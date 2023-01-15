ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

WTNH

Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river

(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
WTNH

Lawmakers consider bill to allow aid in dying in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Lawmakers at the Capitol are again being asked to consider passing a law to allow aid in dying. The policy has been introduced as a bill more than a dozen times since 1995, but staunch opposition has prevented its passage. The bill survived the Public Health Committee last year, but eventually […]
Eyewitness News

Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers are seeking to reintroduce Ethan’s Law at the federal level. Ethan’s Law was designed to make homes with firearms safer by requiring that weapons be stored and locked in a safe way. Connecticut Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy joined Rep....
News 12

Connecticut resident sues over handgun ban in state parks

A Connecticut resident has sued the state, saying handguns should be allowed in state parks. The plaintiff says the complaint filed in federal court in New Haven Tuesday is motivated by the belief that banning handguns from state parks is unconstitutional. The plaintiff, David Nastri, and his attorney say other...
ctnewsjunkie.com

Should Insurrectionists Permanently Forfeit Their Electoral Rights?

Connecticut residents convicted of certain crimes like sedition, rebellion, or insurrection would be largely shut out of the democratic process and barred from working within state and local government under a new bill proposed by Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff. Duff, a Democrat from Norwalk, has proposed legislation to the...
