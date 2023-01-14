Read full article on original website
Wagner Fighter Reveals What Made Him Flee His Unit: 'Shocked to the Core'
Ex-Wagner Commander Andrei Medvedev, who fled to Norway, said he fears for his life.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney
MSNBC legal analyst Katie S. Phang was discussing the newly unsealed testimony from the former president as part of E. Jean Carroll's rape lawsuit.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Jim Jordan Sends New Wave of Letters That Biden Admin Can't Dismiss
Jordan initially sent letters months ago as a warning that GOP-led committees would investigate multiple facets of the federal government.
WRAL
Protesters lift blockades in Bolivia's Santa Cruz region
LA PAZ, BOLIVIA — Protesters ended blockades Wednesday that had largely isolated the rich Santa Cruz region from the rest of Bolivia for more than 15 days, but leaders said the roadblocks could resume to press demands that the goverment free the region’s governor. Gov. Luis Fernando Camacho,...
WRAL
Climate activist Greta Thunberg released after being detained by German police at coal mine protest
CNN — Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was released by German police on Tuesday evening after being detained earlier in the day at a protest over the expansion of a coal mine in the western village of Lützerath, police confirmed to CNN on Wednesday. ''Thunberg was only briefly...
Jacinda Ardern chokes up while announcing impending resignation
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced she will stand aside for a new leader within weeks, saying she doesn't believe she has the energy to seek re-election in the October polls. CNN's Kristie Lu Stout has more.
China accuses ‘some Western media’ of COVID-19 coverage bias
BEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday accused “some Western media” of bias, smears and political manipulation in their coverage of China’s abrupt ending of its strict “zero-COVID” policy, as it issued a vigorous defense of actions taken to prepare for the change of strategy.
WRAL
India is set to become the world's most populous country. Can it create enough jobs?
CNN — India will overtake China this year to become the world's most populous country. The likelihood of India passing that major milestone within a few months shot up Tuesday, when China reported that its population shrank in 2022 for the first time in more than 60 years. This...
WRAL
'Inconsistent with human survival': UN chief slams fossil fuel industry expansion in Davos speech
CNN — The UN Secretary General has accused fossil fuel producers and their financial backers of "racing to expand production, knowing full well that their business model is inconsistent with human survival." Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, António Guterres said the commitment to limit...
WRAL
Helicopter crash near Kyiv kills 14, including Ukrainian interior minister
CNN — A helicopter crash near a kindergarten in the Kyiv region has killed at least 14 people, including the leadership team of Ukraine's interior ministry who were traveling on the aircraft, according to officials. A further 25 people, including 11 children, were injured following the incident in the...
WRAL
'I won't leave': Civilians struggle on with daily life despite battle for Bakhmut
CNN — An excavator gouges huge chunks of rich brown earth by the roadside, depositing the dirt at the edge of the lengthening trench. Soldiers shovel more dirt out of the trench, well inside the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The officer in charge, who gives...
WRAL
Feds arrest Russian crypto operator on suspicion of criminal activities
CNN — US authorities arrested a Russian cryptocurrency executive who allegedly exchanged hundreds of millions of dollars with drug traffickers and cybercriminals. Anatoly Legkodymov, 40 years old, was arrested in Miami on Tuesday night, the Justice Department said Wednesday. The US Treasury Department has labeled his cryptocurrency exchange, Bitzlato...
WRAL
No recession after all? Business leaders are more hopeful as China reopens
CNN — Bullishness about the global economy has been in short supply among business leaders in recent months, with fears of recession clouding the outlook and restraining investment. Now, cautious optimism is peeking through. That's thanks in large part to China, whose sudden removal of strict coronavirus restrictions late...
WRAL
Europe's ban on Russian diesel could send pump prices even higher
CNN — Europe is scrambling to buy diesel fuel from Russia before a ban on imports comes into force in early February, but the frantic stockpiling is unlikely to prevent a new price shock for truckers, drivers and businesses. In the first two weeks of January, European countries snapped...
‘An inspiring leader’: World reacts to Jacinda Ardern’s resignation as New Zealand prime minister
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has paid tribute to his New Zealand counterpart, saying Jacinda Ardern’s leadership made an “immeasurable” difference on the world stage. He was one of a number of leaders and public figures to express admiration for Ardern, who shocked the world by announcing...
