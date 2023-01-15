ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

North Platte Telegraph

A legal desert: Attorneys are scarce in Nebraska's rural areas

Here's a little known fact: A dozen counties in Nebraska currently have no practicing attorneys. Zip from the towns of Bartlett, Hyannis or Stapleton. Zero from Arthur, Springview or Spencer. Zilch from Harrisburg or Hayes Center. And by 2027, four more counties are projected to join them, according to the...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

State senators complete bill introductions, fall short of record volume

LINCOLN — State senators have wrapped up the bill introduction period for the 2023 session, falling short of filing a record number of proposals. A total of 812 legislative bills were introduced through Wednesday — the deadline for bill introduction — which is short of the record 885 bills introduced in 1997 for a similar 90-day session.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Some state, federal, tribal documents would be accepted under Nebraska voter ID bill

LINCOLN — The senator who led the successful ballot initiative to require voter identification in Nebraska introduced a bill Tuesday to carry out the requirement. Legislative Bill 535 spells out acceptable types of identification, requirements for providing ID with mail-in ballots and the process for handling cases where voters show up at the polls without ID.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Carbon monoxide emergency puts one in Omaha hospital

Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits. Updated: 3 hours ago. Buyers of...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. January 15, 2023. Editorial: Ronnie Green has served UNL, Nebraskans well. Ronnie Green didn’t grow up in Nebraska, but he has been a valuable contributor to his adopted state since 1985, when he enrolled in a doctoral program in animal breeding and genetics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska snowstorm closes major roads; travel discouraged

UPDATE, 4 p.m. — Interstate 80 is now closed from Grand Island to the Wyoming border. UPDATE, 7:00 a.m. — Both I-80 and Highway 30 are now closed from Kearney to the Wyoming border. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced multiple closures due...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

A winter storm unfolding across the state

UPDATE – 12:10 p.m. Wednesday:. After analyzing radar trends and taking a look at some of the morning data, we’ve made a few adjustments to the snow forecast. A wintry mix will eat away at some of the snow totals in southeast Nebraska, producing a sharp cutoff between high and not-so-high snow totals. Lincoln will end up very close to that cutoff region.
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

New tool being launched by Nebraska DHHS

LINCOLN - A new feature is being launched by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to help you identify which benefits you may qualify for. The iServe Nebraska Portal is a key project under the iServe Nebraska program initiative. The new Portal will be a modernized, easy-to-use system with enhanced self-service capabilities.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Julie Geiser: Feed and water birds this winter

As our landscape turns into a winter wonderland and the cold of winter overtakes us, remember to provide food and water for birds. Birds that winter in our area as well as those that migrate through need a good food and water source. By providing the birds that visit your...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Bowhunting couple sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bowhunting couple from Iowa has been sentenced to probation for conducting hunts at a central Nebraska guiding and hunting business where numerous people have been convicted for violating federal laws that prohibit the trafficking of wildlife. Federal prosecutors said the case against Josh Bowmar,...
ANKENY, IA
klkntv.com

A winter storm is taking aim at Nebraska

While the weather becomes more active on Wednesday, we still have one more day of quiet weather. We will be dealing with low clouds initially for much of the area on Tuesday morning. However, I suspect that the sun may poke out during the afternoon in eastern Nebraska. For areas...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

402 Creamery teams up with Runza to release “The Dream Midwest Collaboration”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a combination that not many would think of putting together. Runza’s Chili & Cinnamon Rolls are definitely a wintertime favorite around Nebraska and Iowa, but there aren’t too many people who are looking to have a pint of ice cream in the middle of winter, especially when a snow storm in occurring. On the flip side, there are some who might think that eating ice cream during this time is one way to “become one with winter,” or simply just a year-round enjoyment.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
LINCOLN, NE

