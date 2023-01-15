ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Two of three teen suspects arrested after stolen vehicle hits cop car

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teen suspects have been arrested after driving and abandoning a stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction early Wednesday morning. According to a Peoria Police Department press release, officers observed a stolen vehicle that had been reported in another jurisdiction speeding down Farmington Road just after 1 a.m. Officers did not pursue the vehicle.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Police pursuits in question since fatal crash Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. – When do police agencies chase a suspect, and when do they not?. Those are questions that have been asked a lot following Sunday’s fatal accident at U.S. 150 and Koerner Road in Peoria — which started as a suspect fled the scene of a woman’s drug overdose treatment at the Shell Station on Kickapoo-Edwards Road.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

2 arrested for possessing stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning

PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 17-year-olds were arrested earlier Wednesday for numerous offenses including possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Peoria Police say that at around 1:13 a.m., police observed a vehicle that was reported stolen from another jurisdiction. When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man indicted of hijacking car of elderly man leaving hospital

Man indicted of hijacking car of elderly man leaving hospital. Man indicted of hijacking car of elderly man leaving …. Man indicted of hijacking car of elderly man leaving hospital. Peoria Symphony Orchestra | All That Jazz | Good …. Peoria Symphony Orchestra | All That Jazz | Good Day...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man charged for deadly Sunday crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The man involved in a deadly vehicle crash after fleeing police has been identified and charged. 43-year-old Jeremy Perry has been charged with three felonies, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence, and aggravated fleeing/eluding. An arrest warrant in the amount of $1,000,000 was issued.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peorian arrested on weapons charges in Kewanee after school lockdown

KEWANEE, Ill. – A Peoria man was one of two people arrested on a host of weapons charges, after a chase with police causing a school to go on lockdown. Police in Kewanee say Jeffery Hollingsworth, 21, along with Marcus Smith of Galesburg, 20, remain in the Henry County Jail pending the filing of formal charges and court dates.
KEWANEE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

LaSalle man arrested for domestic battery

LASALLE, Ill. (WMBD)– LaSalle County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man for battery. According to a Lasalle County press release, 26-year-old Aaron Kirby was arrested and charged on a felony warrant for aggravated domestic battery from an incident on Jan. 6 in rural Peru. Kirby was also charged...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Witnesses describe Planned Parenthood Peoria arson suspect

Witnesses describe Planned Parenthood Peoria arson …. Witnesses describe Planned Parenthood Peoria arson suspect. UPDATE: King Julian adapting well in Miller Park …. UPDATE: King Julian adapting well in Miller Park Zoo. Peoria Symphony Orchestra | All That Jazz | Good …. Peoria Symphony Orchestra | All That Jazz |...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Sheriff's Association warns of impersonator's assault weapons ban scam

Sheriff's Association warns of impersonator's assault weapons ban scam. Sheriff’s Association warns of impersonator’s assault …. Sheriff's Association warns of impersonator's assault weapons ban scam. Developers receive greenlight to move forward with …. Developers receive greenlight to move forward with housing projects in Normal. Dr. Young. Man indicted...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

2 juveniles arrested after report of strong-armed robbery in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old are in custody, and another remains on the run, after allegedly being involved in a strong-armed robbery late Sunday night in Peoria. Peoria Police say it happened around 9:30 PM in the 1700 block of Northeast Jefferson, which is between...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Grand jury indicts suspected gunman in New Year’s Day shooting

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A suspect arrested after several shots were fired in a Peoria neighborhood early New Year’s morning has been indicted by a grand jury. The panel decided prosecutors have enough evidence to try Carnell Williams, 42, for reckless discharge of a firearm. Police responded about...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Suspect captured on camera in Planned Parenthood arson

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are looking for the person who firebombed the Planned Parenthood facility late Sunday night. Now, the safety of those looking for pregnancy resources is in question. According to the Peoria Fire Department, the fire happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters and paramedics responded...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

GoFundMe set up for family of Sunday crash victim

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family of Miriam Schmid, who died in a three-vehicle crash Sunday. The GoFundMe fundraiser went live on Tuesday. It was set up by Lindsay Kleitsch of Kickapoo. “I am raising funds to assist with sudden funeral...
PEORIA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

UPDATE: victim, suspect identified in Monday shooting

UPDATE, January 17, 2:12 p.m. Galesburg Police have identified the suspect and the victim in an incident on Monday that left a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach. An arrest warrant has been issued for John S. Thurman, age 31, for attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm. More charges may be […]
GALESBURG, IL
tspr.org

Peoria Planned Parenthood clinic will be closed for months after Sunday's arson fire

The Planned Parenthood clinic in Peoria is expected to remain closed for months after a so-called incendiary device was thrown through a window late Sunday night. Peoria Fire Department battalion chief Jeff Hascall said fire and smoke was showing from one of the front windows of the Planned Parenthood clinic at 2709 N. Knoxville Ave.when crews responded to a call there.
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Warren County man facing weapons, drug charges

WARREN Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Warren County man is facing charges after deputies say he took off during an attempted traffic stop and had a gun and methamphetamine. Around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, a Warren County sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle speeding on Illinois Route 116 near 130th Street.
WARREN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Traffic stop ends with ghost gun and drug charges

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man is now behind bars after police found him with a ghost gun and illegal drugs after fleeing a traffic stop Saturday morning. According to a Peoria Police press release, Jakari Robertson, 21, was subject to a traffic stop before fleeing at a high rate of speed.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington police start voucher program to pay for burned-out car lights

Starting in February, the Bloomington Police Department plans to replace tickets with repair vouchers for motorists who are pulled over for a burnt-out bulb. It’s in partnership with a MicroGrants that helps fund the Lights On! Program, and Country Financial, which has contributed $6,000 to the effort. Bloomington Police...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy