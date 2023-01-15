A 39-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a woman accused him of punching and choking her during an argument that became physical. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic battery incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who advised that she had gotten into a physical altercation with Matthew Lucas Sellers.

