Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
Lady Raiders knock off #25 Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bre’Amber Scott had 31 points and 7 rebounds helping Texas Tech top #25 Texas 68-64 Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena. Tech moves to 15-4 overall/3-3 in the Big 12 Conference. The Lady Raiders led by three at the half and after the third...
KCBD
Scott, Shavers sweep weekly Big 12 awards
IRVING, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech senior guard Bre’Amber Scott and freshman guard Jasmine Shavers have been named Big 12 Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week, the Big 12 announced Monday. Both Scott and Shavers shined this past week, scoring a combined 63 points in...
KCBD
Hoop Madness Tuesday finals
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school Hoop Madness scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 17.
KCBD
Remembering Kevin Baker: Skate Ranch Owner dies at 88
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kevin Baker, the beloved owner of the Skate Ranch of Lubbock, died earlier this week at the age of 88. Close family and friends say the impact he had on the Lubbock community will be everlasting. Kevin Baker and his family opened the Skate Ranch of...
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: One hospitalized after crash in West Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Electric Utility Board to decide $1.1 million in LP&L transition. The Lubbock City Council and Electric Utility Board will meet today to discuss the next steps in the move to ERCOT. That include more than $1.1 million to help get the last 30%...
KCBD
Texas Tech and Habitat for Humanity honor MLK Service Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday dedicated to a day of service. Texas Tech and local volunteers honored that legacy today by lending a helping hand to Habitat for Humanity. “We’re here today just to help build some houses and everything and...
KCBD
Matador Club presents ‘Lubbock Legends’ Josh Abbott, Pat Green, & William Clark Green at Buddy Holly Hall
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Matador Club is presenting “Lubbock Legends” on February 9, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. The stars of West Texas are aligning for an evening showcase of songs, stories with Texas Tech Alumni Josh Abbott, Pat Green, & William Clark Green.
KCBD
A return of precipitation?
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Slight chances of light, scattered showers tomorrow and tomorrow night might mean a break in our dry streak. Highs tomorrow range from the upper 50s in the NW to low 70s in the SE. Winds tomorrow calm slightly but pick up significantly Wednesday with the passage of the system bringing in the showers.
KCBD
LFR responding to cut gas line in south Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is at the 114th and Quaker Avenue intersection after an excavator cut through a 2″ gas line. LFR received the call around 4:05 p.m. As of 5 p.m., the gas leak has been controlled and units have cleared the scene.
KCBD
One seriously injured in crash in West Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after a crash in West Lubbock. Just before 5 a.m., officers were called to a crash with injuries in the 3300 block of Milwaukee Ave. The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No additional details have...
KCBD
TxDOT names Judge Curtis Parrish chair of the U.S. 82 study
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation announced today that Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish has been named the Chairman of the U.S. 82 Texas Corridor Steering Committee. TxDOT Planning and Programming Division (TPP) is initiating a corridor study for U.S. 82, spanning from the Texas/New Mexico State...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Suzie Q
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Suzie Q KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a two-year-old pit/lab mix who’s been at the shelter for two months. She is very gentle and a little shy at first. She would do best with another dog in the home. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
KCBD
Hart Fire Department receives Texas A&M grant
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Hart Volunteer Fire Department has received a $220,000 grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service to purchase a new large brush truck. The grant comes from the Forest Service’s Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program. The department says the truck will primarily be used to fight brush fires and to provide mutual aid assistance to departments in surrounding counties.
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: 2 mobile homes burned in West Lubbock fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. An investigation is underway into a fire that damaged two mobile homes at the Texas West Mobile Home park near 19th and Alcove. High wings spread the flames to nearby trees and a fence. Georgia University player, staff member die in crash. A...
KCBD
Plainview man critically injured in shooting taken to Lubbock hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Monday (01/16/2023), at approximately 10:02 p.m., City of Plainview Police Department Officers were dispatched to 910 W 28th Street in reference to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male, later identified as Tevin Baker, with numerous gunshot wounds to his...
KCBD
Mild temperatures and a decrease in fire danger
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once again, winds gust above 50 mph over the South Plains this Wednesday, though wind speeds will be decreasing this evening along with the fire danger. It will be cold again with lows in the 20s in Lubbock and communities to the north. Fortunately, wind speeds...
KCBD
Woman dies after early morning crash in west Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An early morning crash in west Lubbock left one woman dead, according to police. Officers were called to a crash in the 3200 block of Milwaukee Avenue just before 5 a.m. this morning. Police stated 56-year-old Konny Krier was driving south when her SUV left the...
KCBD
Lubbock Symphony presents ‘A Dance in Vienna’
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) presents its fourth Masterworks concert of the season, A Dance in Vienna, on January 21st at 7:30 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. The performance will include thrilling works by both Brahms and Dvořák. Brahms’ Piano Quartet in G minor will feature a quartet of LSO musicians before we experience Schoenberg’s re-imagined version for the full orchestra.
KCBD
A look inside the new Lubbock Municipal Court
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s the latest facility to be finished as part of the City of Lubbock’s Public Safety Improvements Project and, complete with an escape door in one of the courtrooms, the Lubbock Municipal Court is providing staff and citizens safety, comfort and convenience. “Now that...
KCBD
Fire danger with potential wintry mix this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mostly cloudy skies and some light rain and showers over the area today with a continuing chance through late tonight. Otherwise, it’s back to mostly sunny, windy, dusty, and elevated fire danger on Wednesday. There is a Fire Weather Watch in effect for tomorrow. It’s the usual combination of high winds, low humidity, drought, and mild temperatures. Even though it’s cooler with temperatures in the 50s tomorrow, the fire danger will range from moderate to very high over the South Plains.
Comments / 0