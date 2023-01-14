Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
SMU 79, Tulsa 76, OT
SMU (7-12) Odigie 9-13 4-5 22, Williamson 1-3 0-0 2, Nutall 5-11 4-5 16, Phelps 6-16 3-6 18, Smith 0-4 4-5 4, Ambrose-Hylton 1-5 0-0 2, Wright 4-5 1-1 11, Todorovic 1-7 2-4 4, Lanier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 18-26 79. TULSA (4-13) Selebangue 11-15 2-4 24, Gaston-Chapman 1-4...
Porterville Recorder
OKLAHOMA STATE 72, OKLAHOMA 56
Percentages: FG .411, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (J.Groves 2-4, Noland 1-4, Sherfield 1-4, Cortes 0-1, Hill 0-1, T.Groves 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Godwin, Hill, T.Groves). Turnovers: 12 (Sherfield 4, Uzan 4, Oweh 2, Hill, T.Groves). Steals: 3 (Oweh, Sherfield, Uzan). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
MISSOURI STATE 65, DRAKE 62, OT
Percentages: FG .468, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Trimble 4-9, K.Moore 2-2, Clay 2-5, Ridgnal 1-1, C.Moore 1-3, Mason 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clay, Mayo). Turnovers: 15 (Clay 3, Ridgnal 3, K.Moore 2, Mayo 2, Mogbo 2, C.Moore, Mason, Trimble). Steals: 9 (C.Moore...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 115, Cleveland 114
Percentages: FG .512, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 16-35, .457 (Garland 5-11, Okoro 4-4, LeVert 4-7, Stevens 1-1, Love 1-5, Rubio 1-5, E.Mobley 0-1, Osman 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 7 (Allen 2, E.Mobley 2, Okoro 2, LeVert). Turnovers: 16 (E.Mobley 6, LeVert 4, Allen 2, Garland...
Look: 5-Star Quarterback Dylan Raiola Announces His Top Four Schools
The recruitment of Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 prospect in the nation for the class of 2024, has already been a wild ride. Raiola, who plays his high school football for Chandler High School in Arizona, initially committed to Ohio State but withdrew his pledge to the Buckeyes on Dec. 17. Since then, ...
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma City 126, Indiana 106
Percentages: FG .415, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Mathurin 3-6, Nembhard 2-4, Duarte 2-5, Turner 1-1, Nesmith 1-3, Queen 1-3, Hield 1-4, Brissett 1-6, Taylor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 17. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 10 (Turner 6, Queen 3, Brissett). Turnovers: 23 (Turner 4, Hield 3, Queen 3, Duarte...
Porterville Recorder
Charlotte 122, Houston 117
Percentages: FG .500, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 9-36, .250 (Rozier 3-12, McGowens 2-3, Washington 2-5, Ball 2-8, Thor 0-1, D.Smith Jr. 0-2, McDaniels 0-5). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 10 (Williams 5, Washington 3, McDaniels, Rozier). Turnovers: 9 (Ball 3, McDaniels 2, Rozier 2, D.Smith Jr., McGowens).
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 75, Penn St. 67
MINNESOTA (9-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 1-6, .167 (Braun 1-3, Heyer 0-2, Borowicz 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Hammond 2, Oberg 1) Turnovers: 27 (Battle 7, Borowicz 6, Heyer 5, Braun 2, Micheaux 2, Team 2, Cayton 1, Czinano 1, Gradwell 1) Steals: 9 (Borowicz 3, Braun 2,...
Porterville Recorder
TEMPLE 73, EAST CAROLINA 58
Percentages: FG .339, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Diboundje 3-8, Bayela 2-5, LaCount 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Felton 1-11, Walker 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ausar, Johnson). Turnovers: 17 (Walker 6, LaCount 4, Felton 3, Diboundje 2, Ausar, Johnson). Steals: 3 (Felton 2, LaCount). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
LAFAYETTE 70, AMERICAN 59
Percentages: FG .545, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Rivera 2-2, Fulton 2-4, Berger 2-5, Sondberg 1-1, Jenkins 1-3, O'Boyle 1-3, Pettit 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jenkins). Turnovers: 7 (Fulton 2, Rivera 2, Berger, O'Boyle, Vander Baan). Steals: 10 (Fulton 6, Berger, Jenkins, Pettit,...
