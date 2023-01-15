Read full article on original website
James Cole
4d ago
you can blame all of this inflation on Joe Biden he brought it on us he started from day one destroying things just like all Democrats do
Reply(7)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'It was all about service': Maconites remember Neel's Department Store and Blair's Discount Furniture ahead of demolition plans
MACON, Ga. — Neel's Department Store and Blair's Discount furniture will soon be demolished to make way for a $25 million lofts project. Tuesday evening, folks in downtown Macon had the chance to say goodbye to the iconic stores. Developer Robbo Hatcher wanted to save the old buildings. When he realized they were beyond saving, he decided to hold a goodbye event.
Bibb County rec center helping people develop healthy eating habits
MACON, Ga. — The Frank Johnson Recreation Center is starting its 8-week interactive educational series called 'Food Talk.' To kick it off, they held their quarterly 'Wellness Wednesday' with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Bibb County Extension. Alesia Mays is the nutrition education program assistant. She says eating healthier can be difficult, but you can slowly ease into it.
Warner Robins emergency employees get retention bonuses
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins has fulfilled part of a promise to police and fire employees. We've been following this story for several months. Back in July, council approved $4,000 recruitment and retention bonuses. These officers received a third of their payment. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick...
MWA: Graphic Packaging problems caused 100 million-gallon spills into Ocmulgee River
MACON, Ga. — More problems at Macon's Graphic Packaging plant sent more than 100 million gallons of polluted wastewater into the Ocmulgee River. On Tuesday, the Macon Water Authority called it a "major spill" that started Dec. 27 and is still continuing. They say freezing weather in late December...
'We have to start somewhere': Fort Valley police, city officials begin process of cleaning blight
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Fort Valley Police Department made a Facebook post putting the community on notice. They say neighbors of blighted properties should watch out for a cleanup that may drive out "snakes and rodents." They say they're tackling blighted properties in the city and all that comes with it.
Warner Robins to provide free CDL training to help create new jobs
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — As the city of Warner Robins grows, city leaders hope the workforce will grow, too. The city is looking for innovative ways to add employees, and let current ones hop in the driver's seat. Councilmembers agreed to offer free certified drivers license training to city...
'This is like heaven': New creative studio in downtown Macon is like an audio dream space for podcasters
MACON, Ga. — Podcasts are increasing in popularity. If you ever thought about starting one but don't have the money to buy the mics, audio boards, and the rest of the pricey equipment, a new Macon business can help you get started. But Imagine 584 for much more than...
'Don't wait until the last minute': Macon tax preparer details changes for the 2023 filing season
MACON, Ga. — Tax season officially starts Monday, January 23. In order to file your taxes and get your refund, you need to make sure you have all the correct documents. The most important one is your W2 form. The W-2 is an official IRS tax form to "report...
Dry January: Where to get non-alcoholic drinks in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Dry January is in full motion, and several people are participating in the resolution to avoid alcohol for this month. However, you can continue going out drinking with your friends!. Several restaurants in Macon have nonalcoholic options to offer with your meal and even feature mocktails...
Central Georgia leads Macon Little Theatre to 6 regional theatre award wins
MACON, Ga. — Congratulations to Macon Little Theatre (MLT) for bringing back six regional theatre awards to Central Georgia. Best Choreography, Best play, and Best direction are just a few of the awards Macon Little Theatre won in the Broadway World 2022 Regional Awards. These awards are a competition...
Bibb deputies searching for 2 who robbed Forsyth Road Subway restaurant at gunpoint
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Subway restaurant located at 4450 Forsyth Road Wednesday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 9:30 p.m., two men, one with a gun, came into the restaurant and demanded cash from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, the men ran away.
Help needed in Griffin and LaGrange, resources offered for residents
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Residents in Griffin and LaGrange are still recovering after a bought with tornadoes and severe weather, which caused extensive damage to businesses and homes. Here are some ways you can help those affected by last week’s severe weather:. Volunteers needed. The City of Griffin is...
Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in Georgia
A highly-rated supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new place to get high-quality food items and other household essentials, you may be interested to learn that the grocery store chain Publix just opened their newest Georgia supermarket location at Covington Town Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
Warner Robins man airlifted to burn center after apartment fire on Feagin Mill Road
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after a fire on Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on Feagin Mill Road, according to the Warner Robins Fire Department. The fire started just after midnight at Richmond Apartments at 1008 Feagin Mill Road near Houston Lake Road.
'Public safety will be our #1 priority': Firefighters get new training academy in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Did you know Macon-Bibb County has a Class 1-rated fire department?. The department says that means you get a better rate on your home insurance. To keep that high standard, first responders need to train constantly, and now they have a state-of-the-art facility where they can work harder to keep you safe.
My Teacher is Tops: Mrs. Carrie McNair at Perdue Elementary in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Bulldogs across the state are still celebrating UGA's big national championship win. But there's also some bulldogs celebrating right here in Central Georgia. At Perdue Elementary one fifth grader says her teacher puts a smile on her face every day. Carrie McNair is a 5th...
Jones County Sheriff's Office non-emergency phone lines down
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is reporting issues with their phone systems. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that its internet and non-emergency lines are also down. However, 911 is still up for Jones County as well. The Twiggs County Sheriff's...
wgxa.tv
Vehicle, foot chase in Macon leads to big pot bust
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies made an arrest and took nearly ten pounds of weed off the streets after a driver led them on a chase, according to the Sheriff's Office. In a Facebook post, deputies say that Corporal Michael Dorough attempted the traffic stop on Mercer University...
Griffin leaders see outpouring of help from volunteers after tornado
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Recovery efforts continue in parts of Georgia after a deadly tornado ripped through the area last week. Over 1,000 people are still without power and hundreds are homeless, according to city officials. Church members from The Factory in Woodstock grilled out food on Monday for volunteers...
41nbc.com
Morning Macon accident injures three
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred just after 6:20 a.m. on Gray Highway at Wood Valley Road. It was reported that a Nissan Xterra, driven by 40-year-old Delmis Banegas, of Macon, was attempting to make a left onto Gray Highway from Wood Valley Road. Banegas pulled out in front of a Hyundai Sonata, driven by 27-year-old Addarius Raines, of Macon. The vehicles collided, and the passenger in the Xterra, a 51-year-old male from Macon, was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in critical condition at this time. Banegas and Raines were both transported to Atrium Health and are listed in stable condition at this time.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 9