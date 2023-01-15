ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

pix11.com

Rain coming to NY, NJ area, forecast shows

It was another unseasonably mild day throughout the tri-state area as temperatures warmed into the low and mid 50s in most locations on Wednesday. Central Park saw an afternoon high of 53 degrees, which was 14 degrees above normal. Unbelievably enough, that is the 16th day this month in which we’ve had above-normal high temperatures. In addition, the winds were whipping around out there as gusts in excess of 35 mph were seen in parts of the area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Some rain, any snow? Here’s New York City’s forecast for this week.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A prolonged stretch of snowless days in New York City may continue this week as temperatures are expected to remain above freezing. Highs on Staten Island will breach into the low 50s by mid-week, according to the forecast, and New York’s six to 10 day forecast — for Jan. 21 to Jan. 25 — shows temperatures are expected to remain above average heading into early next week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Snow flurries possible for parts of the New York area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure to the east of the New York and New Jersey area will continue to slowly drift into the Atlantic as high pressure will work its way in from the west. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with a chance of a scattered flurry or snow shower over eastern Long Island and Connecticut. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 1/15 Sunday morning forecast

It finally felt like January Saturday, after days of above average temps. In fact, NYC reached the freezing mark for the first time this year Saturday morning.Cloudy skies, with blustery conditions, and even a few flurries dominated Saturday's weather. This will continue through into the overnight hours. Only a light dusting is expected though. Winds will gust between 20-30 mph, with occasional higher gusts. This will send wind chills into the teens and low twenties. Our actual low will be 28.For Sunday, skies will initially be cloudy, but will then progressively get brighter as the day wears on. Blustery conditions will continue, with gusts up to 30 mph.A coastal storm well offshore may bring some snow showers to the extreme east end of Long Island. Light accumulations of a coating to an inch or two are possible. Our high will be 42.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

New York City snow drought now the fourth-longest in recorded history

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A staggering 10-month absence of snow in New York City has made the ongoing streak the fourth-longest since record-keeping began. The National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not registered one-tenth of an inch of accumulation — the threshold of a measurable snowfall — in 313 days through Jan. 16, 2023, trailing only three streaks of 319 days, 320 days and 332 days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Congresswoman Grace Meng on extreme flooding in Queens

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City has been hit with severe flooding the past couple of years, and no place has been hit harder than Queens. Tropical storm Ida at the beginning of September 2021 dropped a record amount of rainfall in New York City, more than three inches in one hour. Thirteen people died in New York City, including six people in the Flushing, Forest Hills, and Middle Village neighborhoods in Queens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Crews Begin Digging Network of Tunnels Under Hudson Valley Town

Futuristic machines have started digging part of an 8,700-foot-long tunnel right under the feet of some Hudson Valley residents. Governor Hochul is touting a $27 million project that includes some high-tech engineering. This week, crews began work on "innovative microtunneling" that will lay thousands of feet of pipe under the streets and sidewalks of a local community without the need to excavate.
NEWBURGH, NY
CBS New York

2 JetBlue planes bump into each other at JFK Airport

NEW YORK -- Two JetBlue planes bumped into one another Wednesday on the runway at John F. Kennedy International Airport. The FAA said around 7 a.m., a plane bound for San Juan, Puerto Rico, struck the tail of another parked plane as it was pushing back from the gate. No injuries were reported, and authorities say no one was on the parked plane.JetBlue released the following statement: On Wednesday morning, JetBlue flight 1603 with scheduled service from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to San Juan's Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport (SJU), came into light contact with a parked unoccupied aircraft during...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Nurses, sail the high seas at Nursecon 2023

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Blake Lynch, or, Nurse Blake’s prescription is laughter. It’s on full display for his three million followers across social media. Nurse Blake used his platform to advocate for nurses and patients during the recent nurse’s strike in New York City and is gearing up for his ultimate nursing conference, Nursecon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Interborough Express Will Drastically Reduce Commute Times and Connect Queens to Brooklyn Using Light Rail, Governor Says

Governor Kathy Hochul just announced that the Interborough Express project will move forward using light rail following a Planning and Environmental Linkages study. The transformative transit project, announced in the Governor’s 2022 State of the State last week, will connect communities in Brooklyn and Queens to 17 subway lines and the Long Island Rail Road, significantly reducing travel times within and between the two boroughs along a 14-mile corridor.
BROOKLYN, NY

