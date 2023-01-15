ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

4 people shot at northeast Houston store, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Four people are recovering Wednesday morning after someone started shooting at a northeast Houston convenience store Tuesday evening. Police said officers were called around 6:50 p.m. to a store at 6729 Lockwood Drive, where three men and one woman were all shot. Two of the victims...
HOUSTON, TX
US105

Some Texans Want the Houston Taqueria Shooter Charged [VIDEO]

A video has gone viral here in Texas the past few weeks and it looks like some folks want this man charged for his actions. In case you do not know about the situation in Houston a few weeks ago. This security footage went viral of a man stopping a robber at a local restaurant. The robber was 30-year-old Eric Eugene Washington. Now in hindsight, we know that Washington was carrying a plastic gun. From the video, that looks like a real gun, and everyone in there thought it was one as well.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Hempstead Police investigate murder, one person in custody

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed in a shooting in Hempstead Tuesday night. Another person was taken to the hospital with a “serious wound” from a gunshot, Hempstead police said. According to a release, police said they responded to the area of 100 Layfette Street for...
HEMPSTEAD, TX
fox26houston.com

Casket found in ditch of Houston neighborhood

Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
HOUSTON, TX
WDSU

Texas baby tries King Cake for the first time

NEW ORLEANS — A little girl from Texas got quite the treat while visiting Louisiana this week. Scarlett Pellerin and her parents, Alexis and Kyle, traveled to Morgan City over the weekend. The family, who lives in Houston, was in the state because Alexis is a krewe captain for...
MORGAN CITY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy