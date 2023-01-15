Read full article on original website
DECC hosting movie nights in February
The DECC will host “Big Movies at the DECC” Thursday evenings in February. The movies will be free to attend and “Bring Your Own Blanket or Bean Bag” to the Harbor Side Ballroom. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the movie starts at 6:30 p.m. There...
Voyaging Towards a Cure: A dad decides to raise donations during a long trek to the BWCA
A Hibbing dad is doing something unique to help his daughter. Tony Fatticci is set to head out on Friday next week for a 17 day winter hike through the BWCA. “The Boundary Waters is a place I enjoy. I love to winter camp up there. And if I’m going to do it, I might as well do it for a good cause,” he shared.
St. Luke’s Hospital holds successful drive for Chum
Chum is sorting through a trailer full of donated food, winter gear and other supplies following a successful drive organized by St. Luke’s Hospital. “Today we have things like toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, all the personal hygiene items, including blankets, jackets, things that people will need,” said St. Luke’s employee and the drive’s organizer Katie Godden.
Celebrating the Northland in pictures
It is said that a picture is worth a thousand words. Tonight in Duluth, some of the best photographers in the northland are being celebrated for capturing and sharing incredible images of our region. You may have seen some of them as you are scrolling through your facebook feed, or...
Justin Liles: Snow returns tonight, slick AM travel
A low-pressure system will bring snow to portions of the Northland tonight into Thursday night, lasting longest along the South Shore. Snowfall amounts will range from 3 to 6 inches across northwest Wisconsin. Some areas toward Ashland and Ironwood that may see some higher amounts. The heaviest snow will fall across Price County near Butternut.
Level III predatory offender released in Duluth
The Duluth Police Department is notifying the public of a High-Risk, level three predatory offender that will be released in Duluth. Michael Thomas Kleiber, is a 46-year-old, white man with brown hair and blue eyes. Kleiber is 6′ 7″ tall and weighs 196 pounds. There is no known address for Kleiber, and authorities say he will be homeless.
Janet Kennedy elected to lead Duluth City Council
After a unanimous vote, Janet Kennedy has been elected to lead the Duluth City Council. This is the first time in the City’s history that a woman of African American Heritage holds the position of Council President. “This is an historic time for all Duluthians and this election lifts...
UMD’s Spicer, head coach Sandelin make return to former home North Dakota this weekend
Last May Grand Forks native Cole Spicer de-committed to his hometown North Dakota Fighting Hawks men’s hockey team and skated his way over to their rivals the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) led by, North Dakota alum himself, head coach Scott Sandelin. This weekend the duo will make their...
Prep Hockey: Duluth East boy’s hockey tops Denfeld, GRG and Mirage girl’s win
The battle for home ice bragging rights commenced on Tuesday between the Duluth East and Duluth Denfeld boy’s hockey teams at Heritage Center. The Greyhounds collected their first rivalry win in three seasons by the final score of 4-0. Cole Christian opened the scoring in the game just 30...
Update of Esko’s post office burglary and mail theft
On January 10th, the Esko Post Office was burglarized in the morning, with several packages and mail letters stolen. Two days later, Steven Russell Macdonald of Willow River, was arrested by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office for the burglary. Macdonald’s arrest include multiple unrelated charges, and an active warrant in Carlton County.
Man sentenced to 20 years for November stabbing
A judge has sentenced Anthony Alton Holloway to 20 years in prison for killing the mother of his child. St. Louis County Attorney Kim Maki said Holloway was found guilty by a Duluth jury of Attemted Second-Degree Intentional Murder, and a second count of Child Endangerment, which is a gross misdemeanor.
St. Paul woman killed in crash on Highway 23
The Minnesota State Patrol said a St. Paul woman died in a crash on Saturday afternoon. Rosemary Lundquist was driving on Highway 23 near Cross Park Road in Pine County. The patrol said she crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on in the other lane. Lundquist was 82.
Beyond the Playbook: Final “Jug” game between Carlton and Wrenshall boys’ basketball
A final chapter has been etched into what was called the ‘Battle for the Jug’ earlier this month between the Wrenshall and Carlton boys’ basketball teams. A tradition that began in 1951 as a clash between two small town basketball programs in the Wrenshall Wrens and Carlton Bulldogs boy’s teams.
Tie with St. Thomas? No. 6 UMD women’s hockey only looking for ‘W’s in series rematch
The sixth ranked University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team is bulldozing through the second half of their season. They haven’t dropped a game since December 2 against Ohio State University, and now boast a seven game unbeaten streak. Sweeping Bemidji State University last weekend, the Bulldogs...
UMD’s Gabbie Hughes nominated for Hockey Humanitarian Award, again
On Wednesday University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey graduate forward Gabbie Hughes was named one of 15 nominees for the 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award. Last March she was named a top three finalist for the 2022 award, and is one of four repeat nominees. The award is given...
Duluth Marshall girl’s basketball snaps Ely’s win streak
Averaging nearly 70 points a game, the Ely girl’s basketball team visited Duluth Marshall on Tuesday. The Hilltoppers won the game by the final score of 71-62 snapping Ely’s win streak of 10 games. Duluth Marshall improves to 8-6 on the season, Ely falls to 11-12. Around The...
Proctor girl’s basketball tops Cromwell-Wright
The Proctor girl’s basketball team was home on Monday taking on the Cromwell-Wright Cardinals. The Rails fell in their last game to Esko by only two points, while the Cardinals fell by one point in their prior match to South Ridge. Proctors captain Hope Carlson had a multipoint evening,...
