What time is UFC Vegas 67 today? Schedule, channel, main card start time for Nassourdine Imavov vs. Sean Strickland

ng-sportingnews.com
Dak Prescott dog commercial: Inside AT&T ad starring Cowboys QB's infamous (and controversial) pit bull Icon
Dak Prescott is hoping to overcome late-season struggles and lead the Cowboys on a deep playoff run, but you might also see him on your screen during games he's not playing this January. Prescott and his dog, Icon, star in a new AT&T commercial that the Cowboys quarterback posted on...
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is the NFL playoff game today? TV schedule, channel for Monday night wild-card game
"Monday Night Football" returns, in a sense, on Super Wild Card Weekend. In the four vs. five matchup in the NFC, the Buccaneers will host the Cowboys, as the Bucs look to find some consistency in their play this season. The Cowboys, meanwhile, had their Week 18 game rendered irrelevant...
ng-sportingnews.com
AFC championship tickets: How Bills, Chiefs fans can get seats to 2023 Atlanta neutral-site game
The Bills took down the Dolphins in a nail-biter on wild-card weekend to advance to the AFC Divisional round, moving us one step closer to a potential neutral-site AFC Championship game. The NFL announced last week that in the event of a Bills vs. Chiefs matchup in the AFC Championship,...
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is Bruins vs. Islanders? NHL on TNT game headlines Wednesday night national tv doubleheader
The best team in the NHL is in the national spotlight this week, as the Bruins face the Islanders in the headliner of TNT's Wednesday night doubleheader. Boston enters tonight's action on Long Island with 72 points, the most in the league. While there have been multiple key contributors to the team's success, including Eastern Conference goal leader David Pastrnak, Linus Ullmark has emerged as a stud in the crease. The Vezina frontrunner leads the NHL in goals-against-average, save percentage and wins.
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch Luka Doncic vs. Trae Young: Mavericks vs. Hawks start time, TV channel, live stream
Luka Doncic and Trae Young have a history, being traded for each other on the night of the 2018 NBA Draft. Since then, both have become top-line players in the league. On Wednesday they face off for the seventh time in their careers. Doncic and the Mavericks hold the edge...
ng-sportingnews.com
Coco Gauff vs Emma Raducanu odds, betting trends, predictions and preview for Australian Open second round
American and world No.7 Coco Gauff will meet British tennis player Emma Raducanu in the second round of the Australian Open. Gauff proceeded with ease on the first day of the Grand Slam, passing Czech Katerina Siniakova in straight sets on Rod Laver Arena. The 18-year-old defeated her opponent 6-1...
ng-sportingnews.com
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers free live streams: How to watch 2023 NFL playoff game without cable
The NFL wild-card weekend wraps up on Monday night, as the Buccaneers host the Cowboys in the final game of the first round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. Despite finishing under .500, the Bucs' 8-9 record was enough to win the NFC South. Tom Brady set a new single-season NFL record by completing 485 passes, breaking the record he previously set.
ng-sportingnews.com
Undisputed boxing video game: Release date, cost, trailer, roster, game modes & more
Across multiple sports, there are video games showcasing high-quality action and top-tier stars. About every year, there have been advancements in the gaming world to make the action crisp and allow fans to immerse themselves in the ultimate sports experience. The combat sports world has lacked something gamers can sink...
ng-sportingnews.com
Watch the Undisputed boxing game trailer: Boxers, career mode, announcers & everything else we learned
Boxing fans will have a chance to play matchmaker, with the best facing the best, thanks to the first boxing video game since 2011. The trailer for Undisputed, the revolutionary game, was recently released. Some of boxings top stars were showcased, including legends from the past. While a teaser, the trailer was a fine palate cleanser for fans of the sport.
ng-sportingnews.com
Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff result, highlights as American progresses to Australian Open third round
American contender Coco Gauff has progressed to the Australian Open third round with a straight sets victory over US Open 2021 champion Emma Raducanu. It was far from a comfortable match for the seventh seed, who won the first set easily but struggled in the second, saving two set points in the 10th game, before running away with the tie-break.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL playoff schedule: Dates, times, TV channels for every 2023 postseason game
The NFL playoffs are here, and it's safe to say expectations are sky-high after an incredible month of games last year. Between a divisional round featuring four games that all came down to the final seconds and a Super Bowl that was won by a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, it's going to be tough for the entertainment to live up to last season's playoffs.
