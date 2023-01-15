ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 9

James Cole
4d ago

you can blame all of this inflation on Joe Biden he brought it on us he started from day one destroying things just like all Democrats do

Reply(7)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

'It was all about service': Maconites remember Neel's Department Store and Blair's Discount Furniture ahead of demolition plans

MACON, Ga. — Neel's Department Store and Blair's Discount furniture will soon be demolished to make way for a $25 million lofts project. Tuesday evening, folks in downtown Macon had the chance to say goodbye to the iconic stores. Developer Robbo Hatcher wanted to save the old buildings. When he realized they were beyond saving, he decided to hold a goodbye event.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb County rec center helping people develop healthy eating habits

MACON, Ga. — The Frank Johnson Recreation Center is starting its 8-week interactive educational series called 'Food Talk.' To kick it off, they held their quarterly 'Wellness Wednesday' with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Bibb County Extension. Alesia Mays is the nutrition education program assistant. She says eating healthier can be difficult, but you can slowly ease into it.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins emergency employees get retention bonuses

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins has fulfilled part of a promise to police and fire employees. We've been following this story for several months. Back in July, council approved $4,000 recruitment and retention bonuses. These officers received a third of their payment. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Dry January: Where to get non-alcoholic drinks in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Dry January is in full motion, and several people are participating in the resolution to avoid alcohol for this month. However, you can continue going out drinking with your friends!. Several restaurants in Macon have nonalcoholic options to offer with your meal and even feature mocktails...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb deputies searching for 2 who robbed Forsyth Road Subway restaurant at gunpoint

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Subway restaurant located at 4450 Forsyth Road Wednesday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 9:30 p.m., two men, one with a gun, came into the restaurant and demanded cash from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, the men ran away.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Kristen Walters

Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in Georgia

A highly-rated supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new place to get high-quality food items and other household essentials, you may be interested to learn that the grocery store chain Publix just opened their newest Georgia supermarket location at Covington Town Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
COVINGTON, GA
wgxa.tv

Vehicle, foot chase in Macon leads to big pot bust

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies made an arrest and took nearly ten pounds of weed off the streets after a driver led them on a chase, according to the Sheriff's Office. In a Facebook post, deputies say that Corporal Michael Dorough attempted the traffic stop on Mercer University...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Morning Macon accident injures three

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred just after 6:20 a.m. on Gray Highway at Wood Valley Road. It was reported that a Nissan Xterra, driven by 40-year-old Delmis Banegas, of Macon, was attempting to make a left onto Gray Highway from Wood Valley Road. Banegas pulled out in front of a Hyundai Sonata, driven by 27-year-old Addarius Raines, of Macon. The vehicles collided, and the passenger in the Xterra, a 51-year-old male from Macon, was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in critical condition at this time. Banegas and Raines were both transported to Atrium Health and are listed in stable condition at this time.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy