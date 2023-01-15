ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wahiawa, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

17-year-old driver critically injured after plowing into tree in Hawaii Kai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in the Hawaii Kai area Monday evening. The incident occurred around 9:25 p.m. HPD said the girl was speeding southbound on Lunalilo Home Road when she lost control of her vehicle and collided with a tree...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Aggressive fire attack following blaze inside home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire in Wahiawa. On Tuesday, Jan. 17 the fire broke out on Lauone Loop. HFD rushed to the scene and when they arrived at 12:45 a.m. they saw flames emanating from the rear corner of a small single-story home. Firefighters began an aggressive […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HFD investigating cause of house fire that broke out overnight in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at a home overnight in Wahiawa. Officials said they received a call for a building fire around 12:30 a.m. at Lauone Loop. Upon arrival, firefighters said they observed smoke and flames emanating from the rear corner...
WAHIAWA, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Police seeking suspects in multiple hit-and-runs

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are asking the public for help in locating suspects regarding two separate hit-and-run incidents in the Honolulu area. On Saturday, December 17, 2022 around 2:55 p.m., a cyclist heading south on Kalakaua Ave was hit by a westbound-traveling SUV at the Ala Wai Boulevard intersection. The SUV fled the scene and did not render aid to the cyclist. The person of interest is described as a white male, 5'11, in a grey SUV.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Car crash in Waikiki leaves 82-year-old critically injured

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 82-year-old man was critically injured Sunday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on Kalakaua Avenue near the Hawaii Convention Center. Honolulu EMS said they responded about 9:53 a.m. A woman in her late 20 was also injured and taken to a hospital in stable condition. Paramedics also...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 people injured after small cargo plane crashes near Molokai Airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were injured after a small cargo plane crashed near Molokai Airport on Monday morning. The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Cessna 208 with two people on board crashed around 5 a.m. while on approach to the airport in Hoolehua. Kamaka Air, a local air...
HONOLULU, HI
Government Technology

Drone Interrupts Honolulu Fire and Rescue Helicopter Operations

(TNS) — Honolulu firefighters rescued a distressed hiker at Koko Head Trail this morning — and had to deal with a rogue drone that had reportedly interfered with the emergency operation. The Honolulu Fire Department today said it received a call at around 11 a.m. about a 55-year-old...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Murder suspect takes the stand in his own trial

Stephen Brown took the stand today in his trial and said it was his then girlfriend Hailey Dandurand who called the shots and killed Telma Boinville. During his testimony, Brown admitted that he tied up Boinville and her eight-year-old daughter. But, he told jurors that was as far as he went.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Red tape keeps city’s $17M Honolulu housing project for the homeless empty

Hawaii Island man charged with first-degree murder in stabbing deaths of grandparents. Joshua Ho, of Hilo, was also charged with two counts of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder. His bail is set at $2.75 million. Sen. Mazie Hirono held a meeting on Native Hawaiian gender-based violence. Updated: 6 hours...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Police shut down King and River Street

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are on scene in Chinatown for an apparent reckless endangering case. As of 8:50 p.m. Friday, the area of North King Street and River Street are currently closed due to an active investigation.
HONOLULU, HI

