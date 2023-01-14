ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
aseaofblue.com

John Calipari and Wildcats recap Georgia, plus postgame notes

Tuesday’s late-night tip vs. the Georgia Bulldogs was a tale of two halves for the Kentucky Wildcats, who were looking to build momentum after the huge win in Knoxville. The first half was rough, as the Cats never led and went into the half down 42-34. Everything changed in...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky now in the field of 68 in latest Joe Lunardi Bracketology

When the Kentucky Wildcats fell at home to South Carolina last week, it became a very real possibility they’d miss the NCAA Tournament. After that loss, nearly every Bracketology projection had the Cats missing the Big Dance, including Joe Lunardi at ESPN. Two games later, Kentucky is back in...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Wednesday Headlines: Oscar Tshiebwe Edition

It’s safe to say that for the most part of the Kentucky Wildcats’ first 17 games this season, reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe looked like a shell of himself. Even head coach John Calipari publicly challenged Tshiebwe earlier this week. For those of you who...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Georgia pregame reading and game thread

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Georgia Bulldogs at 9 pm ET at Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, or the ESPN app. The mood has completely changed in Lexington after a massive win against the archrival Tennessee...
LEXINGTON, KY
voiceofmotown.com

Kentucky Head Coach Calls Out Oscar Tshiebwe

Morgantown, West Virginia – When Oscar Tshiebwe left the West Virginia Mountaineers and transferred to play for the Kentucky Wildcats, Bob Huggins was clearly unhappy and expressed his frustrations openly. “We lost an alleged McDonald’s All-American because he didn’t like the fact that we were making him do things...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky may have found its best lineup

The Kentucky Wildcats entered Knoxville as a 9.5-point underdogs. They were not expected to hang with the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers, especially after A quick 8-0 run by the home team to start the game did the Cats no favors. Kentucky fought back and went 22/25 from the free line,...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky is just outside of ESPN’s latest NCAA Tournament Bracketology

The Kentucky Wildcats have not had the season most have expected, as they come into this week at 11-6 (2-3) on the season. Due to that, the Cats have been put on the NCAA Tournament bubble, especially after a loss to South Carolina last Tuesday at Rupp Arena. But a win in Knoxville on Saturday has seemingly flipped the switch on what fans and media are expecting out of this team to finish the season.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Ian Jackson commits to North Carolina

John Calipari has gotten his recruiting swagger back after landing the top recruiting class in 2023, regaining his title and putting the Cats back on top with elite talent. However, Kentucky just suffered its first significant loss in the class of 2024, as five-star guard Ian Jackson has committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels. Jackson announced the news during the Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts on Monday.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky college cheer teams win big at UCA competition in Orlando

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Kentucky college cheer teams took home trophies this weekend at the Universal Cheerleading Association College Nationals. Morehead State University's Cheer Team had a clean sweep. The Eagles received first place in D1 All Girl, Small Coed and Coed. This is Morehead's Large Co-ed program 29th...
MOREHEAD, KY
radionwtn.com

Murray State Basketball Player Arrested

A Murray State basketball player was arrested Sunday and charged with six offenses. The charges were for a DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without registration, having no registration receipt and driving with one headlight. Kenny White Jr., age 21, of Madisonville, was arrested after a traffic...
MURRAY, KY
WCPO

Reality TV star Julie Chrisley begins prison sentence in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley will begin their prison sentences Tuesday. The husband-wife duo were sentenced to prison in late November for fraud and tax crimes. Julie has been assigned to Federal Medical Center in Lexington. She was initially expected to be...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky government bans TikTok

Growing security concerns over the app have led to the decision to ban TikTok from all government owned devices. Growing security concerns over the app have led to the decision to ban TikTok from all government owned devices. Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County …. Kentucky State Police...
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside

Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
KENTUCKY STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles Quarantine Released in Kentucky

In late December, a Thoroughbred who arrived at a training facility in Fayette County, Kentucky, from out of state started displaying clinical signs of strangles. The horse tested positive on January 4. Thirteen horses were exposed, but no additional positive cases were confirmed. The quarantine on the property has been released.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY

