A video has gone viral here in Texas the past few weeks and it looks like some folks want this man charged for his actions. In case you do not know about the situation in Houston a few weeks ago. This security footage went viral of a man stopping a robber at a local restaurant. The robber was 30-year-old Eric Eugene Washington. Now in hindsight, we know that Washington was carrying a plastic gun. From the video, that looks like a real gun, and everyone in there thought it was one as well.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO