Meridian Naval Air Station salutes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
MERIDIAN NAVAL AIR STATION, Miss. (WTOK) - The base chapel was packed as young military men and women heard the messages about Dr. King’s dream, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Day. A video presentation also highlighted military accomplishments by African Americans. Guest speaker, Bishop Labaron Hedgemon, the...
City of Meridian celebrates MLK Day with parade and ceremony
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the City of Meridian was a day for remembrance and celebration as they hosted its annual parade and ceremony. The keynote speaker James Carter, the founder of the Carter Foundation, wanted to focus on the theme, ‘Saving our Youth to Live the Dream’.
MSU Riley Center announces spring/summer season
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MSU Riley Center announced its 2023 spring/summer lineup Tuesday. The performing arts series is full of headlining musical acts, theater and comedy, featuring one of Mississippi’s own. The always innovative Aquila Theatre presents Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice on February 9, featuring African American...
Mr. Ashley Browne
A visitation for Mr. Ashley Browne will be held on Thursday, January 19th at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home from 5 pm to 7 pm. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Graveside Services will be held at a later date at Capps Cemetery in Tylertown, MS.
Light rain showers can be expected on MLK Day
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day! Highs are warming up to the upper 60s this afternoon, and wind speeds are ranging from 10-20 mph. Carry your umbrella with you if you plan on participating in any MLK Day events. There will be a cloudy view over the area all day, with the possibility for light scattered showers. Even more rain is on the way later this evening into early Tuesday morning, so keep your rain gear close. I hope you all stay safe and have a great day.
breezynews.com
Date and Venue for 2023 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Announced
Mississippi Songwriter of the Year will be at an exciting new location this year!. Join us at Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music’s Historic Ellis Theater in Philadelphia on Saturday, June 24th. Applications for 2023 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year will be accepted beginning on March 1st!. Visit...
‘American Idol' alum CJ Harris dead at 31
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - CJ Harris died of a suspected heart attack. He was 31 years old. Harris competed in season 13 of ‘American Idol’ where he made it to the top six along with fellow Alabamian Jess Meuse. Meuse posted on her Facebook page that her heart...
Condemnation hearing set for The Ruins and the historic E.F. Young Hotel building
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A hearing is set for Feb. 21 at 5:15 p.m. on the condemnation of The Ruins and the historic E.F. Young Hotel building in downtown Meridian. The council will formally vote that day on the status of The Ruins, which is an outdoor property next to the old Young Hotel. The Young family said previously that it has been planning to demolish its building since August 2022, and that taking down its building would also bring down the walls at The Ruins.
Community Foundation names new executive director
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new executive director has been named for the Community Foundation of East Mississippi. Christin Waters takes over for Leigh Thomas, who is retiring this year after five years leading the foundation. The Community Foundation Board said Waters has more than twelve years of leadership in...
WTOK News 11 launches new set
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK-TV News 11 proudly launches its new set in the Meridian, Miss., television market Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Vice President/General Manager Jacque Harms said the team is excited to showcase a project that has taken nine weeks to create and launch. “Every single team member has...
Wildcats officially introduce Marcus Boyles
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School held a press conference on Wednesday to officially introduce Marcus Boyles to the Wildcats. “I’m fired up. I’m ready to get to work. Just excited about what the future can bring,” said Boyles. Boyles arrives from Wayne County, where he...
Meridian deals with ruptured sewer line
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council approved an emergency bypass pump to be installed after discovering a rupture in a sewer line located behind Mississippi Power on Highway 45. Public Works will be setting up a temporary bypass pump to keep a ruptured sewer line from entering Sowashee...
New Business on Carthage Square, ASAP Pub
ASAP Pub held its ribbon cutting ceremony this Saturday, January 14th at 3 pm. The restaurant’s name is an abbreviation for “Alton’s Social Athletic Pub” which pays homage to the grandfather of owner George Crosby. Crosby says the pub will bring good food, drinks, and atmosphere...
Ninth grade could move back to high school next year
STARKVILLE — Ninth grade in the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District could soon move back to Starkville High School. Preliminary open discussions between SOCSD administrators and the board of trustees about moving the ninth grade back to SHS began Tuesday night at the district board meeting at Armstrong Junior High School.
Jones Co. capital murder trial set for Neshoba Co.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The tentative date for a high-profile Jones County murder trial has been set, but it will not be held in Laurel. According to the Jones County District Attorney’s Office, the case against Brandon Lee Gardner and Brooke Taylor Stringer is expected to be heard in late June in Neshoba County Circuit Court. Both suspects will be tried together on one count each of capital murder.
Wicker: Launches tour in Mississippi military bases
Note: The following is Sen. Roger Wicker’s Weekly Report and is provided by the Senator’s office. America’s Pilot Pipeline Runs Through Mississippi. In the movie “Top Gun,” San Diego is referred to as “Fightertown, USA.” With all due respect to Hollywood, our state of Mississippi has multiple fightertowns, and I recently visited two of them: Columbus and Meridian. These were the first two stops in a statewide tour I am taking of Mississippi military bases as I prepare to serve as Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. The visits were especially gratifying to me as a retired Air Force officer. I met with our airmen and base leadership, witnessed their flight operations firsthand, and heard about their successes and challenges. I also met with local community leaders and members of the defense industry who keep our forces well supplied. With 12 military installations and countless defense suppliers across our state, Mississippi should be proud of the role we play in protecting our country.
Missing/Endangered Child Alert
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered / Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Montevious Goss of Louisville, Winston County, MS. He is described as a black male, five-foot-eight inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown braided hair and brown eyes. He was last seen...
Historic Steel House on Poplar turns into Airbnb in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A historic house in Philadelphia now operates as an Airbnb. “In a Southern town you’re not known for your address, you’re known for the name of the house that you live in,” said steel House on Poplar owner, Gwen Alexander. Welcome to the...
