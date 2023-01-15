Read full article on original website
New local bakery opens in South CarolinaKristen WaltersEasley, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
A Birthday Party at the Greenville Swamp RabbitsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Chili Dogs in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenSalem, SC
Standout in-state WR ‘overjoyed’ by Clemson offer, set to visit soon
One of Clemson’s wide receiver offers last week went out to a fast-rising, in-state standout who will return to campus soon. Aiken (S.C.) High School junior Braylon Staley, who has seen his recruitment (...)
Clemson hoops dealt first ACC loss at Wake Forest
The loss of its starting point guard and some uncharacteristic defense halted Clemson’s momentum late Tuesday night. There are no more unbeatens in ACC play after No. 19 Clemson dropped an 87-77 decision (...)
Gamecocks need even more team-leading star
GG Jackson had to know what he was signing up for when he decided to flip from North Carolina to South Carolina.
Clemson Softball Preview: In the circle
With Clemson softball’s fourth-ever season right around the corner, the Tigers welcome back a very talented and seasoned squad this spring that includes an extremely deep group in the circle. Fourth-year (...)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bills Provide Update On Damar Hamlin's Status With Team
The Bills have provided an update on Damar Hamlin's status with the team.
Mattress Mack Makes Massive Super Bowl Bet
Mattress Mack is rooting for the Dallas Cowboys.
ESPN Computer Predicts Divisional Round Game Winners
The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is here. Only eight teams still have Super Bowl dreams. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), includes projections for this weekend's games and beyond. The FPI has calculated the odds for each team left in the postseason of making their respective conference ...
2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18
The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl LVII contenders re-ranked after wild-card round
The best weekend of the NFL calendar will soon be upon us. The NFL divisional playoffs — with four games over two days — is the top the league has to offer. As we head into this upcoming weekend of action, how confident am I in each of the eight remaining squad's chances at winning the Super Bowl?
Clemson Puts Undefeated ACC Record on Line at Wake Forest
No. 19 Clemson plays its first game since being ranked when the Tigers hit the road to take on Wake Forest at LJVM Coliseum today at 9 p.m.
CBS Sports
Court Report: Amid Clemson's best ACC start ever, Brad Brownell opens up about coaching in a hot-seat season
Brad Brownell never brought it up with his players or even his staff. But as spring turned into summer and summer turned into autumn, everyone around the Clemson program realized what was likely on the line for this 2022-23 season: Brownell's job. Brownell's one of a handful of coaches believed...
Wake Forest avenges 20-point loss, upends No. 19 Clemson
Tyree Appleby scored 24 points as Wake Forest notched its second win of the season over a ranked opponent, topping
NFL World Reacts To Chargers' Coaching Change Announcement
As expected, the Los Angeles Chargers are making changes to their coaching staff. Brandon Staley is keeping his job for another year, but the coaching assistants surrounding Justin Herbert are not. The Chargers are firing offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane ...
Vols offer 2024 wide receiver Alex Taylor
Third-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols. Heupel has compiled a 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record in two seasons as the Vols’ head coach. He was hired as Tennessee’s head coach in Jan. 2021. The Vols offered 2024 wide receiver prospect Alex...
Bethune-Bowman's Cha'Myri Bonepart is voted SBLive South Carolina Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Bethune-Bowman's Cha'Myri Bonepart, the winner of SBLive South Carolina's Athlete of Week award as voted by South Carolina high school sports fans. Bonepart collected more than 31,000 votes and 47.60% of our state-wide vote after scoring 17 points as the Mowhawks beat Whale ...
