Colts add Philly offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to head coaching search

By Mike Chappell
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – A busy week by the Indianapolis Colts on their head coaching search included a young offensive coordinator whose attention will quickly will switch to the playoffs.

Shane Steichen, 37, who has been an integral part of the Philadelphia Eagles return to prominence, completed his interview with the Colts Saturday. He’s been the Eagles’ offensive coordinator the past two seasons.

Colts interview Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for head coach job

Now, Steichen can focus on the Eagles’ NFC Divisional playoff game next weekend as the conference’s No. 1 seed, earned with a 14-3 record. Philadelphia’s offense, led by emerging standout quarterback Jalen Hurts, ranked No. 3 in the league in total yards (389.1), No. 5 in rushing (147.6), No. 9 in passing (241.5) and No. 3 in points (28.1).

The collaboration of Eagles head coach and former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni and Steichen is undeniable.

Prior to joining Sirianni’s staff in 2021, Steichen spent seven seasons with Chargers. He was their offensive coordinator in 2019-20 after serving as an offensive quality control coach and quarterbacks coach while working with former Colts head coach Frank Reich.

Colts’ latest interview: Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson

Steichen’s interview was the Colts’ seventh this week as they look to replace Reich, who was fired Nov. 7.

Preceding Steichen: Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn; Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Denver defensive coordinator Ejior Evero and Colts’ special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone.

At some point, the team plans on interviewing Jeff Saturday, who served as interim coach after Reich’s dismissal.

General manager Chris Ballard is spearheading the initial phase of the search process with owner Jim Irsay having final say on the hiring, after consulting with Ballard.

He said the team will “be patient’’ in its search.

“I don’t care if it takes until mid-February to hire the head coach,’’ Ballard said. “It’s about getting it right.’’

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51 .

