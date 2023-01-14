ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
KXAN

Prescott outshines Brady, Cowboys dominate Buccaneers 31-14

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — So much for notion that Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys might not be up to the challenge of beating Tom Brady. Prescott played his best game in weeks, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to answer critics of “America’s Team” with a 31-14 rout of Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Monday night.
TAMPA, FL
KXAN

Mike McCarthy Dances in Cowboys Locker Room After Win Over Bucs

He couldn’t help but laugh at himself when celebrating with his players. A year after his job security was called into question, this one had to feel pretty good for Mike McCarthy. And luckily for football fans, the whole NFL world got to enjoy his viral celebration. The typically...
DALLAS, TX
KXAN

Report: Lions’ Johnson Staying in Detroit Despite Coaching Interest

The first-year offensive coordinator had three head-coaching interviews arranged. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will stay in Detroit instead of leaving for a head coaching opportunity, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. Johnson was expected to interview with the Panthers on Wednesday and was also on the wish lists for the Colts and Texans, but he told all three teams that he is declining the interest.
DETROIT, MI
KXAN

Divisional Playoff Rankings: Tough Matchup for Dak Prescott

The Cowboys dominated against Tampa Bay, but the 49ers present a much greater challenge. The divisional round of the 2022 NFL postseason is here, and it comes with a few surprises in my player rankings. Dak Prescott, who accounted for five touchdowns and 36.6 fantasy points last week in Tampa, is dead last among quarterbacks. That’s due to a brutal road matchup against the Niners, who allowed the fifth-fewest points to the position.
KXAN

Titans to Hire 49ers’ Ran Carthon As General Manager, per Report

The executive has been in San Francisco since 2017. The Titans plan on hiring 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon to be their new general manager, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports. Carthon had a brief NFL career before becoming a scout for the Falcons in 2008. After four years...
NASHVILLE, TN
KXAN

Cowboys Sign Kicker Tristan Vizcaino After Brett Maher’s Struggles

Maher made history in Dallas’ 31-14 win over the Buccaneers by missing four extra point attempts. A day after team owner and general manager Jerry Jones offered a show of public support for embattled kicker Brett Maher and said the team would not look into other kickers, the Cowboys appear to be hedging their bets.
DALLAS, TX
KXAN

Bucs Release Positive Update on Russell Gage After Frightening Injury

The Tampa receiver had to be carried off the field on a backboard late in Monday night’s playoff game. Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage has movement in all of his extremities after suffering a concussion and neck injury late in Monday night’s game against the Cowboys, the team said in a statement on Tuesday.
TAMPA, FL

