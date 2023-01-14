ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
WRAL

Protesters lift blockades in Bolivia's Santa Cruz region

LA PAZ, BOLIVIA — Protesters ended blockades Wednesday that had largely isolated the rich Santa Cruz region from the rest of Bolivia for more than 15 days, but leaders said the roadblocks could resume to press demands that the goverment free the region’s governor. Gov. Luis Fernando Camacho,...
WRAL

Helicopter crash near Kyiv kills 14, including Ukrainian interior minister

CNN — A helicopter crash near a kindergarten in the Kyiv region has killed at least 14 people, including the leadership team of Ukraine's interior ministry who were traveling on the aircraft, according to officials. A further 25 people, including 11 children, were injured following the incident in the...
WRAL

Feds arrest Russian crypto operator on suspicion of criminal activities

CNN — US authorities arrested a Russian cryptocurrency executive who allegedly exchanged hundreds of millions of dollars with drug traffickers and cybercriminals. Anatoly Legkodymov, 40 years old, was arrested in Miami on Tuesday night, the Justice Department said Wednesday. The US Treasury Department has labeled his cryptocurrency exchange, Bitzlato...
WRAL

No recession after all? Business leaders are more hopeful as China reopens

CNN — Bullishness about the global economy has been in short supply among business leaders in recent months, with fears of recession clouding the outlook and restraining investment. Now, cautious optimism is peeking through. That's thanks in large part to China, whose sudden removal of strict coronavirus restrictions late...
WRAL

Europe's ban on Russian diesel could send pump prices even higher

CNN — Europe is scrambling to buy diesel fuel from Russia before a ban on imports comes into force in early February, but the frantic stockpiling is unlikely to prevent a new price shock for truckers, drivers and businesses. In the first two weeks of January, European countries snapped...

