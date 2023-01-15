U.S. Navy veteran Richard Osthoff said in a CNN interview Wednesday that he was “sick” when he realized only “a week ago” that serial liar Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was the man who he had known as “Anthony Devolder” — the same person who he alleged stole $3,000 intended to pay for surgery on Osthoff’s service dog.Osthoff, who appeared alongside New Jersey Veterans Network President Michael Boll, brought to the interview the cremated remains of his dog, Sapphire, who died in 2017. “I had to bring her,” he said, touching a wooden urn. “That’s my baby, right there. It’s all...

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 42 MINUTES AGO