Portland, OR

Plaid Pantry clerk avoids getting shot during robbery

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Plaid Pantry clerk narrowly avoided being shot when more than one person robbed the convenience store in SE Portland at gunpoint.

The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. at the SE 122nd and Holgate location, police told KOIN 6 News. One of the robbers fired a shot at the clerk but missed.

US Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, husband hit by car after Portland event

The armed robbers fled before police were called and no arrests have yet been made, officials said.

The case, #23-12479, remains an open and active investigation by the PPB Major Crimes Team detectives.

Comments / 49

LeggoMyeggo
4d ago

They should never have only ONE person working the night shift for safety's sake. Cheap owners don't want to pay another employee though.

Reply(1)
18
Luke Williams
3d ago

Slow down the flow of drugs drastically and crime will go down... Whose idea was it to legalize drugs... Did they think 🤔 it all the way through... Let's rethink that and have a conversation... Just curious about the psychology surrounding the reasoning

Reply
6
Kelsey Munyon
4d ago

They don’t pay their employees enough to have to deal with that. But they’re making money hand over fist daily!

Reply(2)
17
 

