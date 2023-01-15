ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet PennLive’s midseason Mid-Penn girls basketball all-star team

It’s hard to believe the stretch run of the girls basketball regular season is here. Lots of Mid-Penn programs are thoroughly engaged in the race to the District 3 postseason. All are paced by some terrific talent, so there’s a need to identify 10 standout players that ran red hot since opening weekend.
High school wrestling notebook: Escape the Rock breakdown, CD and CV stay unbeaten, Bubblers sweep at New Oxford

The national rankings at 285 pounds could be due for a big shake-up after a surprising weekend performance by Blair Academy’s Carter Neves, who took down the Nos. 1 and 3 heavyweights in the country in Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell and St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) standout Jim Mullen to win an Escape the Rock title. Neves secured a takedown late in the second period and escaped late in the third to beat Robell by a 3-1 decision in the semis. He also delivered a stunning 10-7 decision over Mullen in the championship finals to win the weight class.
NEW OXFORD, PA
Harrisburg, PA
