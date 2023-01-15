Read full article on original website
The Last Of Us Makes Significant Changes To Ellie And Marlene's Relationship (& Why This Could Be Trouble)
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 1. As Neil Druckman, the creator of "The Last of Us," told Nerd Reactor in 2013, "For the origins of the game, the high[-]level goal was to see if we can do a whole game based on a relationship. We started the story with two characters who don't know each other, barely even like each other. Through game play, through story, through art, through music, and by the end of it, you as a player will totally buy that these characters are willing to do anything and everything for each other."
Fans Think Night Court's Reboot Offers More Than Just Rehashed Nostalgia
Everything old is new again in this modern age where nostalgia rules the game. The popular NBC sitcom "Night Court" ran for nine seasons from 1984 through 1992. It showcased the comedic stylings of Harry Anderson, Richard Moll, and John Larroquette, among others. Now, in 2023, the series has been rebooted on its original home network with Larroquette returning to his iconic role. The new reboot is headlined by "The Big Bang Theory" star Melissa Rauch, who also acts as the series' executive producer.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Has Star Wars Fans Bracing Themselves For Another Order 66 Flashback
The Disney "Star Wars" era may have seen its ups and downs, especially as far as the movies are concerned, but arguably the era's greatest strengths have lied in the realm of television. And there's no better example of this than the hit Disney+ original series, "The Mandalorian." First airing...
NCIS' David McCallum Feels Like The Show 'Doesn't Quite Make Sense Any More'
If you've spent any amount of time in front of a television, chances are you're well aware of "NCIS." Created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill, the program began way back in September 2003 and swiftly became a standout title in the crime procedural realm. Many viewers have maintained their interest in the exploits of those employed at the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, which has resulted in an impressive small-screen run for the series. It's up to a whopping 20 seasons and is careening toward the 500-episode mark.
The Blue Bloods Cast Is In Agreement On Who Makes The Most Mistakes
"Blue Bloods" has cemented itself as a juggernaut in the realm of network television. First airing in 2010, the police procedural has remained a regular part of CBS' programming for over a decade, dominating the Friday night slot. With hundreds of episodes to its name, the show has kept viewers on the edge of their seats for a long time, and it shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.
Wayne Knight Claims Seinfeld 'Obliterated' His Film Career
Wayne Knight might be best known for playing Jerry's neighbor and nemesis, Newman, on "Seinfeld," but he's also a reputable character actor who worked for years as a private eye between stage and television performances. As he explained to Vice in 2015, "My dad had a big work ethic, and I didn't feel good about being on unemployment."
Boy Meets World Writer Exposes The Show's Horribly Toxic Environment
The "Pod Meets World" podcast, co-hosted by "Boy Meets World" stars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle, was launched in 2022 to recap the classic show and behind-the-scenes memories. However, the stories of these former child actors – and their guest stars on certain episodes – indicate the ABC sitcom often had an abusive and unprofessional environment (via Buzzfeed).
NCIS: Hawaii Fans Are Emotional Over Jane Declaring Kate Family
On a list of every main "NCIS: Hawai'i" character ranked, it's hardly controversial to argue that series lead Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) comes out on top. Tennant's strength not just as a Naval Criminal Investigative Service agent but as a mother of two kids makes her a plenty engaging character around whom the entire show is effectively built.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Defends Wife Sarah Michelle Gellar Over Buffy The Vampire Slayer Drama
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar were a part of a pretty elite group of young actors in the late '90s and early '00s. In addition to rising to fame around the same time, the two also co-starred in a number of movies together. They played members of the doomed friend group at the center of the slasher flick "I Know What You Did Last Summer," and then took on the roles of Fred and Daphne in the live-action movies "Scooby-Doo" and "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed." Gellar even had a cameo in Prinze Jr.'s rom-com breakout, "She's All That." Of course, their most notable collaboration is their real-life marriage of over two decades.
Larry David Had His Real-Life Big Salad Moment During The Filming Of Seinfeld
"The Big Salad" is one of those episodes of "Seinfeld" that still irks some fans to this day. In the episode, George (Jason Alexander) gets upset when his girlfriend, Julie (Michelle Forbes), gets credit for picking up a "big salad" for Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) that George paid for just because Julie happened to hand Elaine the bag. It may seem like a trifling thing to get that upset about, but George Costanza has always been notorious for making mountains out of molehills, and here he manages to alienate yet another girlfriend because he insists on getting the credit he deserves. But was he wrong?
Why Alan Keene From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
In the early days of "Yellowstone," when John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) biggest problems were stolen cattle, land baron Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston), and the occasional family squabble, everything seemed so simple. In the land disputes, though, the Dutton family has to contend with the suits — like Alan Keene. Alan is a lawyer we see in Season 1, Episodes 1 and 3 — in fact, he's the third character we see in the show. In his first scene, he argues in court against Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), trying to break up the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. In Episode 3, he returns to temper Dan Jenkins' fiercer instincts, talking him down from seeking legal recourse after John moved a tributary to thwart Dan's plans. Alan then tries to talk Dan out of flirting with John's glass-shards-tornado of a daughter, Beth (Kelly Reilly). Dan doesn't listen, of course.
