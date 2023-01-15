Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bicyclist dies from hit-and-run injuries
A 69-year-old Gainesville man died over the weekend after he was hit while riding his bike on Friday evening. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) email, the man died from his injuries sustained around 10:30 p.m. during a hit-and-run in the 400 block of SE 9th Street. The man...
WCJB
Elderly cyclist dies after hit and run crash involving semi-truck in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An elderly man has died due to injuries he sustained during a hit-and-run crash in Southeast Gainesville last Friday. Gainesville Police Department officials confirm the victim of the crash died at the hospital over the weekend. Officers say the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Southeast...
WCJB
Car crashes into school bus carrying students in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No students were hurt in a crash involving a school bus in Marion County on Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a Marion County Public Schools bus was carrying 25 children on Southwest 55th Avenue around 7:45 a.m. At a driveway, a car made a wide turn, crossed into the bus lane, and collided with the bus.
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman charged with pawning stolen jewelry, laptop computer
A 24-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after she was accused of pawning a stolen laptop computer and jewelry. On Monday, January 2, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 3800 block of NE 28th Terrace in Ocala in reference to the theft of an HP laptop computer ($300 value), according to the MCSO report.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man accused of punching, choking woman after argument turns physical
A 39-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a woman accused him of punching and choking her during an argument that became physical. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic battery incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who advised that she had gotten into a physical altercation with Matthew Lucas Sellers.
WCJB
One hospitalized after FHP patrol car collides with pickup truck on State Road 26
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was backed up on State Road 26 on Tuesday after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and a pickup truck collided in Gilchrist County. According to FHP, the crash happened between Trenton and Newberry on the roadway near Southwest 51st Way around 4 p.m. Officers say a Chevy pickup truck and an FHP Charger collided.
Two people fatally shot in Gainesville, killer is still on the loose
The manhunt continues for the killer who left two people to die in Gainesville. The victims a 16 year old boy and a man named Antonio Delgado were found shot at a home in northwest Gainesville
mainstreetdailynews.com
Teen injured in Gainesville shooting
A teenage boy was shot near the Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville late Sunday afternoon. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) social media post, the incident occurred after 4 p.m. at 1900 SE 4th St. when a suspect in a vehicle shot at several juveniles. One teenager was...
WCJB
‘We got to break these cycles of violence’: Residents concerned after drive-by shooting injures teenager
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering at the hospital after a drive-by shooting took place outside of the Boys and Girls Club of Alachua County on Sunday. Gainesville police officers said someone drove up Southeast 4th street around 4:00pm. The pastor from Gainesville Vineyard, Michael Raburn said...
Clay County man arrested after barricading himself inside his vehicle, Sheriff’s Office says
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — On Wednesday, Jan. 18, The Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Nathan Taylor after he created a barricade situation. Deputies arrived at the home of Taylor on Guava Court in Middleburg after a 911 call was placed from the man’s family. They heard a gunshot outside of the house after Taylor left because of a family disturbance.
WCJB
Lawtey man arrested after SWAT team searches home
LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lawtey was arrested after deputies conducted a search and say they found drugs and weapons in his home. Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Houston Fender, 31, on drug possession charges with the intent to sell. Deputies teamed up with their drug task...
WCJB
‘That’s pretty scary’: Residents are horrified after finding out a man was accused of raping a woman outside downtown Gainesville bar
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville police officers arrested 36-year-old Andrew Myers after he was accused of raping a woman in his van 200 feet away from where he met her. According to the report, early Tuesday morning, Myers offered the woman a drink at Lillian’s on SE 1st St. before taking her to his van.
riverbendnews.org
Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office nabs teen involved in Gainesville shooting
On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office helped arrest a man involved in a shooting that paralyzed a man during a home invasion robbery in Gainesville, Fla. According to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assisted U.S. Marshals in arresting Rahzon Tee-Von Fennell-Demeritte, 18, of Live Oak....
ocala-news.com
Man arrested after being accused of choking, punching girlfriend in hotel room
A 32-year-old man was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after his girlfriend accused him of choking and punching her inside a hotel room. On Wednesday, January 11, at approximately 12 p.m., an OPD officer responded to the incident location and made contact with the female victim and a man who was identified as Justin Gore, according to the OPD report.
fox35orlando.com
Shots fired at multiple kids near Florida Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville: police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A teenager is hurt after being shot while near the Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville Sunday afternoon, according to police. Just after 4 p.m., a suspect in a vehicle began shooting at several children in the area at 1900 SE 4th Street, the Gainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post.
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for causing a disturbance at McDonald’s
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Orra Phillips Evans, Jr., 64, was arrested yesterday and charged with trespass after warning after allegedly causing a disturbance inside the McDonald’s on Archer Road after previously being trespassed. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a call at about 8:35 p.m. that Evans, who...
WCJB
A teenager was shot in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the “Boys and Girls Club” on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on January 15th. The suspect fired at several people and 1 teen was...
WCJB
OFR rescue a driver and their vehicle after being stuck on train tracks
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A classic case of being in the right place at the right time may have saved a driver in Marion County Saturday night. While driving to his Ocala Fire Rescue station, a captain noticed a pair of headlights looking very out of place. The driver of...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Deputies detain suspects in Majestic Oaks shooting
Law enforcement officials Monday detained five individuals suspected of involvement in a shooting that transpired Sunday evening in Gainesville and injured at least one person. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was treated at an area hospital, said Lt. J.P. Hood of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO)....
WCJB
29-year-old man is being treated for injuries after a shooting
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Officers are investigating a shooting that happened at 11 a.m. on January 14th near the 17-hundred block of SW 1st Street in Ocala. Officers say the shooting seems like a domestic dispute and is not related to any recent shootings. The victim is a...
