Gainesville, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Bicyclist dies from hit-and-run injuries

A 69-year-old Gainesville man died over the weekend after he was hit while riding his bike on Friday evening. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) email, the man died from his injuries sustained around 10:30 p.m. during a hit-and-run in the 400 block of SE 9th Street. The man...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Car crashes into school bus carrying students in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No students were hurt in a crash involving a school bus in Marion County on Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a Marion County Public Schools bus was carrying 25 children on Southwest 55th Avenue around 7:45 a.m. At a driveway, a car made a wide turn, crossed into the bus lane, and collided with the bus.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman charged with pawning stolen jewelry, laptop computer

A 24-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after she was accused of pawning a stolen laptop computer and jewelry. On Monday, January 2, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 3800 block of NE 28th Terrace in Ocala in reference to the theft of an HP laptop computer ($300 value), according to the MCSO report.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man accused of punching, choking woman after argument turns physical

A 39-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a woman accused him of punching and choking her during an argument that became physical. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic battery incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who advised that she had gotten into a physical altercation with Matthew Lucas Sellers.
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Teen injured in Gainesville shooting

A teenage boy was shot near the Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville late Sunday afternoon. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) social media post, the incident occurred after 4 p.m. at 1900 SE 4th St. when a suspect in a vehicle shot at several juveniles. One teenager was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Clay County man arrested after barricading himself inside his vehicle, Sheriff’s Office says

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — On Wednesday, Jan. 18, The Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Nathan Taylor after he created a barricade situation. Deputies arrived at the home of Taylor on Guava Court in Middleburg after a 911 call was placed from the man’s family. They heard a gunshot outside of the house after Taylor left because of a family disturbance.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Lawtey man arrested after SWAT team searches home

LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lawtey was arrested after deputies conducted a search and say they found drugs and weapons in his home. Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Houston Fender, 31, on drug possession charges with the intent to sell. Deputies teamed up with their drug task...
LAWTEY, FL
ocala-news.com

Man arrested after being accused of choking, punching girlfriend in hotel room

A 32-year-old man was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after his girlfriend accused him of choking and punching her inside a hotel room. On Wednesday, January 11, at approximately 12 p.m., an OPD officer responded to the incident location and made contact with the female victim and a man who was identified as Justin Gore, according to the OPD report.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless man arrested for causing a disturbance at McDonald’s

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Orra Phillips Evans, Jr., 64, was arrested yesterday and charged with trespass after warning after allegedly causing a disturbance inside the McDonald’s on Archer Road after previously being trespassed. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a call at about 8:35 p.m. that Evans, who...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

A teenager was shot in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the “Boys and Girls Club” on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on January 15th. The suspect fired at several people and 1 teen was...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Deputies detain suspects in Majestic Oaks shooting

Law enforcement officials Monday detained five individuals suspected of involvement in a shooting that transpired Sunday evening in Gainesville and injured at least one person. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was treated at an area hospital, said Lt. J.P. Hood of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO)....
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

29-year-old man is being treated for injuries after a shooting

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Officers are investigating a shooting that happened at 11 a.m. on January 14th near the 17-hundred block of SW 1st Street in Ocala. Officers say the shooting seems like a domestic dispute and is not related to any recent shootings. The victim is a...
OCALA, FL

