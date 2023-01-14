Read full article on original website
Weather prompts changes to Corner Conference Tournament schedule
(Tabor) -- Wednesday's Corner Conference Girls Basketball Tournament games have been postponed. The postponement of Wednesday's games between Stanton/Sidney and Fremont-Mills/East Mills will now take place on Thursday at Fremont-Mills, along with the boys semifinal games that were originally slated to take place in Malvern. The schedule will go as follows:
Martin Blog (1/18): Where would/should Shenandoah go?
(KMAland) -- Day 18 & Blog 18 of 2023. Last Wednesday, I blogged and opined that it was time for Shenandoah to leave the Hawkeye Ten Conference. Thank you to those of you that read, shared, commented, reached out and on and on. I saw/heard a lot of thoughts, ideas and feedback. I also saw/heard some with a consistent question: Where will they go?
Sidney's Thompson to continue softball career at SWCC
(Sidney) -- An opportunity too good to pass up for Sidney senior Sadie Thompson is also one she's excited to have in front of her. Thompson will continue her softball career at Southwestern Community College. "I'm super grateful for this opportunity," Thompson said. "It came along, and I decided to...
Syracuse boys finding ways to win with grinding mentality
(Syracuse) -- Syracuse boys basketball is finding ways to win, and they’ve already bettered last season’s win total through 11 games. The Rockets (6-5), which finished 4-20 a year ago, have a solid mix of senior leadership and youthful contributors under head coach Adam Stotz. “I feel really...
Wintry mix arrives in KMAland
(Valley) -- There's no question that KMAland is under the gun in terms of wintry weather the next several hours. The National Weather Service in Valley says a winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday for Montgomery, Fremont, and Page in southwest Iowa, and Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska. A winter storm warning, meanwhile, is in effect for that same time period for Mills, Pottawattamie, Cass, Harrison and Shelby counties in western Iowa and Otoe and Cass counties in southeast Nebraska. The weather service in Johnston has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of south central Iowa until 9 a.m. Thursday for Adams, Union, Clarke, Taylor, Ringgold, Decatur, Adair and Madison counties.
Arthur "Tom" Brodersen, 88, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Memorials:Directed to the Shenandoah First Presbyterian Church. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Interment:Rose Hill Cemetery Shenandoah, Iowa, At A Later Date. Notes:Tom passed away on Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023, at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances...
Louise Barry, 102 of Shenandoah
Louise passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Accura Healthcare in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com.
Nebraska City sports complex plan moves forward
(Nebraska City) -- After a two-week delay, Nebraska City's commissioners have given their blessing to the city's ambitious sports complex project. By unanimous vote Monday evening, the city council approved the complex's master and proposed phases. Approval of the proposed contract with JEO Consulting for engineering the complex's first phase was originally scheduled for the council's first meeting January 3rd. But, the commissioners tabled action after Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette discovered they had yet to okay the project's actual concept. Plans call for building the complex on a 29-acre site at 1419 North 19th Street. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Bequette says the project includes some much-needed soccer fields, among other things.
Rock Port four-day school week enters second semester
(Rock Port) -- More Missouri school districts are following the trend of implementing four-day school weeks. That's according to Ethan Sickles, superintendent of the Rock Port R-2 School District, which enters its second semester of the new schedule format, in which students attend classes four days a week. School officials lengthened the school day in order to meet the state school hour requirement of 1,044 per academic year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Sickles says he's heard little if any feedback on the new schedule.
Kathy Dye, 67, Maitland, Missouri
Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri. Visitation Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri.
Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list
BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
Nodaway County wreck injures 2
(Graham) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nodaway County Monday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred roughly five miles east of Graham on Route A shortly before 6:15 p.m. Authorities say a 2022 Buick Enclave, driven by 72-year-old Billy Brookshier of Graham, attempted to turn into a private drive south of Route A and turned into the path of a 2012 Ford Fusion, driven by 30-year-old Barton Oberhauser of Hopkins. The Patrol says Oberhauser's vehicle struck the right rear of Brookshier's and came to rest in the westbound lane of Route A facing west. Meanwhile, Brookshier's vehicle came to rest south of Route A facing northeast.
Kathryn Marie (Morehouse) Paulsen, 71, previously from Hopkins, MO
Visitation Location:First Christian Church in Hopkins, MO. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 11, 2023. Funeral Home:Church and Chapel Funeral Home in New Berlin, WI.
Rain south and a wintry mix expected by early Wednesday
Brief switch back to wintry mix by Wednesday evening. **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – Brown, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Republic, and Washington counties from midnight tonight until midnight Wednesday night. Clouds thicken overnight with areas of rain spreading in from the southwest after midnight. Temperatures will hold in the 30s throughout...
Fremont County board hears update on carbon pipeline project, airs safety concerns
(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials received an update on a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline and discussed related safety concerns. Meeting in regular session Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors heard from representatives with Summit Carbon Solutions -- whose Midwest Express CO2 pipeline is proposed to run through 3.9 miles of the county hooking up to Green Plains, Shenandoah. The ethanol plant is one of 12 in the state expected to be served by the pipeline spanning much of western Iowa. As they've begun to look into potential drainage district crossings, Summit Representative Riley Gibson says the pipeline would likely cut through the Johnson Run District, which runs through Shenandoah and drains into the East Nishnabotna River.
Officials say Nemaha Co. subject found following weekend incident
NEMAHA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The person who was sought by officials in Nemaha County over the weekend has since been accounted for. The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that a person they had been searching for in the area of Kansas Highway 63 and K-71 on Saturday has been accounted for.
Page County board mulling over road improvement projects
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are mulling over the best ways to tackle several needed road improvement projects over the next few years. Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Page County Board of Supervisors met with County Engineer J.D. King to discuss the current five-year plan of base stabilization and seal coat projects on the county's secondary roads. Mainly, the board discussed proposed renovations on the eastern side of the county, including five miles of J Road in the northeast corner of the county, seven miles of J-53 running from Shambaugh to the Page-Taylor County line, and a four-and-half mile stretch of J55 from Teak Avenue east to the Page-Taylor County line. King says the budgetary estimates he has received for the projects would be roughly $350,000 per mile, including grinding in cement powder and a double chip seal. Ultimately, King says all three potential projects would cost over $1 million.
Nebraska man dies following self-inflicted gunshot during SE Kan. police chase
GALENA, Kan. (WIBW) - After he ran and hid in the treeline following a police chase where he fired shots at officials in Southeast Kansas, a Nebraska man allegedly turned the gun on himself and was pronounced dead. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has opened an investigation into...
Maryville council backs placing marijuana sales tax on April ballot
(Maryville) -- Maryville city officials seek to increase revenues when recreational marijuana becomes available. During its latest regular meeting, the Maryville City Council approved an ordinance including a 3% sales tax on adult-use marijuana within the city, which will appear on the April 4th municipal election ballot. City Manager Greg McDanel tells KMA News the move comes after Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 in November, which made recreational marijuana legal as of December 8. McDanel says Maryville certainly isn't alone in adjusting to the new regulations.
Shen JK-8 parents reminded of morning dropoff procedures
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials are hoping to alleviate some of the congestion during the morning dropoff routine at the JK-B building. Recently, officials posted a Facebook message regarding the traffic pattern for dropping off students outside the building. Shenandoah Elementary and Middle School Principal Aaron Burdorf discussed the "one stop and drop" rule on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning.
