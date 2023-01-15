Read full article on original website
Related
Meet PennLive’s midseason Mid-Penn girls basketball all-star team
It’s hard to believe the stretch run of the girls basketball regular season is here. Lots of Mid-Penn programs are thoroughly engaged in the race to the District 3 postseason. All are paced by some terrific talent, so there’s a need to identify 10 standout players that ran red hot since opening weekend.
Sophia Formica lead Bishop McDevitt girls hoops past East Pennsboro in MPC Capital Division game
Sophia Formica scored a game-high 13 points as the Bishop McDevitt girls basketball team defeated East Pennsboro, 61-33, Wednesday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division game. Formica received help from teammates Kayla Culver and Olivia Grella, who pitched in with 9 points each. East Pennsboro’s Amelia Diehl led the...
High school wrestling notebook: Escape the Rock breakdown, CD and CV stay unbeaten, Bubblers sweep at New Oxford
The national rankings at 285 pounds could be due for a big shake-up after a surprising weekend performance by Blair Academy’s Carter Neves, who took down the Nos. 1 and 3 heavyweights in the country in Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell and St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) standout Jim Mullen to win an Escape the Rock title. Neves secured a takedown late in the second period and escaped late in the third to beat Robell by a 3-1 decision in the semis. He also delivered a stunning 10-7 decision over Mullen in the championship finals to win the weight class.
Steel-High athlete Jaeion Perry grabs offer from Mid-American Conference program
Jaeion Perry was Steel-High’s jack-of-all-trades during the Rollers’ sprint to the 2022 PIAA Class 1A title. On Wednesday, Perry picked up another offer to keep his football career going at the next level. A three-year starter and multiple All-State selection, Perry announced on social media that Kent State...
‘It’s a 10′: Steel-High wide receiver Durrell Ceasar Jr. banks first Division I offer
There certainly were hundreds of pressure-packed moments for Steel-High during a memorable 2022 football season. All the Rollers did was reel off 13 straight wins and claim the program’s fourth overall PIAA title with a 22-8 victory over Union Area in early December. Wideout Durrell Ceasar Jr. provided much...
Hershey’s Matthew DeDonatis takes top spot in fan vote for Mid-Penn player of the week
Thanks to his sweet long-distance stroke, Hershey’s Matthew DeDonatis is on top of his conference this week. The Trojans’ top scorer earned first place in PennLive’s Mid-Penn boys basketball player of the week poll, thanks to a big performance in a rivalry game. DeDonatis scored 21 points,...
‘A lot of my hard work has paid off’: Cumberland Valley freshman Tyler Merrill receives first offer from Division I program
Cumberland Valley head coach Josh Oswalt said before the year that his freshman lineman Tyler Merrill was going to generate Division I interest at some point. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. That day has already come. On Wednesday, Merrill announced on Twitter that...
Cedar Cliff’s Olivia Jones garners fourth-straight Mid-Penn player of the week fan vote
Olivia Jones’ reign will last another week. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Cedar Cliff star forward earned her fourth-consecutive Mid-Penn Player of the Week honors, garner top placing in PennLive’s fan vote. Jones scored 16 points in a win over...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
87K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0