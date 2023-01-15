Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary Resident Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Running Ponzi SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
Related
packinsider.com
NC State will Host Notre Dame for their 2023 Football Home Opener
It’s official. NC State’s football home opener will be against Notre Dame next Fall. The Wolfpack defense will see a familiar face across the line of scrimmage throwing the pigskin. Former Wake Forest Quarterback Sam Hartman transferred to play for the Irish for his final year of eligibility.
packinsider.com
NC State Right Outside of the AP Top-25 After Defeating Miami
NC State is knocking on the door of the AP Top-25 after defeating Miami on Saturday, landing at #26 in this weeks poll. NC State was a mere 4 votes away from being ranked 25th. The last time NC State was ranked inside the AP Top-25 was the week of...
packinsider.com
NC State 78 Georgia Tech 66: BOX SCORE
NC State improved to 15-4 on the year, and 5-3 in ACC play, defeating Georgia Tech 78-66 on the road. The Wolfpack have won 4 straight ACC games. Below is the Box Score. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
packinsider.com
NC State is a 5.5-Point Favorite Against Georgia Tech Tonight
NC State is a 5.5-point favorite over Georgia Tech tonight on the road, and the Total is sitting at 143.5. NC State is 14-4 Straight Up, and 8-8-2 Against the Spread. The Total has gone Over in 9 games, and Under in 9 games. Georgia Tech is 8-9 Straight Up,...
packinsider.com
Women’s Basketball: NC State Falls to #20 After Falling Twice Last Week
The NC State Women’s Basketball team fell to #20 in the AP Poll after falling twice last week on the road, losing to FSU 72-91, and UNC 47-56. The Wolfpack have lost 3 of the last 4, and 4 of the last 6. The Wolfpack will host Miami on...
packinsider.com
Former NC State Defensive Back Jalen Frazier Commits to UNLV
Former NC State Defensive Back Jalen Frazier has committed to UNLV. Frazier played 64 snaps in 6 games for the Wolfpack in 2022. He recorded 1 tackle and 1 interception. Frazier was a member of NC State’s 2019 recruiting class. He was a 3-star prospect out of Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina. Rivals ranked him as the #33 player in the state of North Carolina in 2019.
packinsider.com
NC State Signee Trey Parker Shines in Raleigh Last Night vs. Word of God
NC State 2023 Signee Trey Parker happened to be in town yesterday, with his Overtime Elite squad playing against Word of God here in Raleigh last night. Parker had 23 points and 4 steals, making 5 of his 8 3-point attempts. Parker is now averaging 12.0 points per game, shooting...
packinsider.com
ICYMI Former NC State Wide Receiver Devin Carter Flipped from Penn St. to West Virginia
In Case You Missed it, former NC State Wide Receiver Devin Carter, who formerly committed to Penn St., has flipped his commitment to West Virginia. Carter was committed to the Nittany Lions for all of 9 days. I’ll just say it. I don’t get it. Leaving NC State to go...
Comments / 0