North Platte Telegraph
A legal desert: Attorneys are scarce in Nebraska's rural areas
Here's a little known fact: A dozen counties in Nebraska currently have no practicing attorneys. Zip from the towns of Bartlett, Hyannis or Stapleton. Zero from Arthur, Springview or Spencer. Zilch from Harrisburg or Hayes Center. And by 2027, four more counties are projected to join them, according to the...
North Platte Telegraph
State senators complete bill introductions, fall short of record volume
LINCOLN — State senators have wrapped up the bill introduction period for the 2023 session, falling short of filing a record number of proposals. A total of 812 legislative bills were introduced through Wednesday — the deadline for bill introduction — which is short of the record 885 bills introduced in 1997 for a similar 90-day session.
North Platte Telegraph
Some state, federal, tribal documents would be accepted under Nebraska voter ID bill
LINCOLN — The senator who led the successful ballot initiative to require voter identification in Nebraska introduced a bill Tuesday to carry out the requirement. Legislative Bill 535 spells out acceptable types of identification, requirements for providing ID with mail-in ballots and the process for handling cases where voters show up at the polls without ID.
WOWT
Carbon monoxide emergency puts one in Omaha hospital
Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits. Updated: 3 hours ago. Buyers of...
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Omaha World-Herald. January 15, 2023. Editorial: Ronnie Green has served UNL, Nebraskans well. Ronnie Green didn’t grow up in Nebraska, but he has been a valuable contributor to his adopted state since 1985, when he enrolled in a doctoral program in animal breeding and genetics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
klkntv.com
Nebraska snowstorm closes major roads; travel discouraged
UPDATE, 4 p.m. — Interstate 80 is now closed from Grand Island to the Wyoming border. UPDATE, 7:00 a.m. — Both I-80 and Highway 30 are now closed from Kearney to the Wyoming border. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced multiple closures due...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska Gov. Pillen wants $2.5 billion in new funding for schools, property tax relief
LINCOLN — Every school district in Nebraska would receive at least $1,500 per student in state aid for K-12 education, and the state would pick up more of the tab for special education, under a set of three school funding proposals that Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled Tuesday. “All of...
klkntv.com
A winter storm unfolding across the state
UPDATE – 12:10 p.m. Wednesday:. After analyzing radar trends and taking a look at some of the morning data, we’ve made a few adjustments to the snow forecast. A wintry mix will eat away at some of the snow totals in southeast Nebraska, producing a sharp cutoff between high and not-so-high snow totals. Lincoln will end up very close to that cutoff region.
Nebraskan and USMC Reserves Col. Georgia Parment breaks barriers, climbs ranks
“I really look back at the women who were serving 20 years ago, 40 years ago, 60 years ago - and just know they began laying the framework and the groundwork to get to where we are today."
norfolkneradio.com
New tool being launched by Nebraska DHHS
LINCOLN - A new feature is being launched by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to help you identify which benefits you may qualify for. The iServe Nebraska Portal is a key project under the iServe Nebraska program initiative. The new Portal will be a modernized, easy-to-use system with enhanced self-service capabilities.
North Platte Telegraph
Julie Geiser: Feed and water birds this winter
As our landscape turns into a winter wonderland and the cold of winter overtakes us, remember to provide food and water for birds. Birds that winter in our area as well as those that migrate through need a good food and water source. By providing the birds that visit your...
Kearney Hub
Photos: On I-80 in Nebraska, this is what you'll see
Department of Transportation cameras close to 10 a.m. show deteriorating conditions west of Grand Island. Then the interstate becomes impassable; it's closed west of Kearney.
North Platte Telegraph
Bowhunting couple sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bowhunting couple from Iowa has been sentenced to probation for conducting hunts at a central Nebraska guiding and hunting business where numerous people have been convicted for violating federal laws that prohibit the trafficking of wildlife. Federal prosecutors said the case against Josh Bowmar,...
Bill would require mask mandates to get city council or county board approval
Nebraska’s local health directors, under a new legislative proposal, could no longer enact a directed health measure without the approval of their city council or county board.
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha Public Schools set to approve $675,000 settlement with family of football player who died at practice
OMAHA -- The family of Omaha South High School student Drake Geiger, who died after football practice in 2021, will receive $675,000 in a settlement with the Omaha Public Schools. The OPS board is scheduled to approve the settlement at its meeting Wednesday. Geiger, 16, died mainly from hyperthermia after...
klkntv.com
$3.6 million grant will give Nebraska nursing students experience as school nurses
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A multimillion-dollar grant has been awarded to the Nebraska Department of Health of Human Services to train more nurses. Through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Nebraska has received $3.6 million as part of the COVID-19 Crisis Response Cooperative Agreement. Those funds will go,...
klkntv.com
A winter storm is taking aim at Nebraska
While the weather becomes more active on Wednesday, we still have one more day of quiet weather. We will be dealing with low clouds initially for much of the area on Tuesday morning. However, I suspect that the sun may poke out during the afternoon in eastern Nebraska. For areas...
klkntv.com
Free lunch for every Nebraska student proposed as 1 in 7 lack stable access to food
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As we repeatedly saw throughout the pandemic, many children rely on schools to get enough to eat. That’s one of the reasons a new bill introduced in Nebraska this legislative session is getting national attention. The Hunger-Free Schools Act would provide free breakfast and...
1011now.com
402 Creamery teams up with Runza to release “The Dream Midwest Collaboration”
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a combination that not many would think of putting together. Runza’s Chili & Cinnamon Rolls are definitely a wintertime favorite around Nebraska and Iowa, but there aren’t too many people who are looking to have a pint of ice cream in the middle of winter, especially when a snow storm in occurring. On the flip side, there are some who might think that eating ice cream during this time is one way to “become one with winter,” or simply just a year-round enjoyment.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
