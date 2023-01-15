HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are asking the public for help in locating suspects regarding two separate hit-and-run incidents in the Honolulu area. On Saturday, December 17, 2022 around 2:55 p.m., a cyclist heading south on Kalakaua Ave was hit by a westbound-traveling SUV at the Ala Wai Boulevard intersection. The SUV fled the scene and did not render aid to the cyclist. The person of interest is described as a white male, 5'11, in a grey SUV.

