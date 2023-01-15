ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NFL fines: $13k for Packers' Quay Walker shoving trainer, Panthers-Saints fighters also punished

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports
WPXI
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI

Jim Harbaugh says he will return to Michigan in 2023 despite apparent NFL interest

It looks like Jim Harbaugh will be back at Michigan next season. For the second consecutive offseason, the Wolverines’ head coach interviewed with an NFL franchise. Last year, it was an in-person interview with the Minnesota Vikings that never materialized into a job offer. This year, Harbaugh had a virtual interview with the Denver Broncos and is rumored to have received interest from several other pro franchises.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WPXI

Lions OC Ben Johnson reportedly returning to Detroit, won't pursue head coaching job

Ben Johnson is staying put. The hot head coaching candidate is turning down suitors and returning to his position as offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. Johnson canceled plans to interview with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday and informed the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans on Tuesday that he's staying in Detroit, per the report. He'd already interviewed for both head coaching vacancies.
DETROIT, MI
WPXI

There are 5 NFL teams that need a head coach. Which is the best opening?

Imagine you're Sean Payton. Usually teams are choosing from a group of candidates. Practically speaking, Payton is picking which team hires him. There are five teams with a vacancy at head coach, and four of them have requested interviews with Payton. Which opening is the best? There's a lot that goes into ranking the landing spots.
WPXI

Time has come for Tom Brady: No shame in QB riding off into the sunset after loss to Cowboys

The 2007 season, one that saw the New England Patriots rewrite the offensive record book and post the NFL's only 16-0 regular-season record, is remembered as one of Tom Brady's finest. The additions of Randy Moss, Wes Welker and Donte' Stallworth led to some "Madden"-worthy performances, particularly over the first 10 games, when the Patriots averaged 41.1 points per game (and allowed just 15.7).
WPXI

Report: Dallas Wings star Allisha Gray to be traded to Atlanta Dream

Allisha Gray is headed to Atlanta. The former WNBA rookie of the year is being dealt by the Dallas Wings to the Dream, ESPN’s M.A. Voepel reported on Wednesday night. Specifics of the deal are not yet known, though the trade is expected to include draft picks once it is finalized. The Dream hold both the No. 3 and No. 8 picks in the WNBA Draft in April.
DALLAS, PA
WPXI

Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss on leave amid reported investigation into computer crimes

Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss is currently on leave from the school amid a reported investigation into “computer access crimes.”. According to ESPN, the university police department is investigating an allegation of computer access crimes at the Schembechler Hall football facility in December. A school spokesperson said that Weiss had been placed on leave.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WPXI

Chargers DE Joey Bosa vents about officials: 'I'm sick of those f---ing people'

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa wasn't happy with the officials on Saturday night. He hadn't cooled off by Monday. During a playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bosa something to one official that prompted that official to chase after him and throw a flag. Late in the game Bosa slammed his helmet twice after officials missed a possible false start and a holding on the same play, which ended with a Jaguars touchdown. Bosa picked up another penalty for that, and the Jaguars got a two-point conversion after the ball moved half the distance to the goal line. That was a huge difference in the Jaguars' stunning 31-30 comeback win.

Comments / 0

Community Policy