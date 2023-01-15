ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

ocala-news.com

Security guard accused of raping teen girl at Ocala movie theater

A 31-year-old armed security guard was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after a teenage girl accused him of raping her at a local movie theater. On Sunday, January 15, OPD was notified of a sexual battery incident that had allegedly occurred the night before at the Regal Hollywood 16 movie theater located at 2801 SW 27th Avenue. According to the police department, officers were informed that a 15-year-old girl had been sexually battered by an armed security guard who was working at the movie theater.
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bicyclist dies from hit-and-run injuries

A 69-year-old Gainesville man died over the weekend after he was hit while riding his bike on Friday evening. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) email, the man died from his injuries sustained around 10:30 p.m. during a hit-and-run in the 400 block of SE 9th Street. The man...
ocala-news.com

Ocala man accused of punching, choking woman after argument turns physical

A 39-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a woman accused him of punching and choking her during an argument that became physical. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic battery incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who advised that she had gotten into a physical altercation with Matthew Lucas Sellers.
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman charged with pawning stolen jewelry, laptop computer

A 24-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after she was accused of pawning a stolen laptop computer and jewelry. On Monday, January 2, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 3800 block of NE 28th Terrace in Ocala in reference to the theft of an HP laptop computer ($300 value), according to the MCSO report.
mycbs4.com

Marion County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 16-year-old girl

The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl who is missing in Dunnellon. The Sheriff's Office says Hailey Vasquez was last seen leaving her home on Jan. 18th around 12:15 a.m. MCSO says she was wearing a black Star Wars t-shirt, black pajama pants, and white sneakers.
WESH

Lake County woman set grandfather's home on fire, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. — According to Eustis police, Autumn Walker, 22, confessed to setting her grandfather’s, James Kilfoyle’s, home on fire. She had also planned to set his car on fire. Elizabeth Price was on her porch when she saw the house across from her engulfed in smoke....
ocala-news.com

Man arrested after being accused of choking, punching girlfriend in hotel room

A 32-year-old man was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after his girlfriend accused him of choking and punching her inside a hotel room. On Wednesday, January 11, at approximately 12 p.m., an OPD officer responded to the incident location and made contact with the female victim and a man who was identified as Justin Gore, according to the OPD report.
villages-news.com

Visitor to The Villages arrested after fleeing scene of crash in golf cart

A visitor to The Villages was arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash in a golf cart. Rita Marie Peck, 58, of Wilmington, N.C., had been traveling with a male companion in a golf cart when they were involved in an accident with an automobile at about 9 p.m. Monday at Paige Place south of Avenida Central in the Spanish Springs area, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Peck “fumbled” through her wallet when she attempted to present the investigating officer with her North Carolina driver’s license.
WCJB

Lawtey man arrested after SWAT team searches home

LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lawtey was arrested after deputies conducted a search and say they found drugs and weapons in his home. Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Houston Fender, 31, on drug possession charges with the intent to sell. Deputies teamed up with their drug task...
fox35orlando.com

Shooting between vehicles in Sanford leaves 1 dead, multiple hurt, officials say

SANFORD, Fla. - One person is dead and several others are hurt following a shooting in unincorporated Sanford early Monday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at 2:20 a.m. between people inside two vehicles near the intersection of County Road 46A and Rinehart Road.
WCJB

Car crashes into school bus carrying students in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No students were hurt in a crash involving a school bus in Marion County on Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a Marion County Public Schools bus was carrying 25 children on Southwest 55th Avenue around 7:45 a.m. At a driveway, a car made a wide turn, crossed into the bus lane, and collided with the bus.
mainstreetdailynews.com

Teen injured in Gainesville shooting

A teenage boy was shot near the Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville late Sunday afternoon. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) social media post, the incident occurred after 4 p.m. at 1900 SE 4th St. when a suspect in a vehicle shot at several juveniles. One teenager was...
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after allegedly kicking in front door of girlfriend’s home

A 24-year-old Ocala man was arrested after his girlfriend accused him of kicking in the front door of her residence. On Saturday, January 7, two Belleview Police Department officers responded to a local residence in reference to a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the officers were informed that a man, identified as Ezekiel Anderson, had fled from the residence after allegedly kicking in the front door.
WESH

Man injured in Marion County shooting, police say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Marion County is under investigation. Ocala police said around 11 a.m. Saturday, a shooting happened in the area of the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street. A 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the shooting may have resulted from a...
