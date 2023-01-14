Read full article on original website
Structure fire in south San Angelo
Firefighters responded to a structure in south San Angelo on Wednesday night, January 18, 2023
One hospitalized after driver disregards red light
SAN ANGELO, Texas — One person has been hospitalized after a collision at the intersection of Howard and Freeland. According to officers on the scene, the collision between the white Chevy Silverado (eastbound on Freeland) and a White Dodge pickup (northbound on Howard) was caused by disregarding a red light. It is unknown at this […]
San Angelo's Favorite Taco Shop is Moving
SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo's favorite taco shop has decided to move. However don't worry your taco boxes aren't going too far. Reyna's Tacos has been at the corner of Concho and Abe for years now and have decided to pack up and move next door to 334 W. Concho Ave. When asked why Reynas is moving, owner of the business Anna Reyna said it was time for a revamp.
Back-to-Back Crashes Take Out Signs on North Bryant Wednesday
SAN ANGELO, TX – A traffic signal and a one way sign were taken out in two crashes on N. Bryant Blvd. and 22nd St. Wednesday morning. According to witnesses on scene, on Jan. 18 from the hours of 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 22nd and N. Bryant for the report of two major crashes.
Homeowners concerned by proposed abandonment of Cox Lane
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Presented during the January 17, 2023, City Council meeting was a proposal to abandon a portion of Cox Lane. Homeowners in the area voiced concerns about heavy traffic, safety and more. The request for the abandonment of a portion of Cox Lane, next to a residential neighborhood, would begin at 1861 […]
San Angeloans Angry Over City Plans to Close Cox Lane
SAN ANGELO, TX – The city of San Angelo is looking to combine Cox Lane and Foster Road and it has caused a stir. Citizens are angry. During the San Angelo city council meeting on Jan. 18, 2023, the San Angelo City Council considered whether or not to abandon Cox Ln. Director of Planning & Development Services Jon James gave a presentation on how the closure of the road will help resolve traffic and development issues.
Egg prices impacting West Texas bakery
SAN ANGELO, Texas — It's no surprise prices for some grocery items have increased. In recent weeks, the price for a carton of eggs has gone up and there's been a shortage of them on the shelves. The increase in price for eggs is affecting business owners the most,...
Silver Spur Trade Show returns to San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.
Tom Green County jail logs: January 18, 2023
Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
Legendary North San Angelo Steakhouse Selected to Cook for Governor's Inauguration Tuesday
AUSTIN – San Angelo's own legendary Western Sky Steakhouse will cook for the inauguration celebration Tuesday at the Capitol in Austin. Western Sky, located at 2024 N. Chadbourne St., will prepare Steak Bits and German fries for the thousands invited to the ceremony. The Texas Restaurant Association has been...
WATCH: Camaro Causes Crash on Irving St. Sending Driver to Hospital
SAN ANGELO – The driver of a Chevrolet Camero was hospitalized after a crash at the intersection of Irving St. and Ave N. Monday afternoon. According to San Angelo Police Department Investigating officer Younts, the Camero was northbound on Irving St. and a Dodge Journey was westbound on Ave. N. Witnesses say the Journey driver had the right of way.
Hydrogen Hub Project in progress
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tom Green County officials have worked vigorously for months with major industrial enterprises to put together a Trans Permian Hydrogen Hub. For those who do not know, this hub will supply hydrogen and energy fuels across the United States and globally. San Angelo's Chamber of Commerce and Vice President of Economic Development, expressed why this is an economic milestone for West Texas.
Winters police arrest Abilene man for Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping of child
WINTERS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On Sunday, January 16, 2023, Winters Police Department (WPD) took a report of an attempted Aggravated Kidnapping and Online Solicitation of a Minor. A 12-year-old minor “met” the suspect on social media, and they had been having frequent contact, on the social media account and text messages. The 12-year-old minor agreed […]
Arrests for Public Intoxication & Leaving the Scene of a Crash Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 8 people were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Public Intoxication, Driving While Intoxicated, and Violating a Promise to Appear in Court. 43-year-old Danna Caery was arrested on a variety of...
Driving Without a License, Evading Arrest & Assault by Contact Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Ten individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Assault by Contact, Reckless Driving and Driving without a License. 30-year-old Jesse Byers was arrested by San Angelo Police on a variety...
A New Universal Theme Park 4 Hours from San Angelo
In a recent WalletHub ranking of the best U.S. states to raise a family, Texas scored high on family fun. Of all the states, Texas was third in family fun. Now, it looks like Texas will get a bit more fun. Universal Parks and Resorts has announced that it plans...
