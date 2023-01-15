Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Dog Walker Goes Gunning for MercedesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
NBC New York
Finally, There's Snow In the Forecast! But Don't Get Too Excited Yet…
Snow in January? Groundbreaking. Only this year, it really would be. That's because we haven't had any measurable snowfall in New York City at all thus far in the season, which is about a month old by now. It's even more surprising given that other parts of the country have...
pix11.com
Rain coming to NY, NJ area, forecast shows
It was another unseasonably mild day throughout the tri-state area as temperatures warmed into the low and mid 50s in most locations on Wednesday. Central Park saw an afternoon high of 53 degrees, which was 14 degrees above normal. Unbelievably enough, that is the 16th day this month in which we’ve had above-normal high temperatures. In addition, the winds were whipping around out there as gusts in excess of 35 mph were seen in parts of the area.
Some rain, any snow? Here’s New York City’s forecast for this week.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A prolonged stretch of snowless days in New York City may continue this week as temperatures are expected to remain above freezing. Highs on Staten Island will breach into the low 50s by mid-week, according to the forecast, and New York’s six to 10 day forecast — for Jan. 21 to Jan. 25 — shows temperatures are expected to remain above average heading into early next week.
Snow Drought: Here Are Next Chances For White Stuff In Northeast
Pockets of light snow fell in parts of the region to start off the weekend on Saturday morning, Jan. 14. Some areas saw a light coating forming on the grass and reduced visibility on roadways. (See the first image above from the National Weather Service.) It was "nuisance" precipitation at...
pix11.com
Snow flurries possible for parts of the New York area
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure to the east of the New York and New Jersey area will continue to slowly drift into the Atlantic as high pressure will work its way in from the west. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with a chance of a scattered flurry or snow shower over eastern Long Island and Connecticut. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 1/15 Sunday morning forecast
It finally felt like January Saturday, after days of above average temps. In fact, NYC reached the freezing mark for the first time this year Saturday morning.Cloudy skies, with blustery conditions, and even a few flurries dominated Saturday's weather. This will continue through into the overnight hours. Only a light dusting is expected though. Winds will gust between 20-30 mph, with occasional higher gusts. This will send wind chills into the teens and low twenties. Our actual low will be 28.For Sunday, skies will initially be cloudy, but will then progressively get brighter as the day wears on. Blustery conditions will continue, with gusts up to 30 mph.A coastal storm well offshore may bring some snow showers to the extreme east end of Long Island. Light accumulations of a coating to an inch or two are possible. Our high will be 42.
New York City snow drought now the fourth-longest in recorded history
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A staggering 10-month absence of snow in New York City has made the ongoing streak the fourth-longest since record-keeping began. The National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not registered one-tenth of an inch of accumulation — the threshold of a measurable snowfall — in 313 days through Jan. 16, 2023, trailing only three streaks of 319 days, 320 days and 332 days.
wwnytv.com
Winter storm warning issued in SLC, up to 10 inches of snow expected
(WWNY) - A winter storm warning has been issued for northern St. Lawrence County. It’s in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday until 7 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service expects heavy snow with mixed precipitation during that time. The NWS forecasts 6 to 10 inches of snow and ice...
NJ and NY commuters: Get ready for 2-year nightmare at Holland Tunnel
Heads up for motorists who take the Holland Tunnel. All New Jersey-bound traffic at the tunnel will be suspended six overnights each week beginning 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. The closures will last two years. The work is designed for critical Superstorm Sandy repairs, according to the Port of...
Code Blue in Effect for Morristown and Morris County This Weekend
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - A Code Blue has been issued for Morris County beginning Friday January 13. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 20's tonight, stated the National Weather Service. Warming Center locations can be found at: https://www.nj211.org/njcodeblue
pix11.com
Congresswoman Grace Meng on extreme flooding in Queens
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City has been hit with severe flooding the past couple of years, and no place has been hit harder than Queens. Tropical storm Ida at the beginning of September 2021 dropped a record amount of rainfall in New York City, more than three inches in one hour. Thirteen people died in New York City, including six people in the Flushing, Forest Hills, and Middle Village neighborhoods in Queens.
This New Hope Resort Has Been Listed as One of the Top 10 Valentine’s Day Spots on the East Coast
A popular lodging in Bucks County has been named one of the best places to take your special someone for an incredible romantic getaway. Lisa Wright wrote about the local spot in The Travel.
Crews Begin Digging Network of Tunnels Under Hudson Valley Town
Futuristic machines have started digging part of an 8,700-foot-long tunnel right under the feet of some Hudson Valley residents. Governor Hochul is touting a $27 million project that includes some high-tech engineering. This week, crews began work on "innovative microtunneling" that will lay thousands of feet of pipe under the streets and sidewalks of a local community without the need to excavate.
Overturned vehicle on Verrazzano causes temporary closure of Staten Island-bound lower level
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A car crash prompted the closure of the lower level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, Staten Island bound, for about an hour on Wednesday morning, according to the MTA. At 11:32 a.m., two cars collided on the lower level, causing one of the vehicles to overturn,...
2 JetBlue planes bump into each other at JFK Airport
NEW YORK -- Two JetBlue planes bumped into one another Wednesday on the runway at John F. Kennedy International Airport. The FAA said around 7 a.m., a plane bound for San Juan, Puerto Rico, struck the tail of another parked plane as it was pushing back from the gate. No injuries were reported, and authorities say no one was on the parked plane.JetBlue released the following statement: On Wednesday morning, JetBlue flight 1603 with scheduled service from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to San Juan's Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport (SJU), came into light contact with a parked unoccupied aircraft during...
pix11.com
Nurses, sail the high seas at Nursecon 2023
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Blake Lynch, or, Nurse Blake’s prescription is laughter. It’s on full display for his three million followers across social media. Nurse Blake used his platform to advocate for nurses and patients during the recent nurse’s strike in New York City and is gearing up for his ultimate nursing conference, Nursecon.
How NYC rigs speed camera system to rip off drivers (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The system is rigged when it comes to New York City speed cameras and how they vacuum money out of the pockets of drivers. No, this isn’t a conspiracy theory. It’s what the numbers tell us. Advance traffic and transportation reporter Erik Bascome...
The MTA is installing a bunch of bike racks in front of buses
As part of its "Extending Transit's Reach" plan, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is trying to make life a little bit easier for cyclists around town by installing a number of bike racks at subway stations, commuter rail stations throughout the Metro-North and LIRR territories and on the front of some buses.
Staten Island woman’s photos show 2 fox encounters just days apart
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Foxes are no strangers to residents on Staten Island, though it does seem they have been making their presence felt of late. Victoria Wickman of Richmond sent the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com pictures of two fox sightings she witnessed in a little more than a week.
bkreader.com
Interborough Express Will Drastically Reduce Commute Times and Connect Queens to Brooklyn Using Light Rail, Governor Says
Governor Kathy Hochul just announced that the Interborough Express project will move forward using light rail following a Planning and Environmental Linkages study. The transformative transit project, announced in the Governor’s 2022 State of the State last week, will connect communities in Brooklyn and Queens to 17 subway lines and the Long Island Rail Road, significantly reducing travel times within and between the two boroughs along a 14-mile corridor.
Comments / 0