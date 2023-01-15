Read full article on original website
cw39.com
4 people shot at northeast Houston store, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Four people are recovering Wednesday morning after someone started shooting at a northeast Houston convenience store Tuesday evening. Police said officers were called around 6:50 p.m. to a store at 6729 Lockwood Drive, where three men and one woman were all shot. Two of the victims...
KHOU
Mother seeks answers in deadly 2021 shooting of trans woman outside Chick-Fil-A in west Houston
Iris Santos was gunned down while sitting in front of the Chick-fil-A on Westheimer back in 2021. Her mother believes Iris was killed for being transgender.
'Sleeping in our bars armed' | Houston business owners sick of crime ask city for help
HOUSTON — Fed-up Houston bar owners are putting pressure on city leaders. It comes after repeated break-ins have caused some owners to sleep in their businesses -- armed. A group of bar owners brought their frustrations to Houston City Council on Wednesday. “I have been burglarized 15 times in...
'Please have mercy' | Mother seeking help to find suspect who gunned down trans woman outside Houston Chick-fil-A
HOUSTON — The family of a transgender woman who was shot and killed outside of Chick-fil-A in 2021 is asking for the public's help to find her killer. Iris Santos, 22, was gunned down nearly two years ago on April 23 outside of the fast-food chain on Westheimer Road in west Houston.
Some Texans Want the Houston Taqueria Shooter Charged [VIDEO]
A video has gone viral here in Texas the past few weeks and it looks like some folks want this man charged for his actions. In case you do not know about the situation in Houston a few weeks ago. This security footage went viral of a man stopping a robber at a local restaurant. The robber was 30-year-old Eric Eugene Washington. Now in hindsight, we know that Washington was carrying a plastic gun. From the video, that looks like a real gun, and everyone in there thought it was one as well.
Remains found in woods near where police had narrowed down search for missing woman
HOUSTON — A woman's body was found Wednesday in a wooded area in Sunnyside, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said the discovery was made along Wilmington Street, near the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Reed Road, in southeast Houston. The remains were found near where police narrowed...
Detective believes suspect was convinced to do 'right thing' because mom was there during interview
HOUSTON — It was terrifying to watch when Houston police released a dashcam video showing an Uber driver being held at gunpoint. The driver didn't give up his car and eventually was able to get away, but authorities said he was lucky it played out that way. The incident...
Where's Leslie Obi? HPD homicide investigators comb SE Houston apartment complex
It has been six days and counting since 43-year-old Leslie Obi disappeared. Homicide detectives searched an area on Monday seven miles away from where she was last seen.
Investigation underway after shooting leaves man dead near Houston's Museum District
A detective at the scene told ABC13 that someone saw a body on the ground and called the police. Investigators haven't released a possible motive or suspect description.
cw39.com
Woman shot in attempted robbery at Family Dollar store in north Houston, police said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering Tuesday morning after she was shot during an attempted robbery in Aldine. Crews responded to a hold-up alarm around 9 p.m. Monday night at the Family Dollar store at 11046 Airline Drive near West Road. Police say the clerk was inside the...
Which Houston-area schools have most fights? Map shows where your kids’ school stands
HOUSTON — Parents with kids who attend Houston-area schools have continually expressed that safety is at the top of their minds. KHOU 11 News asked them to fill out a survey about fights and acts of violence at their child’s school. Many of them said it's a problem that's getting worse.
Body of missing man found floating in water in Texas City, police say
TEXAS CITY, Texas — The body of a missing man was found in Texas City Wednesday near a stormwater pump station, police said. City employees took police to the body that was found floating in the water along the 3400 block of Loop 197 North, which is just minutes away from the Gulf Freeway.
KHOU
Fed up with break-ins, Houston bar owners show up at Houston City Council meeting
A group of Houston bar owners is tired of repeated break-ins. They've even been sleeping at their businesses armed in order to deter the thieves from breaking in.
You're Flocked! Suspected porch pirate nabbed in Pearland thanks to surveillance cameras, police say
PEARLAND, Texas — A man charged with stealing packages from a Pearland family's porch was arrested after the victims' security camera and the city's Flock Safety system helped identify him, Pearland police said. Raul Ignacio Ros, 36, surrendered to the Pearland Police Department on Sunday, Jan. 15, after a...
KBTX.com
Hempstead Police investigate murder, one person in custody
HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed in a shooting in Hempstead Tuesday night. Another person was taken to the hospital with a “serious wound” from a gunshot, Hempstead police said. According to a release, police said they responded to the area of 100 Layfette Street for...
Click2Houston.com
Photos released of suspect, vehicle tied to shooting that left 1 dead, 1 critically injured in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Surveillance photos were released of a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of one man and critical injuring of another on Sunday in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported at 1:25 p.m. in the 3300 block of De Soto Street. When...
Woman hit and killed by HPD unit heading to shooting scene
According to police, the officer was on the way to a call when a woman in her 40s stepped off the curb and was hit. She died at the scene.
fox26houston.com
Casket found in ditch of Houston neighborhood
Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
WDSU
Texas baby tries King Cake for the first time
NEW ORLEANS — A little girl from Texas got quite the treat while visiting Louisiana this week. Scarlett Pellerin and her parents, Alexis and Kyle, traveled to Morgan City over the weekend. The family, who lives in Houston, was in the state because Alexis is a krewe captain for...