Marvel Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus Hints That Thunderbolts Will Show A New Side To Val
There's no question that Julia Louis-Dreyfus remains to this day one of the most iconic actors of her generation. The former "Saturday Night Live" star became a household name following her role as Elaine Benes in "Seinfeld," and in more recent years, she's earned an absolutely ludicrous number of awards as the lead of HBO's "Veep" (via IMDb).
What Was The Impractical Jokers Imagine Dragons Opening Act Concert Really Like
"Impractical Jokers" has been going strong on truTV for well over 10 years at this point. The basic premise of the show is simple: a group of friends tries to humiliate one another in public by pranking unsuspecting victims, but the brunt of each humiliation is always on the jokers themselves. After a few basic challenges, one or two members are branded as "losers," and they must indulge in one final act of indignity for the others' amusement.
The Resident's Season 6 Finale Almost Had A Very Different Ending
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Resident" Season 6, Episode 13. Since its premiere in 2018, Fox's "The Resident" has remained an intriguing medical drama. Based on the book "Unaccountable" by Marty Makary, "The Resident" often focuses on the professional and personal lives of the staff at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. But past that, "The Resident" has also had storylines dealing with the bureaucratic and often unfair healthcare system that can plague the medical industry. Despite losing stars like Miles Fowler and Emily VanCamp during its run, "The Resident" has marched on to produce six stellar seasons, with fans probably hoping for a seventh. Yet Fox hasn't officially announced if the series will continue yet.
Gilmore Girls Fans Praise Lulu And Kirk For Being Perhaps The Healthiest Couple On The Show
Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Luke (Scott Patterson). Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Dean (Jared Padalecki). Rory and Jess (Milo Ventimiglia). Sookie (Melissa McCarthy) and Jackson (Jackson Douglas). These are just a few of the romantic relationships that "Gilmore Girls" fans watched evolve over the show's seven seasons. The popular series follows Lorelai Gilmore, a single mom raising her teenage daughter, Rory, in the small town of Stars Hollow. Each spends the series navigating work, school, friendships, family, and love. While the show is known for depicting small-town life, complete with town meetings and knit-a-thons, it's also known for big romantic moments. This includes Max's (Scott Cohen) gift of one thousand yellow daisies, Lorelai and Luke's first kiss, and Dean's surprise Chilton visit that ends with Rory shouting, "Because I love you, you idiot!"
Fans Side With Becky In The Conners' Season 5 Episode 12 Brawl
The following article contains spoilers for "The Conners" Season 5, Episode 12 — "Stuck in the Middle and Stuck in the Past." The Conner clan may be infamous for its infighting, but sometimes getting stuck in the middle of a brawl can really stink. That's what Becky Conner-Healy (Lecy Goranson) learns when Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert) and her husband, Ben (Jay R. Ferguson), trap her in the literal middle of their ongoing fight about late nights, dirty bedroom floors, and other domestic squabbles.
Shameless Star Justin Chatwin Compares Fiona And Jimmy's Relationship To Romeo And Juliet
Showtime's "Shameless" did an excellent job portraying how poverty can impact an already dysfunctional family. The Gallaghers all have their fair share of issues, but the one trying to keep everyone afloat is Fiona (Emmy Rossum). She has plenty of problems, but she tries to hold it together for the betterment of her family, where she's pretty much the parental figure due to Frank's (William H. Macy) continual absence. However, she tries to make room for her own joy, starting in Season 1 by going out with Jimmy (Justin Chatwin).
Attack On Titan Fans Are Noticing A Pattern With The 'Final Season'
"Attack on Titan" fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief now that the show has a release date for the third part of its final season. Furthermore, with Studio MAPPA planning to have both of the last parts of the concluding arc arrive by the end of 2023, the wait to see how things will shake out in the series may finally be over soon.
Ironically, American Horror Story's Leslie Grossman Is Not A Big Fan Of The Genre
There are plenty of faces that are recognized as fixtures in the "American Horror Story" pantheon, and Leslie Grossman is surely one of them. Since first appearing in Season 7's "Cult," she has appeared in every season, playing a spoiled wannabe influencer turned witch in "Apocalypse," a vicious and depraved camp owner in "1984," and other memorable characters.
Why Vostanik Sabatino From NCIS: LA Looks So Familiar
"NCIS: Los Angeles" is currently airing its 14th season of procedural action on CBS, making it one of the longest tenured spin-off series in the current small screen landscape. That may come as a surprise to many, as "NCIS: LA" is also a series that feels like its flying well under the radar these days. And given its enduring popularity, it'll likely continue to do so for the foreseeable future.
