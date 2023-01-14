Read full article on original website
Youngstown home catches fire for second time in a year
A house fire on Youngstown's West Side is now under investigation after catching fire for the second time in less than a year on Tuesday.
Report: Woman breaks into apartment, urinates on kitchen floor
Reports said someone broke into a man’s New Court apartment Monday evening and spilled food all over and urinated on his kitchen floor.
Police: Break-in at daycare possibly connected to recent toilet paper thefts
Reports said a break-in Tuesday evening at an East Rayen Avenue daycare could be tied to a rash of recent toilet paper thefts in the building.
Mercer County EMTs asking for financial help from community
GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The issues surrounding emergency medical services have plagued the country as a whole. Wednesday night, a public meeting was held at Grove City Area High School on how to handle them in western Pennsylvania. Led by first responders, the problems were laid out. In...
Multiple fire depts. from different states called for house fire
Multiple departments from different states are being called to the scene of a structure fire in Trumbull County.
Humane agents pursuing abandonment charges in Masury
TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Animal Welfare League is investigating an abandonment case in Masury, but similar cases are also coming in. Animal Welfare League humane agents are pursuing charges against a woman who’s accused of abandoning her pets. The animals were discovered inside a home on Standard Avenue in Masury on Tuesday.
Avoid a double dog license fee
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — If you have a dog, don’t get your dog license registration deadlines and fees mixed up. Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties are different. That’s advice from county leaders who say that you will be charged double if you are late. The deadline in...
Police: Driver of box truck that crashed into pharmacy charged
LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Liberty Police confirmed the identity of the driver of the the stolen red box truck that crashed into the drive-through overhang at the Rite Aid pharmacy on Monday morning. Capt. Ray Buhala tells First News the truck was located on the South Side of...
One injured in Mahoning County ATV crash
SMITH TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- A driver of an ATV was taken to the hospital after a crash with a truck Wednesday morning in Smith Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to U.S. Route 62 near Route 165 around 5:30 a.m. OSP said that the driver of the Ford...
With residents out of town, dog walker finds kids partying at house: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Jan. 2, owners of a Tramore Lane home -- who were on vacation in Mexico -- called police after discovering that people were squatting in their house.
Revitalizing the city: New apartments, bakery open in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown neighborhood is moving in the right direction. It has been a big focus of turning the corner and the work is paying off. Today, we learned more about its recipe for success. Another building has new life. A Newport fourplex has been renovated...
Sale of popular ornamental trees now outlawed in Ohio
(WKBN) – Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it’s an invasive species. But as we found out today, there are more than adequate replacements.
Lisbon’s fire department hears more calls in 2022 than 10-year average
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department covers about 72 square miles between the village and two townships. Last year, its firefighters had more calls than their 10-year average, but Fire Chief Mark Hall says it’s all part of the job. Lisbon’s fire department had 320...
Suzie’s Dogs and Drafts in Youngstown moving to new location
Suzie's Dogs and Drafts is moving from Phelps Street to the nearby W. Federal Street, those at the business announced this week.
PSP: Person siphoned fuel from vehicle near gas station
Pennsylvania State Police were called to the 2400 block of Mercer Street in Sandy Lake Township on December 5.
House fire closed parts of major road in Canfield Twp.
CANFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Crews were on the scene of a large house fire that closed parts of a major road Monday morning. The fire was in the 7900 block of Tippecanoe Road. Tippecanoe Road has since reopened, but was closed from Leffingwell Road to Western Reserve Road.
Youngstown man arrested after humane agents find starved dog at his South Side home
Two months after a Youngstown man was indicted on animal cruelty charges, Youngstown State University Police have arrested the suspect. It was back in November that 25-year-old Lamont Thomas was indicted by the Mahoning County Grand Jury after humane agents found the remains of a dog chained in the back yard of his South Side home.
On this day: Looking back at January 2022 snowstorm
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Winter made a big pivot on this day in 2022. After a mild start to the season with warmer temperatures and limited snowfall, a large storm impacted the Valley into the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. Snowfall totals were in the double digits with snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour at times.
St. Patrick’s Hubbard church fire: 2 years later
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN)- Wednesday marks two years since St. Patrick’s Church in Hubbard was heavily damaged by a fire. Smoke was seen pouring from the roof and back side of the building. Parishioners showed up, in shock at what was happening. The Ohio State Fire Marshal ruled the cause as “undetermined.”
Child welfare check ends in mom’s arrest in Boardman
A Boardman mom was arrested after police were called to check on her child that was walking in traffic.
