Lakers: Russell Westbrook Got Into Heated Conversation With LA Coaches Last Night
"Ya’ll gotta be better than that."
TMZ.com
Ja Morant Gets 7th Drug Test Of Season Days After Insane Poster Dunk
Ja Morant's MVP-like performance on the court this year has the NBA suspicious ... 'cause the league is drug testing the Grizzlies star for the 7th time this season!!!. The 23-year-old guard could only laugh on social media ... explaining he was about to get tested AGAIN. "Been drug tested...
Oregon sees redshirt freshman defensive lineman transfer
Oregon's football program has a loaded defensive line position group, making it highly likely multiple players at this position group will look to transfer to find more playing time. That day has come. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Keanu Williams is the latest Oregon Duck to enter the NCAA Transfer portal....
Brittney Griner Takes Part in Phoenix MLK Day March with Her Wife: 'I'm Glad to Be Home'
The Phoenix Mercury center wore a big smile while posing with fans just weeks after being released from a Russian prison Brittney Griner enjoyed the freedom of walking in tribute to Martin Luther King Jnr. on Monday. The WNBA star, 32, who was released from a Russian penal colony on Dec. 8, took part in a march in Pheonix, Arizona alongside her wife, Cherelle Griner. "Glad to be home," Griner told fans during the event, reported local NBC affiliate KPNX. The Phoenix Mercury center was also spotted riding...
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Pat Tillman News
Brittney Griner and Pat Tillman received the same honor in the state of Arizona, leading to some backlash - and some praise - on social media. Earlier this year, the Arizona Republic named Griner, who returned from a Russian prison in December, its statesperson of the year. This is the same honor ...
Former Oklahoma Defensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination
One of Oklahoma's defensive stoppers found a new home in the transfer portal Monday morning.
Lane Kiffin Is Reportedly Landing Major Quarterback Transfer
Lane Kiffin is reportedly on the verge of landing a huge quarterback transfer for the Rebels. According to OutKick.com's Glenn Guilbeau, former five-star and LSU QB Walker Howard could soon transfer to Ole Miss per sources close to both programs. Howard visited Oxford on Friday and is said to have ...
CBS Sports
Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. reminds LeBron James how old he is: 'You played against my dad'
LeBron James is embarking on his 20th season in the NBA and he's obviously faced many players during that time. Now he's beginning to face the sons of some of the players that he competed against early in his career. During Monday's game between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles...
Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Massive Transfer Addition
Matt Rhule is making some major moves in Lincoln. On Monday, Nebraska reportedly landed one of the highest-ranked players in the 2020 class by adding Georgia linebacker MJ Sherman via the transfer portal. Sherman appeared in 39 games in three years for the two-time champion Dawgs, including all 15 ...
atozsports.com
Titans: Two 2023 wide receiver prospects for Tennessee
The Tennessee Titans could go a lot of places early in the 2023 NFL Draft. Offensive line is a strong option, and the secondary could use some help as well. One other position may be on the table as well. The Titans could use a first or second round pick...
Greg McElroy 'Concerned' For Major College Football Program
Greg McElroy believes Florida Gators fans must exude more patience next season. On Always College Football (h/t Saturday Down South), the ESPN analyst said he's "concerned" about Florida supporters expecting too rapid of a turnaround in Billy Napier's second season as head coach. "I think ...
New Coaches Poll Top 25 released after another week of college basketball
Another week of college basketball has come and gone, with plenty of excitement again hitting the hardwood. After the last week of action, a new Coaches Poll Top 25 has been released with plenty of movement inside the rankings. Four ranked teams went 0-2 on the week, including No. 6...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Duke Blue Devils Kyle Filipowski’s Girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchison
Kyle “Flip” Filipowski is one of the key players of the Duke Blue Devils basketball team. That’s why his personal life is not free from social media attention. College basketball fans are curious about Kyle Filipowski’s girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchison. The stunning lady has had a few appearances on his Instagram, and they are too cute for words. Their relationship is lowkey and intrigues the young athlete’s followers. So we delve into her background in this Caitlin Hutchison wiki.
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Luka Doncic wants help in Dallas; Wizards exploring options for Rui Hachimura
The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching, which means that new rumors and reports pop up seemingly daily. This season's Feb. 9 deadline could be especially intriguing given the parity in the league this season. A lot of teams feel like they have a chance to make a real run, and thus could be looking to make moves. It can be a lot to stay on top of, but we'll do our best to keep you covered. Here's a look at a few fresh rumblings from across the league's landscape.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Steps up as facilitator
Gordon finished with 19 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight assists and two rebounds across 32 minutes in Monday's 140-132 loss to the Lakers. With point guard Kevin Porter (foot) missing his third straight game, Gordon stepped up as a facilitator, finishing the night as the Rockets' leading assist man. Assuming Porter's absence doesn't prove to be an extended one, Gordon can't be depended on to regularly offer useful production in the assists column. Instead, Gordon is best utilized as a streaming option for points, free-throw percentage and three-pointers in games when Houston is without one of its other four starters (Porter, Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith).
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at running back?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Deemed questionable Wednesday
Markkanen (hip) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Clippers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen has been listed as questionable in each of the last two games before being ruled out, so his listing doesn't really provide much information about his availability Wednesday. The team should provide another update on his status prior to the 9 PM ET tipoff, with Jarred Vanderbilt, Rudy Gay and Talen Horton-Tucker, among others, likely to see expanded run if he sits again.
CBS Sports
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Remains limited Wednesday
Hodgins (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports. Hodgins didn't do much during the Giants' walk-through practice Tuesday and remained limited Wednesday due to an ankle injury he presumably suffered during the team's wild-card win over Minnesota. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but as of now, it doesn't appear like Hodgins is in danger of missing Saturday's divisional-round matchup against Philadelphia. The Oregon State product topped the century mark to open the playoffs, finishing with eight receptions on nine targets for 105 yards and a score, and he has quickly turned into Daniel Jones' top pass catching option, totaling 33 catches on 42 targets for 355 yards and five scores over the Giants' past six games.
atozsports.com
Latest Titans coaching news will answer one question for the future
Tennessee Titans Senior Defensive Assistant Jim Schwartz is the latest to land a job in the NFL coaching carousel. Schwartz is being hired by the Cleveland Browns to be the team’s defensive coordinator, according to a report by Tom Pelissero. Just finishing his 29th NFL season, Schwartz is one...
CBS Sports
Tyler Hansbrough denies dismissing John Wall on recruiting visit to North Carolina
Two of the biggest college basketball stars in recent history are beefing over differing accounts of what happened on the recruiting trail. Former Kentucky superstar John Wall has accused North Carolina legend Tyler Hansbrough of dismissing him on a recruiting visit, but Hansbrough has since refuted that version of events.
