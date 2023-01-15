Read full article on original website
Related
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Navy Vet Who Claims Santos Stole Dog Surgery Money Describes Shock at Revelation
U.S. Navy veteran Richard Osthoff said in a CNN interview Wednesday that he was “sick” when he realized only “a week ago” that serial liar Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was the man who he had known as “Anthony Devolder” — the same person who he alleged stole $3,000 intended to pay for surgery on Osthoff’s service dog.Osthoff, who appeared alongside New Jersey Veterans Network President Michael Boll, brought to the interview the cremated remains of his dog, Sapphire, who died in 2017. “I had to bring her,” he said, touching a wooden urn. “That’s my baby, right there. It’s all...
California storms feed systems set up to capture rainwater
LOS ANGELES (AP) — As Californians tally the damage from recent storms, some are taking stock of the rainwater captured by cisterns, catches, wells and underground basins — many built in recent years to provide relief to a state locked in decades of drought. The banked rainwater is...
Egg seizures up at border crossings as prices soar in U.S.
Unfortunately, federal law prohibits Americans from bringing raw eggs or poultry across the border. That has not stopped people from trying as the price of eggs skyrockets in the United States.
Comments / 0