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 130, Dallas 122
Percentages: FG .570, FT .950. 3-Point Goals: 13-26, .500 (Murray 4-6, Collins 3-5, Griffin 2-2, Bogdanovic 2-8, Johnson 1-1, Hunter 1-3, Young 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins 2, Capela, Okongwu). Turnovers: 12 (Young 4, Okongwu 3, Hunter 2, Bogdanovic, Collins, Murray). Steals: 7 (Young...
Porterville Recorder
WEST VIRGINIA 74, NO. 14 TCU 65
Percentages: FG .524, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (Baugh 1-2, Miles 1-3, Coles 0-1, O'Bannon 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Coles, Cork, O'Bannon). Turnovers: 19 (Miles 6, Miller 5, Baugh 3, Cork, Doumbia, Lampkin, O'Bannon, Wells). Steals: 9 (Miller 5, Baugh 2, Cork, Lampkin).
Porterville Recorder
NORTH ALABAMA 78, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 73
Percentages: FG .483, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Ortiz 3-8, Lane 1-1, Soucie 1-2, Brown 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Howell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Forrest 2, Howell 2). Turnovers: 11 (Lane 4, Dawkins 2, Johnson 2, Forrest, Howell, Soucie). Steals: 4 (Lane 2, Nelson,...
Porterville Recorder
MISSOURI 79, NO. 25 ARKANSAS 76
Percentages: FG .460, FT .885. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Davis 3-7, Walsh 2-2, Black 1-3, Council 1-4, Pinion 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Black, Makhi.Mitchell). Turnovers: 21 (Davis 6, Black 5, Council 3, Graham 2, Makhi.Mitchell 2, Ford, Johnson, Walsh). Steals: 6 (Council 3, Black...
Porterville Recorder
LONGWOOD 64, GARDNER-WEBB 59
Percentages: FG .438, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Soumaoro 6-12, Aldridge 2-4, Dufeal 1-1, Stieber 1-4, Selden 0-1, Nicholas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Reid 3). Turnovers: 17 (Dufeal 3, Selden 3, Stieber 3, Aldridge 2, Nicholas 2, Reid 2, Soumaoro 2). Steals: 5...
Porterville Recorder
GRAND CANYON 89, UTAH TECH 85
Percentages: FG .474, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Staine 5-8, Nicolds 2-2, Pope 2-3, Gonsalves 1-4, Leter 0-1, Christensen 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 8 (Christensen 2, Pope 2, Edmonds, Gonsalves, Leter, Staine). Steals: 5 (Gonsalves 3, Staine 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GRAND CANYONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Carr90-00-00-1040.
Porterville Recorder
COLGATE 77, HOLY CROSS 71
Percentages: FG .518, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Moffatt 2-5, Louis-Jacques 1-1, Lynch-Daniels 1-4, Richardson 1-4, Smith 1-4, Baker 0-1, Records 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Records 2, Lynch-Daniels, Smith, Thomson). Turnovers: 10 (Records 2, Richardson 2, Thomson 2, Lynch-Daniels, Moffatt, Smith, Woodward). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Baylor 69, Kansas St. 48
BAYLOR (13-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.647, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Asberry 4-8, Andrews 2-9, Fontleroy 1-2, Owens 0-1, Blackwell 0-1, Van Gytenbeek 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Bickle 1, Fontleroy 1, Littlepage-Buggs 1) Turnovers: 11 (Andrews 2, Bickle 2, Blackwell 2, Fontleroy 2, Littlepage-Buggs 2, Asberry 1) Steals: 5 (Andrews...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 124, New Orleans 98
Percentages: FG .532, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Vincent 4-8, Strus 4-10, Martin 2-4, Oladipo 1-2, Lowry 1-3, Butler 0-1, Herro 0-7). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adebayo, Oladipo). Turnovers: 9 (Adebayo 2, Butler 2, Martin 2, Herro, Lowry, Strus). Steals: 11 (Martin 3, Adebayo...
Porterville Recorder
UTAH VALLEY 84, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 54
Percentages: FG .300, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Steele 3-6, Cameron 1-1, Daniels 0-1, Gai 0-1, Madden 0-1, Pleasant 0-1, Seat 0-1, Allen 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Simmons 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Madden). Turnovers: 9 (Cameron 3, Jackson 2, Simmons 2, Allen, Dibba). Steals:...
