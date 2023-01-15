Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Michigan’s DMV boys return to Maryland eyeing another win over hometown team
ANN ARBOR -- Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams II were in high school the last time Michigan played at Maryland in front of fans. They were in the crowd on March 8, 2020, a pair of local kids attending the regular-season finale to support their future school. Now juniors (and...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball hopes for best after facing Northwestern team hit by COVID
ANN ARBOR -- Tuesday brought an announcement that was all too common the last two years, but not so much this college basketball season. Northwestern and Iowa were postponing their game, scheduled for Wednesday, due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program. Northwestern’s most recent opponent? Michigan,...
MLive.com
Saline’s Jonathan Sanderson making case for best high school basketball freshman in Michigan
SALINE – Michael Marek is convinced there is not a better freshman boys basketball player in the state of Michigan than Jonathan Sanderson. While there could be some bias as the Saline boys basketball coach, Sanderson has hit the ground running with the Hornets and is making a strong case to prove Marek correct.
Ohio State football: Michigan football program falling apart
The Ohio State football program is in a lot better shape than its rival Michigan. Bad news keeps hitting the Wolverines this offseason. The Ohio State football program should thank its lucky stars that it has an adult leading the program. For all the whining we do about Ryan Day’s playcalling or whatnot, we should be thankful that a man with integrity is leading the program in Columbus.
MLive.com
‘Door is open’ for Malik Hall’s return this season at Michigan State
EAST LANSING – Tom Izzo spent Monday afternoon in a foul mood, upset about his team’s loss to Purdue, officiating decisions that went against his team and the prospect of losing senior forward Malik Hall for the rest of the season due to injury. By Tuesday, though, his...
Michigan State basketball gets encouraging news on Malik Hall's foot injury
EAST LANSING — Tom Izzo’s mood changed in 24 hours. And it had nothing to do with Purdue. Michigan State’s basketball coach received hope Tuesday morning that senior forward Malik Hall’s season likely won’t be over — even though a timetable for a potential return remains in limbo.
Maize n Brew
2024 Ohio five-star CB Bryce West reflects on weekend trip to Michigan
The Michigan Wolverines welcomed in a few highly regarded prospects in the 2024 class over the weekend, with the biggest name being five-star cornerback Bryce West. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder from Cleveland is ranked No. 27 overall on the 247Sports composite. He received his offer from Steve Clinkscale last January and has visited numerous times up to this point. Besides Sunday, his most recent trip to Ann Arbor was for the win over Michigan State in October.
MLive.com
Spartan Confidential: Michigan State must regroup after Malik Hall injury, Purdue loss
EAST LANSING, MI – Life in the Big Ten isn’t easy. Following a seven-game win streak that put Michigan State in a tie atop the league standings, the Spartans lost back-to-back tough games at Illinois and at home vs. Purdue on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. To make...
Two of Ohio’s top prospects set to visit Michigan this month
The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Lakewood (OH.) St. Edwards 2024 offensive linemen Deontae and Devontae Armstrong will be attending the Wolverines’ Junior Day on January 28th. This will mark their first ever trip to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines offered the Armstrong brothers back in early November and they...
MLive.com
DCC Super Duals shake up Week 6 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings
Four of the state’s top teams converged on Detroit Catholic Central Saturday for the DCC Super Duals, where the Shamrocks hosted championship contenders Davison, Lowell and Dundee, in addition to several out-of-state powers. At the end of the day, DCC defeated Lowell, 44-11, while Dundee defeated Davison, 67-9, in...
Michigan Daily
Strong first rotation gives Michigan confidence in record-breaking meet
Fifth-year senior Natalie Wojcik leapt in excitement after flipping off the vault and sticking her landing. Her solid 9.900 in the first rotation sparked a record-breaking night. Following Wojcik, senior Gabby Wilson and junior Naomi Morrison also stuck their vault landings giving the Wolverines back-to-back 9.950 routines. Building upon that...
FOX Sports
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh's future in college football | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed head coach Jim Harbaugh’s future at the University of Michigan. Joel elaborated on how he thinks that Harbaugh is trying to improve the program. With the young talent on the team and all the players such as Blake Corum coming back, why is Harbaugh entertaining the idea of leaving? Joel discussed the crossroads he believes Harbaugh is at: his desire to evolve Michigan’s program further along in the sport.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area girls basketball rankings, teams trending up
ANN ARBOR – The top girls basketball teams in the Ann Arbor area continue to keep their strong seasons going. See which teams are heading in the right direction and check out the power rankings at the bottom of the story.
MLive.com
Highlighting top performers, vote for the Ann Arbor-area Winter Sports Athlete of the Week
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor-area Winter Sports Athlete of the Week poll is back for another installment. MLive has gathered 15 student-athletes for readers to choose between. Readers can vote as many times as they’d like until 9 a.m. on Friday. The winner of the poll will be announced shortly thereafter.
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: A ‘slugfest’ vs. Purdue, Tom Izzo’s officiating thoughts
EAST LANSING – Michigan State came within one possession of earning a top-three win over Purdue on Monday. But Michigan State coach Tom Izzo didn’t have much negative to say to his team after a hard-fought 64-63 loss on Monday at the Breslin Center. Here are some thoughts...
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
MLive.com
Cast a vote for Jackson-area Athlete of the Week for the week of January 9-16
JACKSON -- From the wrestling mats to the ice rinks to the basketball courts, there were plenty of big games from athletes around the Jackson area this past week. Who stepped up in the biggest situations? Who had the best performances of the past week? That’s for you to decide.
MLive.com
Tyson Walker’s heroics aren’t enough as Michigan State falls to No. 3 Purdue
EAST LANSING – One of the smallest players on the Spartans roster had the heroics to nearly lead Michigan State to a colossal win. But Purdue’s big man had one last bucket in him. Boilermakers center Zach Edey scored a go-ahead basket with 2.2 seconds left to lead...
MLive.com
Associated Press high school boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 16
The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 16, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan
Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
Comments / 1