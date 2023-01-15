Crowds Come Out to Camping and RV Show in Gaylord

Northern Michigan RV has been busy hosting their Camping and RV Show in Gaylord.

Tony Kesselring is one of the store owners and he is thrilled with the number of people coming out. He tells us “it’s wonderful, it is absolutely wonderful to see so many people come out to support the event so I’m very impressed and I’m humbled.”

This is a four-day show that has been drawing out a crowd. There are 37 campers up for display. There’s everything from truck campers, pop ups, trailers, and even bunk house units that th

ose in attendance can walk inside and even buy one for themselves. With such a large turnout, the owner says he’s seeing a mix in buyers, some are families while others are retired and just want to hit the road.

The event is taking place in the Ellison Place located in Gaylord. Admission is 3 non-perishable food items or a cash donation. The last day to come out is Sunday.