North Carolina girls basketball history back in 2015. She earned her 800th career win in late December 2022.

Langley was born in Edgecombe County to Preston Grey Shelton Jr. and Gladys Shelton Pitt. She attended South Edgecombe from 1966-1970. She was the Vice President of the National Honor Society and an honor graduate, ranking No. 3 in her graduating class.

She played basketball at South Edgecombe from 1966-70. She was a co-captain in 1969 and 1970 and was named All-Tournament in 1969, All-Conference in 1970 and First Team All East in 1970.

Langley attended Barton College (then known as Atlantic Christian) from 1970-1974 and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Physical Education. She was also a member of Alpha Chi Honor Society. She played volleyball and basketball for Barton, and in 1971-72 led the team to a victory over North Carolina State in women’s basketball.

After graduating from Barton, she attended East Carolina University, where she received her Masters of Education in 1977.

She has taught and coached in junior high and high schools, including W.A. Woodard, North Edgecombe, West Edgecombe Junior and SouthWest Edgecombe. She was named North Edgecombe High School Teacher of the Year in 1977; Edgecombe County Teacher of the Year in 1977 and West Edgecombe Teacher of the Year in 1980.

She has served as Physical Educational Departmental Chairperson at SouthWest Edgecombe, has been the school’s athletic director since 1991 and was inducted into the N.C. Athletic Directors Hall of Fame in 2009.

She was inducted into the Barton Athletics Hall of Fame in 1992. Langley is the only coach to be named N.C. Coach of the Year by the Associated Press four times and was inducted into the Twin County Hall of Fame in 2005.

Langley is also a past winner of the Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Award. The award is named in honor of the longtime NCHSAA executive director who retired in 2010. One award is given per region and goes to a person with at least 10 years experience in education and athletics who is still active in the field and has regularly gone ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty at both the local and state level.

In addition to coaching girls basketball, Langley has also coached volleyball – a sport she also played in college – as well as track and softball.

For more than 40 years, Sandra Langley has been synonymous with excellence.