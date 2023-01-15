New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler expressed his belief that the team’s lineup is still strong even without Carlos Correa. The New York Mets had one of the most impressive offseasons in MLB before they tried to land shortstop Carlos Correa. On the day the San Francisco Giants backed away from their agreement with Correa due to an ankle issue, Mets owner Steve Cohen stepped in and agreed to terms with the shortstop to a 12-year, $315 million contract. But, the Mets had similar concerns with Correa’s ankle, and were unable to reach a new agreement. The Correa saga officially ended after he signed a six-year, $200 million deal with the Minnesota Twins.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO