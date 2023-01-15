ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
packinsider.com

NC State will Host Notre Dame for their 2023 Football Home Opener

It’s official. NC State’s football home opener will be against Notre Dame next Fall. The Wolfpack defense will see a familiar face across the line of scrimmage throwing the pigskin. Former Wake Forest Quarterback Sam Hartman transferred to play for the Irish for his final year of eligibility.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Right Outside of the AP Top-25 After Defeating Miami

NC State is knocking on the door of the AP Top-25 after defeating Miami on Saturday, landing at #26 in this weeks poll. NC State was a mere 4 votes away from being ranked 25th. The last time NC State was ranked inside the AP Top-25 was the week of...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State 78 Georgia Tech 66: BOX SCORE

NC State improved to 15-4 on the year, and 5-3 in ACC play, defeating Georgia Tech 78-66 on the road. The Wolfpack have won 4 straight ACC games. Below is the Box Score. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State is a 5.5-Point Favorite Against Georgia Tech Tonight

NC State is a 5.5-point favorite over Georgia Tech tonight on the road, and the Total is sitting at 143.5. NC State is 14-4 Straight Up, and 8-8-2 Against the Spread. The Total has gone Over in 9 games, and Under in 9 games. Georgia Tech is 8-9 Straight Up,...
ATLANTA, GA
packinsider.com

Former NC State Defensive Back Jalen Frazier Commits to UNLV

Former NC State Defensive Back Jalen Frazier has committed to UNLV. Frazier played 64 snaps in 6 games for the Wolfpack in 2022. He recorded 1 tackle and 1 interception. Frazier was a member of NC State’s 2019 recruiting class. He was a 3-star prospect out of Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina. Rivals ranked him as the #33 player in the state of North Carolina in 2019.
PARADISE, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy