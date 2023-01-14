The Cowboys dominated against Tampa Bay, but the 49ers present a much greater challenge. The divisional round of the 2022 NFL postseason is here, and it comes with a few surprises in my player rankings. Dak Prescott, who accounted for five touchdowns and 36.6 fantasy points last week in Tampa, is dead last among quarterbacks. That’s due to a brutal road matchup against the Niners, who allowed the fifth-fewest points to the position.

16 HOURS AGO