ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onfocus.news

Assumption’s Jaglinski, Marshfield’s Grancorvitz, Auburndale’s Aue Ranked on WIAA Girls 3-Point Challenge Leaderboard, Jan. 16

The latest WIAA Girls Basketball 3-Point Challenge Leaderboard is out, and area players are ranked among the state’s best:. Ashley Grancorvitz of Marshfield is third in Division 1. Annamarie Aue of Auburndale is tenth in Division 4. Assumption’s Jordyn Jaglinski is second in Division 5. ************. The 3-Point...
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

SPASH Girls Surge Past Chippewa Falls

Next Game: Friday, January 20th vs Wausau East at Wausau East at 7:15pm. SPASH is 11-4 on the season and is 6-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
onfocus.news

Pittsville Boys Basketball Crushes Tri-County

The Pittsville Panthers crushed Tri-County in CWC Boys Basketball by a score of 68-16. Jake Hardinger led Pittsville with 23 points. Matthew Gudel had 11 rebounds for the Panthers. Pittsville scoring: Friday 9, Getsinger 9, Millard 2, Hardinger 23, Gudel 15, Bowden 4, Redmond 3, Kissner 3. Tri-County stats requested,...
PITTSVILLE, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Girls Battle Before Falling to Neenah

The Marshfield Girls hung tight with Neenah before falling in nonconference play, 62-54. Marshfield scoring: Kilty 4, Kolbeck 6, Minsaas 32, Schueller 2, Bousum 10. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear...
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Almond-Bancroft Boys Basketball Races Past Wild Rose

Ayden Phillips had 16 points and TJ Lamb added 15 points as Almond-Bancroft thumped Wild Rose 57-25 in CWC Boys Basketball. Almond-Bancroft scoring: Pratt 5, Lamb 15, Phillips 16, Omernick 5, Miner 6. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help,...
WILD ROSE, WI
onfocus.news

DIX SISTERS QUALIFY FOR WORLD BAREFOOT TOURNAMENT

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – Wisconsin Rapids Aqua Skiers members Faith and Alexis Dix have both qualified to compete at the International Waterski & Wakeboard Foundation World Barefoot Championships in Mulwala, Australia February 12-19, 2023. Alexis Dix is a high school senior at Lincoln High School and long time...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
onfocus.news

Speakers to Share Expertise During Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The salt we apply to roads and sidewalks ends up in our freshwater. Salt prematurely ages roads and bridges and degrades freshwater lakes and streams. Salt can be an effective deicer, but more isn’t always better. The Street Division staff attended the Salt Wise salt reduction training program in 2022 and is working this winter to implement the following innovative salting practices: calibrating equipment, operator training, and the incorporation of salt brine to reduce the over-application of salt.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Winter storm watch issued for Wausau

Significant snow accumulation is expected late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, prompting a winter storm watch for Wausau and surrounding communities. The watch is in effect from midnight to 6 p.m. Thursday with hazardous travell conditions on the way. Residents with travel plans are urged to closely monitor forecasts and statements on this developing winter storm.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries January 16, 2023

Glenn Hamerly, 65, of Schofield, beloved husband of 45 years to Linda (Goytowski) Hamerly passed away following a courageous battle with brain cancer on January 11, 2023 surrounded by his family. Glenn was born on January 8, 1958 in Wausau, son of Francis “Fran” Hamerly and the late LaVonne (Haese)...
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Wildwood Zoo Announces Death of “Smokey” the Wolf

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The City of Marshfield Parks & Recreation Department regretfully announces the passing of Smokey, one of the male timber wolves, at the Wildwood Zoo. At the time of his death, he was almost 12 years old and considered a senior wolf. The Athens Vet staff...
MARSHFIELD, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Milwaukee assailants apprehended in Wood County

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Two suspects who shot at Milwaukee police from a stolen car were eventually tracked down and arrested in Wood County. The nearly-weeklong pursuit culminated Jan. 11, with the arrests of Afrishawn Dedrick, 21, and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21, in the Wood County Town of Grand Rapids.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union and Weiler's Convenience Stores Recognize Marshfield's School Crossing Guards

Each day, dedicated adult crossing guards show up at their assigned crossings to assist students in their journeys to or from school. The City of Marshfield honors adult crossing guards for their commitment to child pedestrian safety during School Crossing Guard Recognition Week. MMCCU (Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union) and Weiler's Convenience Stores teamed up to thank local crossing guards this week, presenting them with coffee mugs and other goodies.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Obituary for Mary M. Beyer

Mary M. Beyer, age 96, of Marshfield, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at her home at Well’s Nature View. Visitation will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 17th from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm with a Mass of Christian Burial starting at 1:00 pm with Rev. Dan Thelen officiating. Burial will take place in the Gate of Heaven cemetery. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wpr.org

From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Heavy snow moves in tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter system we’ve been tracking for the past few days is quickly approaching and will arrive later tonight. Thursday is a First Alert Day as travel impacts are likely, especially during the morning hours. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Juneau, Adams, and Vernon counties where totals are expected to be the highest. Most of the rest of our region will be under a Winter Weather Advisory except for Rock and Walworth counties.
MADISON, WI
spmetrowire.com

Plover firefighters take another win in Red Kettle Challenge

Public safety crews from across the Stevens Point and Plover areas raised nearly $11,000 during the Portage Co. Emergency Responder challenge as part of last year’s Red Kettle fundraiser. Off-duty members of law enforcement and fire agencies from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Portage Co., Stevens Point, Plover, and Dewey,...
PLOVER, WI
cwbradio.com

Stratford Woman Arrested in Marshfield for Drug Charges

A Stratford woman was arrested for drug charges in Marshfield on Monday. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 8:45 they observed a vehicle on North Peach Avenue near Central Avenue with its hazard lights on. Officers made contact with the driver, a 47-year-old Stratford female, and observed multiple items providing reasonable suspicion of drug activity.
MARSHFIELD, WI
thecitypages.com

Wausau Iron Works site could become city motor pool division

After talking about it for years, city leaders took the first step toward moving the public works department’s motor pool division toward a new building – the old Wausau Iron Works building. The city’s Capital Improvements and Streets Maintenance Committee voted Thursday to start the facility’s design process....
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy