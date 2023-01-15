Read full article on original website
Cardinals Falls To M-P-C-G 65-53
Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—–Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (MPCG) scored 24 first quarter points and led 24-10 and cruised to a 65-53 victory over the Carrington Cardinals. Xyler Carlson scored a game high 28 points (20 first half) and Landon Koenig added 17 points to pace the Patriots victory. Carrington who trailed by as many as 20 early in the third quarter at 39-19, cut the deficit to 9 points at the end of the quarter at 46-37. The Patriots started the fourth quarter with a 8-0 run and were never threatened again. Carrington was paced by Jack Erickson and Grady Shipman with 16 points each . Hudson Schmitz added 10 points and Josh Bickett added 9 for the Cards. MPCG improved to 7-2 overall and Carrington dropped to 6-4 overall. Carrington will host fifth ranked Ellendale in District 5 matchup on Saturday with tipoff scheduled around 6:30. The game will be aired on AM 1600 KDAK (THE CARDINAL), FM 100.1, and www.newsdakota.com.
Hi-Liner Basketball Faces Central Tonight
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Hi-Liner basketball faces Grand Forks Central tonight in a pair of pivotal Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) matchups. Central comes to Valley City for girls basketball tonight, while the boys travel to Grand Forks. Both games are worth two league wins, as they will be the only meetings between the teams this year.
No. 14 Jimmies Take Down Third-Ranked Midland
FREMONT, Neb. (jimmiepride.com)– The 14th-ranked Jimmie women’s hockey team earned their biggest win of their inaugural season Sunday afternoon, defeating No. 3 Midland University 3-2 at Sidner Arena. HOW IT HAPPENED. The Warriors led 1-0 after one thanks to a goal by Brynn Tosh at 6:08 of the...
Blue Jay Girls Win Fifth Straight, Take Down St. Mary’s
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School girls’ basketball team picked up its fifth consecutive victory on Tuesday night at Jerry Meyer Arena in a 54-43 win over Saint Mary’s. Jamestown led at the halftime break by 11 as the Jays’ defense held St. Mary’s in...
Blue Jay Recap: Basketball Sweeps, Gymnastics 3rd
JAMESTOWN/BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown High School basketball, wrestling, and gymnastics were all in action this past weekend. Here are your results:. The Blue Jay girls won its fourth consecutive game on Saturday afternoon in a blowout over Watford City. Ella Falk paced Jamestown with 20 points and seven assists. Bre Oettle and Teagan Bosche each ended the game in double figures as Oettle had 14 points and Bosche added 12. Jamestown shot 57% from the floor as a team and scored 50 points in the paint. The Jays (6-3, 5-3) host Bismarck St. Mary’s on Tuesday night at 7:00 PM. Full coverage can be heard on Jamestown 107.1/1400, online at newsdakota.com, or on YouTube under our channel Jamestown 107.1 Sports.
Barbara Remmick
Barbara Remmick, 71, Jamestown, ND passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Concordia Lutheran Church, Jamestown, ND with Pastor Tom Eckstein officiating.
Roger Haut
Roger James Haut, 59, Jamestown, ND died January 9, 2023 at his home surrounded by family, after a short battle with melanoma cancer. Roger was born May 2, 1963 at Gackle, ND the son of Eugene and Muriel (Schauer) Haut. The family relocated to Jamestown in 1968. He attended Lincoln Elementary and Jamestown High School, graduating in 1981. He attended VCSU for two years before graduating from Mid-America College of Funeral Service – Jeffersonville, IN in 1984. Roger became a licensed funeral director in 1985 and began working with his father Eugene at Haut Funeral Home, as 4th generation.
Neil H. Buck Sr.
Neil Buck Sr., age 74, of New Rockford, ND, died Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Ave Maria, Jamestown, ND. Neil’s Visitation will be Friday, 5:00-7:00PM followed by a Prayer Service at 7:00PM all at Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 11:00AM at Epworth United Methodist Church, Valley City, ND.
