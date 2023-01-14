ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

WYTV.com

Mercer County EMTs asking for financial help from community

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The issues surrounding emergency medical services have plagued the country as a whole. Wednesday night, a public meeting was held at Grove City Area High School on how to handle them in western Pennsylvania. Led by first responders, the problems were laid out. In...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Humane agents pursuing abandonment charges in Masury

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Animal Welfare League is investigating an abandonment case in Masury, but similar cases are also coming in. Animal Welfare League humane agents are pursuing charges against a woman who’s accused of abandoning her pets. The animals were discovered inside a home on Standard Avenue in Masury on Tuesday.
MASURY, OH
WYTV.com

Avoid a double dog license fee

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — If you have a dog, don’t get your dog license registration deadlines and fees mixed up. Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties are different. That’s advice from county leaders who say that you will be charged double if you are late. The deadline in...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Police: Driver of box truck that crashed into pharmacy charged

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Liberty Police confirmed the identity of the driver of the the stolen red box truck that crashed into the drive-through overhang at the Rite Aid pharmacy on Monday morning. Capt. Ray Buhala tells First News the truck was located on the South Side of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

One injured in Mahoning County ATV crash

SMITH TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- A driver of an ATV was taken to the hospital after a crash with a truck Wednesday morning in Smith Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to U.S. Route 62 near Route 165 around 5:30 a.m. OSP said that the driver of the Ford...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Revitalizing the city: New apartments, bakery open in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown neighborhood is moving in the right direction. It has been a big focus of turning the corner and the work is paying off. Today, we learned more about its recipe for success. Another building has new life. A Newport fourplex has been renovated...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Sale of popular ornamental trees now outlawed in Ohio

(WKBN) – Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it’s an invasive species. But as we found out today, there are more than adequate replacements.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Lisbon’s fire department hears more calls in 2022 than 10-year average

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department covers about 72 square miles between the village and two townships. Last year, its firefighters had more calls than their 10-year average, but Fire Chief Mark Hall says it’s all part of the job. Lisbon’s fire department had 320...
LISBON, OH
WYTV.com

House fire closed parts of major road in Canfield Twp.

CANFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Crews were on the scene of a large house fire that closed parts of a major road Monday morning. The fire was in the 7900 block of Tippecanoe Road. Tippecanoe Road has since reopened, but was closed from Leffingwell Road to Western Reserve Road.
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

On this day: Looking back at January 2022 snowstorm

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Winter made a big pivot on this day in 2022. After a mild start to the season with warmer temperatures and limited snowfall, a large storm impacted the Valley into the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. Snowfall totals were in the double digits with snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour at times.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

St. Patrick’s Hubbard church fire: 2 years later

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN)- Wednesday marks two years since St. Patrick’s Church in Hubbard was heavily damaged by a fire. Smoke was seen pouring from the roof and back side of the building. Parishioners showed up, in shock at what was happening. The Ohio State Fire Marshal ruled the cause as “undetermined.”
HUBBARD, OH

