Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
17-year-old driver critically injured after plowing into tree in Hawaii Kai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in the Hawaii Kai area Monday evening. The incident occurred around 9:25 p.m. HPD said the girl was speeding southbound on Lunalilo Home Road when she lost control of her vehicle and collided with a tree...
KITV.com
Oahu teen girl critically injured in single-car crash in Hawaii Kai
HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Oahu teen is in critical condition after crashing her car into a tree and a sign in the Hawaii Kai area, Monday night. First responders were called out to the scene near Lunalilo Home Road and Kaumakani Street just before 9:30 p.m.
Aggressive fire attack following blaze inside home
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire in Wahiawa. On Tuesday, Jan. 17 the fire broke out on Lauone Loop. HFD rushed to the scene and when they arrived at 12:45 a.m. they saw flames emanating from the rear corner of a small single-story home. Firefighters began an aggressive […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
HFD investigating cause of house fire that broke out overnight in Wahiawa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at a home overnight in Wahiawa. Officials said they received a call for a building fire around 12:30 a.m. at Lauone Loop. Upon arrival, firefighters said they observed smoke and flames emanating from the rear corner...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mother told police that suspect in grandparents’ fatal stabbings was having psychotic episode
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of fatally stabbing his grandparents on the Big Island must undergo a mental health evaluation as prosecutors pursue first-degree murder charges against him. Joshua Ho is charged with first and second-degree murder, as well as attempted murder. The 21-year-old said nothing during his preliminary...
2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Waikiki area
According to police, both lanes on Kalakaua Avenue are closed near the Kapiolani intersection heading into Waikiki.
KITV.com
Honolulu Police seeking suspects in multiple hit-and-runs
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are asking the public for help in locating suspects regarding two separate hit-and-run incidents in the Honolulu area. On Saturday, December 17, 2022 around 2:55 p.m., a cyclist heading south on Kalakaua Ave was hit by a westbound-traveling SUV at the Ala Wai Boulevard intersection. The SUV fled the scene and did not render aid to the cyclist. The person of interest is described as a white male, 5'11, in a grey SUV.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Car crash in Waikiki leaves 82-year-old critically injured
WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 82-year-old man was critically injured Sunday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on Kalakaua Avenue near the Hawaii Convention Center. Honolulu EMS said they responded about 9:53 a.m. A woman in her late 20 was also injured and taken to a hospital in stable condition. Paramedics also...
Pilots injured following plane crash near Molokai Airport
Preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration states that a single-engine Cessna 208 crashed while on approach to Molokai Airport.
First responders busy with multiple rescues
Ocean Safety is an integral part of life here in the islands. The need for ocean safety does not preclude visitors who often get caught up by O'ahu's intense outdoor activities.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 people injured after small cargo plane crashes near Molokai Airport
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were injured after a small cargo plane crashed near Molokai Airport on Monday morning. The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Cessna 208 with two people on board crashed around 5 a.m. while on approach to the airport in Hoolehua. Kamaka Air, a local air...
Government Technology
Drone Interrupts Honolulu Fire and Rescue Helicopter Operations
(TNS) — Honolulu firefighters rescued a distressed hiker at Koko Head Trail this morning — and had to deal with a rogue drone that had reportedly interfered with the emergency operation. The Honolulu Fire Department today said it received a call at around 11 a.m. about a 55-year-old...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County mayor remembers victims of double homicide as pillars of the community
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 21-year-old suspect remains in Hawaii County police custody in connection with the fatal stabbing of his grandparents. Joshua Ho was booked Monday afternoon after police responded to a home in the Panaewa area and found the bodies of Jeffrey and Carla Takamine. The 68-year-olds were the...
Murder case of Hawaii business owners shock community
Big Island police stated that two elderly people are dead following an incident on Makalika Street in Hilo.
Rogue drone nearly thwarts Koko Head rescue
Drones have become more prevalent. From allowing you to view the world from a birds eye view to providing security for both private and military scenarios, drones have made their way into the mainstream.
Murder suspect takes the stand in his own trial
Stephen Brown took the stand today in his trial and said it was his then girlfriend Hailey Dandurand who called the shots and killed Telma Boinville. During his testimony, Brown admitted that he tied up Boinville and her eight-year-old daughter. But, he told jurors that was as far as he went.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Red tape keeps city’s $17M Honolulu housing project for the homeless empty
Hawaii Island man charged with first-degree murder in stabbing deaths of grandparents. Joshua Ho, of Hilo, was also charged with two counts of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder. His bail is set at $2.75 million. Sen. Mazie Hirono held a meeting on Native Hawaiian gender-based violence. Updated: 6 hours...
KITV.com
Honolulu Police shut down King and River Street
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are on scene in Chinatown for an apparent reckless endangering case. As of 8:50 p.m. Friday, the area of North King Street and River Street are currently closed due to an active investigation.
Waikiki roads closed due to structure fire
According to the Honolulu Police Department, Kalia Road and Lewers Street is closed due to a structure fire.
Suspect involved in violent Mililani burglary charged
A suspect has been charged in connection to a burglary in a Mililani home that left an elderly woman hospitalized.
Comments / 0