ctexaminer.com
Republicans Call for Shifting Renewable Costs From Consumer Bills to State Budget
HARTFORD – Republicans called for moving renewable energy costs out of customer’s bills and into the state budget as a key piece of their proposal to attempt to lower Connecticut’s high energy costs. While Republicans and Democrats both said it was essential to work together to find...
Republicans unveil plan to lower rising electric bills
The proposal, called “A Better Way to Energy Affordability,” also outlines longer-term cost-cutting ideas, including changes to how utilities procure electricity.
UI unveils immediate financial relief measures to help Connecticut customers with rising energy costs
United Illuminating unveiled a plan that provides some financial relief to its customers amid rising energy costs.
Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river
(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
Eyewitness News
BREAKING NEWS DESK: Top Ukrainian official killed, GOP weighs impeachment of HSS secretary, JFK near-crash investigation
NEWS CONFERENCE: Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington. Lawmakers and family of a teen killed in Guilford pushed for stricter gun storage laws on the federal level. Eyewitness News Wednesday morning. Updated: 8 hours ago. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the...
Lawmakers consider bill to allow aid in dying in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Lawmakers at the Capitol are again being asked to consider passing a law to allow aid in dying. The policy has been introduced as a bill more than a dozen times since 1995, but staunch opposition has prevented its passage. The bill survived the Public Health Committee last year, but eventually […]
Even with gas tax holiday, CT’s transportation coffers are flush
CT Republicans want tax cuts, but labor and business say the sluggish highway building program threatens the state's economic future.
Special election date announced by Gov. Lamont for 3 state representative seats
CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont has announced the date for a special election that will impact four municipalities across the state. The special election is to fill the state representative seats of Edin Vargas (Hartford, West Hartford) and Daniel Fox (Stamford) after they stepped down from their seats before the new legislative session began.
fox61.com
Trash to cash: New bottle redemption center in Connecticut hopes to make efforts easier
In Connecticut, you can redeem most cans and bottles for five cents each. It's money in your pocket, but it can be a long process.
Proposed bill would require installation of wrong-way detection systems across Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — Two people have been killed in wrong-way crashes to date this year. One of them, State Rep. Quentin Williams, was hit by a wrong-way driver hours after he was sworn into a third term at the Capitol. Now, a new legislative proposal would implement wrong-way detection systems throughout Connecticut.
Connecticut Republicans unveil proposal to decrease soaring electric bills
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new Republican proposal targets eliminating what they say is a “hidden fee” on soaring electric bills. Utility bills went up by about 50% for Eversource and United Illuminating on Jan. 1, with companies pointing to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the reason why it’s more pricy to purchase energy in […]
Eyewitness News
Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers are seeking to reintroduce Ethan’s Law at the federal level. Ethan’s Law was designed to make homes with firearms safer by requiring that weapons be stored and locked in a safe way. Connecticut Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy joined Rep....
Eyewitness News
Bottle redemption centers seeing increase in traffic as state’s bottle bill changes
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The new year is well underway and that means changes have been made to the state’s bottle bill. Bottle redemption centers are also seeing an increase in traffic. MT Bottle Return just opened its Middletown location and it has been busy already. “We had a...
News 12
Connecticut resident sues over handgun ban in state parks
A Connecticut resident has sued the state, saying handguns should be allowed in state parks. The plaintiff says the complaint filed in federal court in New Haven Tuesday is motivated by the belief that banning handguns from state parks is unconstitutional. The plaintiff, David Nastri, and his attorney say other...
Answers to Connecticut’s housing crisis may be right in our backyards
Connecticut has a peculiarly high amount of land, once set aside for manufacturing, now lying fallow as vacant space.
WKTV
Dispensaries are busy for the first week of recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut
NEWINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) -- Sales of adult-use marijuana started this week and Connecticut dispensaries say they’ve been busy. Seven dispensaries are now selling both medical weed and adult use, and many will soon be up and running. Eyewitness News visited Fine Fettle in Newington. Fine Fettle is what’s called...
NBC Connecticut
One Week After Recreational Use Sales Began, Cannabis Dispensaries Remain Busy
One week ago, marked the grand opening so many people in Connecticut were anticipating. It was the first day of adult-use recreational cannabis sales. Now, one week later, the demand remains high. Newington’s Fine Fettle is one of the seven dispensaries currently open and selling adult-use recreational cannabis, and things...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Should Insurrectionists Permanently Forfeit Their Electoral Rights?
Connecticut residents convicted of certain crimes like sedition, rebellion, or insurrection would be largely shut out of the democratic process and barred from working within state and local government under a new bill proposed by Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff. Duff, a Democrat from Norwalk, has proposed legislation to the...
Are buyers getting cautious? Appraisal values may be to blame as Connecticut homes are selling above price
HARTFORD, CT. - The housing market in Connecticut has seen a dramatic shift in the past few years. It is no secret that homes are selling for more than their list price, but how much of an increase are we talking about?
Eversource Warns Of 'Deceitful' Scams Targeting Utility Customers
Eversource is advising its customers in Connecticut to not become victims of scammers who are attempting to use scare tactics to steal money. To do this, the scammers will pose as Eversource representatives and will target customers over the phone, in person, or online, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