Rosa St. John
Rosa St. John, 63, Kulm, ND died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Jamestown Regional Medical Center in Jamestown, ND. Rosa Santiago was born June 20, 1959 at Tamarindo, Ponce, Puerto Rico the daughter of Jose and Rosa (Ramos) Santiago. She grew up in Puerto Rico until she was 6 when the family moved to Chicago. She attended elementary and high school in Chicago.
Herbert “Herb” A. Triebold
Herbert “Herb” A. Triebold, 83, Valley City, ND, passed away at his home under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley and his family on January 14, 2023, after a battle with esophageal cancer. Herb’s funeral service will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 10:30 AM in Epworth United Methodist Church, Valley City. Visitation will be in the church on Thursday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a prayer service beginning at 7:00.
Gregory Ross
Greg Ross, age 71, of New Rockford, ND, died Friday, January 13, 2023 at CHI St. Alexius Health, Carrington, ND. Greg’s Visitation will be Friday, January 20, 2023 from 1:00PM- 2:00PM followed by a Funeral Service at 2:00PM all at Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford. Arrangements by Evans Funeral...
Phyllis Otto
Phyllis J. Otto, 94, Gackle, ND, passed away, January 15,2023, at the Jamestown Regional Medical Center. Phyllis was born, May 5, 1928, in Jamestown, ND, the daughter of Art and Blanch (Miska) Tranmer. She began her education in Cleveland, ND, until the family moved to Gackle. Here Phyllis continued her education and graduated from Gackle High School, in 1946. Upon graduating, she began working at the Gackle Post Office, as a clerk. She continued working with the Postal Service for the next 31 years.
Choralaires to Present Dinner Concert
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Choralaires have been entertaining audiences since 1955. Since the pandemic, the performances have been a bit limited. But, a favorite event is coming back. The Dinner Concert: Honor/Dedication/Remembrance will be Friday, January 27th, and Saturday, January 28th at the Reiland Fine Arts Center on the University of Jamestown campus. The doors will open at 6:30 pm, and the concert begins at 7 pm.
UJ selects Jungels as Nursing Excellence Award Winner
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – The nursing faculty at the University of Jamestown (UJ) selected Trisha Jungels as the inaugural recipient of the UJ Nursing Excellence award. Jungels is the Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Clinical Services at Jamestown Regional Medical Center. She received the award on Thursday,...
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Diocese of Fargo has removed a pastor from the ministry, after receiving allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults. Officials say that Father Neil Pfeiffer is removed from ministry as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in Jamestown, St. Margaret Mary in Buchanan, and St. Matthias in Windsor, pending the outcome of the investigation.
Jamestown Snow Removal Schedule
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown has announced the snow removal plan for the downtown area. City crews will begin moving snow in the downtown business district on Wednesday at 11 pm. The city reminds you to move all vehicles from the downtown streets, avenues, and alleyways by that time.
Anita Tulp Named VCBC Library Director
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Barnes County Public Library is happy to announce the hiring of new Library Director Anita Tulp, who started her duties on Jan 3, 2023. Anita is a long-time resident of Valley City and Barnes County and a long-term supporter of the...
Catholic Diocese Investigating Inappropriate Conduct Allegations Involving Jamestown Priest
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A statement released Saturday evening by Bishop John Folda, said the Catholic Diocese of Fargo is investigating allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults involving Father Neil Pfeifer. According to the statement, Father Pfeifer has been removed as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in...
Several Vehicles Slid Off I-94 Due To Icy Road Conditions
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Law enforcement along with fire and rescue crews have been responding to several vehicles sliding of the roadway along Interstate 94 in Barnes County east and west of Valley City on Monday, January 16th. Crews responded to calls for service at mile markers 282,...
First Responders Record Busy Day In Barnes County
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Rural Fire District first responders and law enforcement officers with the Highway Patrol, Barnes County Sheriff’s office and Valley City police department responded to a number of vehicle crashes due to extremely icy road condition in the area on January 16th.
