San Angelo, TX

KLST/KSAN

One hospitalized after driver disregards red light

SAN ANGELO, Texas — One person has been hospitalized after a collision at the intersection of Howard and Freeland. According to officers on the scene, the collision between the white Chevy Silverado (eastbound on Freeland) and a White Dodge pickup (northbound on Howard) was caused by disregarding a red light. It is unknown at this […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo's Favorite Taco Shop is Moving

SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo's favorite taco shop has decided to move. However don't worry your taco boxes aren't going too far. Reyna's Tacos has been at the corner of Concho and Abe for years now and have decided to pack up and move next door to 334 W. Concho Ave. When asked why Reynas is moving, owner of the business Anna Reyna said it was time for a revamp.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Back-to-Back Crashes Take Out Signs on North Bryant Wednesday

SAN ANGELO, TX – A traffic signal and a one way sign were taken out in two crashes on N. Bryant Blvd. and 22nd St. Wednesday morning. According to witnesses on scene, on Jan. 18 from the hours of 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 22nd and N. Bryant for the report of two major crashes.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Homeowners concerned by proposed abandonment of Cox Lane

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Presented during the January 17, 2023, City Council meeting was a proposal to abandon a portion of Cox Lane. Homeowners in the area voiced concerns about heavy traffic, safety and more. The request for the abandonment of a portion of Cox Lane, next to a residential neighborhood, would begin at 1861 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angeloans Angry Over City Plans to Close Cox Lane

SAN ANGELO, TX – The city of San Angelo is looking to combine Cox Lane and Foster Road and it has caused a stir. Citizens are angry. During the San Angelo city council meeting on Jan. 18, 2023, the San Angelo City Council considered whether or not to abandon Cox Ln. Director of Planning & Development Services Jon James gave a presentation on how the closure of the road will help resolve traffic and development issues.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Egg prices impacting West Texas bakery

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It's no surprise prices for some grocery items have increased. In recent weeks, the price for a carton of eggs has gone up and there's been a shortage of them on the shelves. The increase in price for eggs is affecting business owners the most,...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Camaro Causes Crash on Irving St. Sending Driver to Hospital

SAN ANGELO – The driver of a Chevrolet Camero was hospitalized after a crash at the intersection of Irving St. and Ave N. Monday afternoon. According to San Angelo Police Department Investigating officer Younts, the Camero was northbound on Irving St. and a Dodge Journey was westbound on Ave. N. Witnesses say the Journey driver had the right of way.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ktxs.com

Hydrogen Hub Project in progress

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tom Green County officials have worked vigorously for months with major industrial enterprises to put together a Trans Permian Hydrogen Hub. For those who do not know, this hub will supply hydrogen and energy fuels across the United States and globally. San Angelo's Chamber of Commerce and Vice President of Economic Development, expressed why this is an economic milestone for West Texas.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
