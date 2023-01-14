ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
WPXI

Chargers DE Joey Bosa vents about officials: 'I'm sick of those f---ing people'

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa wasn't happy with the officials on Saturday night. He hadn't cooled off by Monday. During a playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bosa something to one official that prompted that official to chase after him and throw a flag. Late in the game Bosa slammed his helmet twice after officials missed a possible false start and a holding on the same play, which ended with a Jaguars touchdown. Bosa picked up another penalty for that, and the Jaguars got a two-point conversion after the ball moved half the distance to the goal line. That was a huge difference in the Jaguars' stunning 31-30 comeback win.
WPXI

Report: Dallas Wings star Allisha Gray to be traded to Atlanta Dream

Allisha Gray is headed to Atlanta. The former WNBA rookie of the year is being dealt by the Dallas Wings to the Dream, ESPN’s M.A. Voepel reported on Wednesday night. Specifics of the deal are not yet known, though the trade is expected to include draft picks once it is finalized. The Dream hold both the No. 3 and No. 8 picks in the WNBA Draft in April.
DALLAS, PA

