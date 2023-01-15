Read full article on original website
Two of three teen suspects arrested after stolen vehicle hits cop car
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teen suspects have been arrested after driving and abandoning a stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction early Wednesday morning. According to a Peoria Police Department press release, officers observed a stolen vehicle that had been reported in another jurisdiction speeding down Farmington Road just after 1 a.m. Officers did not pursue the vehicle.
Hanna City man in fatal triple car crash had drugs in system, on probation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Court documents indicate the Hanna City man charged in Sunday’s fatal triple car crash on War Memorial Drive had opiates and amphetamines in his system, as well as an extensive criminal history. Jeremy Perry, 43, was allegedly fleeing from police more than 21 miles...
Police pursuits in question since fatal crash Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. – When do police agencies chase a suspect, and when do they not?. Those are questions that have been asked a lot following Sunday’s fatal accident at U.S. 150 and Koerner Road in Peoria — which started as a suspect fled the scene of a woman’s drug overdose treatment at the Shell Station on Kickapoo-Edwards Road.
2 arrested for possessing stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 17-year-olds were arrested earlier Wednesday for numerous offenses including possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Peoria Police say that at around 1:13 a.m., police observed a vehicle that was reported stolen from another jurisdiction. When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver...
Man indicted of hijacking car of elderly man leaving hospital
Man charged for deadly Sunday crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The man involved in a deadly vehicle crash after fleeing police has been identified and charged. 43-year-old Jeremy Perry has been charged with three felonies, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence, and aggravated fleeing/eluding. An arrest warrant in the amount of $1,000,000 was issued.
Peorian arrested on weapons charges in Kewanee after school lockdown
KEWANEE, Ill. – A Peoria man was one of two people arrested on a host of weapons charges, after a chase with police causing a school to go on lockdown. Police in Kewanee say Jeffery Hollingsworth, 21, along with Marcus Smith of Galesburg, 20, remain in the Henry County Jail pending the filing of formal charges and court dates.
LaSalle man arrested for domestic battery
LASALLE, Ill. (WMBD)– LaSalle County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man for battery. According to a Lasalle County press release, 26-year-old Aaron Kirby was arrested and charged on a felony warrant for aggravated domestic battery from an incident on Jan. 6 in rural Peru. Kirby was also charged...
Witnesses describe Planned Parenthood Peoria arson suspect
Sheriff's Association warns of impersonator's assault weapons ban scam
2 juveniles arrested after report of strong-armed robbery in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old are in custody, and another remains on the run, after allegedly being involved in a strong-armed robbery late Sunday night in Peoria. Peoria Police say it happened around 9:30 PM in the 1700 block of Northeast Jefferson, which is between...
Grand jury indicts suspected gunman in New Year’s Day shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A suspect arrested after several shots were fired in a Peoria neighborhood early New Year’s morning has been indicted by a grand jury. The panel decided prosecutors have enough evidence to try Carnell Williams, 42, for reckless discharge of a firearm. Police responded about...
Suspect captured on camera in Planned Parenthood arson
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are looking for the person who firebombed the Planned Parenthood facility late Sunday night. Now, the safety of those looking for pregnancy resources is in question. According to the Peoria Fire Department, the fire happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters and paramedics responded...
GoFundMe set up for family of Sunday crash victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family of Miriam Schmid, who died in a three-vehicle crash Sunday. The GoFundMe fundraiser went live on Tuesday. It was set up by Lindsay Kleitsch of Kickapoo. “I am raising funds to assist with sudden funeral...
UPDATE: victim, suspect identified in Monday shooting
UPDATE, January 17, 2:12 p.m. Galesburg Police have identified the suspect and the victim in an incident on Monday that left a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach. An arrest warrant has been issued for John S. Thurman, age 31, for attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm. More charges may be […]
Peoria Planned Parenthood clinic will be closed for months after Sunday's arson fire
The Planned Parenthood clinic in Peoria is expected to remain closed for months after a so-called incendiary device was thrown through a window late Sunday night. Peoria Fire Department battalion chief Jeff Hascall said fire and smoke was showing from one of the front windows of the Planned Parenthood clinic at 2709 N. Knoxville Ave.when crews responded to a call there.
Warren County man facing weapons, drug charges
WARREN Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Warren County man is facing charges after deputies say he took off during an attempted traffic stop and had a gun and methamphetamine. Around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, a Warren County sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle speeding on Illinois Route 116 near 130th Street.
Traffic stop ends with ghost gun and drug charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man is now behind bars after police found him with a ghost gun and illegal drugs after fleeing a traffic stop Saturday morning. According to a Peoria Police press release, Jakari Robertson, 21, was subject to a traffic stop before fleeing at a high rate of speed.
Bloomington police start voucher program to pay for burned-out car lights
Starting in February, the Bloomington Police Department plans to replace tickets with repair vouchers for motorists who are pulled over for a burnt-out bulb. It’s in partnership with a MicroGrants that helps fund the Lights On! Program, and Country Financial, which has contributed $6,000 to the effort. Bloomington Police...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed in Sunday crash that followed police chase
UPDATE (6:30 p.m.) - 25 News has uncovered new details about a three-vehicle crash that killed Miriam Schmid, 43, of Edwards, following a police chase on Sunday. Police said the chase started at the Shell Station in Kickapoo after the driver took off as paramedics were caring for his passenger.
