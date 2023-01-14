ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Why Stevie Nicks Was ‘Thrilled’ To Play ‘Silver Springs’ on Piano

By Julia Dzurillay
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Stevie Nicks is the songwriter behind “Silver Springs,” even playing it for the other band members on the piano. Here’s what producer Ken Caillat said about her experience in the studio for Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours .

Stevie Nicks wrote ‘Dreams,’ ‘Gold Dust Woman,’ ‘Silver Springs,’ and other songs for Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a9edu_0kF7GL3300
Singer Stevie Nicks of British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac in a recording studio in New Haven, Connecticut | Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images

Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac as a duo. As a result, Nicks became the mastermind behind several Fleetwood Mac hits. What made their band unique, though, was their personal connection to their lyrics.

For Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours , Nicks detailed much of her breakup with Buckingham through songs like “Dreams” and the “B-Side” fan favorite “Silver Springs.” Buckingham did the same with “Go Your Own Way,” even if the lyrics weren’t entirely accurate to their relationship.

Stevie Nicks was ‘thrilled’ to play ‘Silver Springs’ on piano for Fleetwood Mac

While creating Rumours, Nicks was asked to perform “Silver Springs” for the band, as noted in Making Rumours: The Inside Story of the Classic Fleetwood Mac Album by Ken Caillat and Steve Stiefel.

“Stevie was thrilled — there was nothing she liked to do better than play her songs on the piano,” Caillat wrote. “Much of the time, Stevie sat curled up on the couch behind us in the control room, with a shawl around her and Ginny at her feet.”

“Sometimes she took baby tokes off a joint and drank tea,” he added. “She could sit for hours on that couch, observing and chatting; she loved to laugh.”

As noted by Genius , this song was excluded from the original Rumours tracklist, with Nicks losing a “battle” for the original. Instead, “Silver Springs” became the B-side to the album’s lead single, “Go Your Own Way.” On Spotify, Nicks is credited as the sole songwriter behind “Silver Springs, with lyrics detailing her relationship with Buckingham.

“Time cast a spell on you,” the outro states. “But you won’t forget me / I know I could have loved you / But you would not let me.”

Related

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham Don’t Fake Their Love for Each Other on Stage, but ‘When You Go Back to Your Separate Dressing Rooms, It’s Over’

Did Stevie Nicks play the piano?

While performing live, Nicks functioned as a vocalist and tambourine player. “Songbird” writer, Christine McVie, often played the keyboard for Fleetwood Mac. During an interview with the Guardian , McVie commented on tour life — and how Nicks always had a piano at her disposal.

“I don’t think I ever had a piano in my room. Stevie always did, but she couldn’t play it ,” McVie laughed. “So she’d have me come down and play. Nothing made me cringe.”

As noted in LitHub , Nicks could play the piano, which was especially important for her songwriting. However, she rarely played instruments for the band’s studio-recorded albums. In the same memoir, Caillat described Nicks as a singer-songwriter “foremost” — “she wasn’t into the technical end of the music.”

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The day the music died’: the musicians we lost in 2022

While 2022 saw its fair share of musical highs and new artists making their breakthroughs, it also felt many losses. Regardless of genre, music lost several of its most revered icons this year. Legends of rock, pop, rap, and country all left us this year, leaving their fans to mourn their loss and celebrate the joy that their music has provided them.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician Dies

There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
Popculture

Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
LAS VEGAS, NV
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
Ceebla Cuud

How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity

Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
Popculture

Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
COLORADO STATE
Popculture

Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years

Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
The Hollywood Reporter

Don Williams, Last Surviving Member of the Williams Brothers Quartet, Dies at 100

Don Williams, who partnered with Andy Williams and their brothers, Dick and Bob, in a singing foursome that performed on the radio, in the movies and with Bing Crosby and Kay Thompson, has died. He was 100. Williams died Friday of natural causes at his home in Branson, Missouri, his wife, Jeanne, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterFred White, Drummer of Earth, Wind & Fire, Dies at 67Rapper Gangsta Boo, Former Member of Three 6 Mafia, Dies at 43Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer and Founding Member, Dies at 45 Born on Oct. 9, 1922, Don was the second oldest of the Wall...
BRANSON, MO
News Breaking LIVE

"Beatles Rival" Dies

British musician Brian Cassar, who was part of the band "Cass and the Cassanovas," who are described as being an "early rival of the Beatles," has died at the age of 86, according to published reports.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

262K+
Followers
125K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy