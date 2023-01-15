NFL fines: $13k for Packers' Quay Walker shoving trainer, Panthers-Saints fighters also punished

Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WPXI
Jim Harbaugh says he will return to Michigan in 2023 despite apparent NFL interest
It looks like Jim Harbaugh will be back at Michigan next season. For the second consecutive offseason, the Wolverines’ head coach interviewed with an NFL franchise. Last year, it was an in-person interview with the Minnesota Vikings that never materialized into a job offer. This year, Harbaugh had a virtual interview with the Denver Broncos and is rumored to have received interest from several other pro franchises.
WPXI
Inside Dak Prescott's conversation with Jerry Jones, which fueled the biggest win — and best performance? — of his career
TAMPA, Fl. — Jerry Jones found Dak Prescott before kickoff. The Dallas Cowboys team owner knew his quarterback had thrown a league-high 15 interceptions this season, seven games elapsing since his last turnover-free performance. Prescott had discussed risk vs. reward decision-making during the week, as he prepared for his...
WPXI
Lions OC Ben Johnson reportedly returning to Detroit, won't pursue head coaching job
Ben Johnson is staying put. The hot head coaching candidate is turning down suitors and returning to his position as offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. Johnson canceled plans to interview with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday and informed the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans on Tuesday that he's staying in Detroit, per the report. He'd already interviewed for both head coaching vacancies.
WPXI
NFL playoffs: Cowboys battle Buccaneers, try to beat Tom Brady for first time in NFC wild card
NFL wild-card weekend ends with a big-time showdown in the NFC, as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to beat the Dallas Cowboys for the second time this season. This game is littered with storylines. Who will advance, and who faces an offseason of big questions?. Follow all...
WPXI
Brett Maher had the 'yips.' Here's how Cowboys plan to help their kicker before they face 49ers
FRISCO, Texas — The message was consistent. But the tone varied. The Dallas Cowboys expressed no plans Tuesday to move on from kicker Brett Maher after he became the first player in NFL history to miss four extra-point attempts in a game since the league began recording the statistics 91 years ago.
WPXI
There are 5 NFL teams that need a head coach. Which is the best opening?
Imagine you're Sean Payton. Usually teams are choosing from a group of candidates. Practically speaking, Payton is picking which team hires him. There are five teams with a vacancy at head coach, and four of them have requested interviews with Payton. Which opening is the best? There's a lot that goes into ranking the landing spots.
WPXI
Time has come for Tom Brady: No shame in QB riding off into the sunset after loss to Cowboys
The 2007 season, one that saw the New England Patriots rewrite the offensive record book and post the NFL's only 16-0 regular-season record, is remembered as one of Tom Brady's finest. The additions of Randy Moss, Wes Welker and Donte' Stallworth led to some "Madden"-worthy performances, particularly over the first 10 games, when the Patriots averaged 41.1 points per game (and allowed just 15.7).
WPXI
2023 NFL playoffs bracket: Schedule, teams, seeding, how to watch live and kickoff times for AFC, NFC games
The 2023 NFL playoffs are underway. Six teams saw their dreams crushed during wild-card weekend. Now, the remaining eight franchises need two more wins to make it to the Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12. To make sure you don't miss out on any of the action,...
WPXI
Aaron Rodgers says he's not 'mentally or emotionally' ready to make decisions about future
It's been nine days since the season ended for the Green Bay Packers, and that just hasn't been enough time for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to figure out whether he wants to return to the Packers, retire, or pursue a mystery third option. Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee Show on...
WPXI
Report: Dallas Wings star Allisha Gray to be traded to Atlanta Dream
Allisha Gray is headed to Atlanta. The former WNBA rookie of the year is being dealt by the Dallas Wings to the Dream, ESPN’s M.A. Voepel reported on Wednesday night. Specifics of the deal are not yet known, though the trade is expected to include draft picks once it is finalized. The Dream hold both the No. 3 and No. 8 picks in the WNBA Draft in April.
WPXI
Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss on leave amid reported investigation into computer crimes
Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss is currently on leave from the school amid a reported investigation into “computer access crimes.”. According to ESPN, the university police department is investigating an allegation of computer access crimes at the Schembechler Hall football facility in December. A school spokesperson said that Weiss had been placed on leave.
WPXI
Chargers DE Joey Bosa vents about officials: 'I'm sick of those f---ing people'
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa wasn't happy with the officials on Saturday night. He hadn't cooled off by Monday. During a playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bosa something to one official that prompted that official to chase after him and throw a flag. Late in the game Bosa slammed his helmet twice after officials missed a possible false start and a holding on the same play, which ended with a Jaguars touchdown. Bosa picked up another penalty for that, and the Jaguars got a two-point conversion after the ball moved half the distance to the goal line. That was a huge difference in the Jaguars' stunning 31-30 comeback win.
