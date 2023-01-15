Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc police offer up to $500 reward following vehicle theft, check forgery incident
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The Manitowoc Police Department is offering a reward, after an incident involving a stolen vehicle and fraudulent checks. Police say they are offering up to a $500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the vehicle theft and check forgery. The...
Fox11online.com
Preliminary hearing postponed for Green Bay teen charged in fatal fentanyl overdose
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A preliminary hearing was postponed Tuesday for a 15-year-old girl accused of providing fatal dose of fentanyl-laced pills to another teen. Maylia Julieanna Paige Sotelo of Green Bay is charged in adult court with first-degree reckless homicide. Defense attorney Trisha Fritz said there are some...
Fox11online.com
Police arrest 62-year-old man after bank robbery on Green Bay's west side
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police arrested a 62-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly robbed a bank on the city's west side. The Green Bay Police Department says it received an alarm call around 4:45 p.m. from a bank in the 200 block of S. Military Avenue. Police say...
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Carson sweeps into Midwest, nears Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson has made its way into the Midwest and is getting closer to hitting our area. Here are photos from Sioux City, Iowa -- showing heavy snowfall in the area. In Northeast Wisconsin, we're expecting to see wet, heavy snow as well. Green Bay and the...
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Carson could solve 'snow deficit' for Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson will be a sight for sore eyes for snow lovers. Between the mild weather and the rain, our weather lately has been almost historically unusual. The middle of January doesn't usually look quite so bare in Northeast Wisconsin. Browns and greens have been dominating the landscape for much of the month.
Fox11online.com
Ship used to service wind farms at sea to be built in Sturgeon Bay
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- A Door County shipbuilder is tapping into a 'green' project. Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding will build a 288-foot wind farm service operation vessel at its shipyard in Sturgeon Bay. These ships are used to transport technicians to service and sustain operation of wind turbines at sea. The...
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley wastewater pipe project nearly ready for bids
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- A project to replace a corroded section of wastewater pipe is almost ready for bids. The Heart of the Valley Metropolitan Sewerage District plans to install a liner along 5.5 miles of concrete pipe. The pipe, called an interceptor, carries wastewater to the treatment plant along the Fox River.
Fox11online.com
Ammonia leak at TNT Crust in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after an ammonia leak in Green Bay. It happened around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday at TNT Crust on Elizabeth Street. Once the Green Bay Metro Fire Department got there, they found a substantial leak in the ammonia coolant system. Three...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin gas prices rising
(WLUK) -- Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have risen 6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.16/g today, according to GasBuddy. Appleton- $3.05/g, up 4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.00/g. Wisconsin- $3.14/g, up 6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.08/g. Michigan- $3.27/g, down 3.1...
Fox11online.com
Zesty's offering free treats to those named Carson in honor of winter storm
(WLUK) -- A Green Bay area frozen custard shop is having a little fun with an upcoming winter storm. Each day this week, Zesty's is playing the name game where it announces a list of names on social media. If your name is on the list, you can stop by a Zesty's location for a free scoop of frozen custard or a latte if you make another purchase.
Fox11online.com
Macht Village Programs to open in Ashwaubenon less than a week after disastrous fire
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Macht Village Programs, an organization that had a building destroyed by a fire last week, now has a new home. Macht Village assists children and young adults with severe emotional and behavioral problems. Smoke billowing over Interstate 41 just south of De Pere caught the eyes of...
Fox11online.com
Resch Expo prepares to host U.S. Championship Cheese Contest
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Titletown is getting ready to host the United States Championship Cheese Contest next month. The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) announced the list experts who will evaluate thousands of dairy products at this year's competition. The event is set for Feb. 21 - Feb. 23 at the...
Fox11online.com
Kaukauna High School hopes new sign sheds light on history of its 'Galloping Ghost'
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WLUK) -- Nearly a year after students raised concerns about the statue in front of Kaukauna High School, a new sign has been added with the hopes of providing a bit more context regarding the unique galloping ghost mascot. Several students voiced their concerns last spring, saying they...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: De Pere holds down top spot
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11 Top 11 boys rankings sees De Pere once again in the No. 1 spot after the Redbirds held off Wisconsin Lutheran 54-52. The rest of the top five is Brillion, Xavier, Little Chute and St. Mary Catholic. Fond du Lac entered the...
Fox11online.com
Good Day Reads: Spine-tingling tales for a stormy night
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - There is nothing like a cold winter night that makes you want snuggle up with a good book, especially when it is a spine-tingling tale! So says Andrea West of the Brown County Library. She joined Rachel Manek on Good Day Wisconsin to share her picks for thrilling reads.
Fox11online.com
Proposed design for Appleton Library eliminates and shifts elements of earlier versions
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Those anxious for the downtown Appleton Public Library to reopen will have to wait. But officials involved in the planning believe changes made to the design are a step in the right direction. “This design is responsive to our community's feedback, and it is going to serve...
Fox11online.com
Give BIG Green Bay announces 45 nonprofits to receive this year's funds
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The 45 nonprofit organizations that will receive money from this year's Give BIG Green Bay campaign have been announced. The Green Bay Packers Foundation and Greater Green Bay Community Foundation say the organizations selected represent a diverse cross-section of organizations serving Brown County. After two years...
Fox11online.com
Pytleski siblings leading Green Bay Southwest
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This season, Connor and Addison Pytleski are just doing what Pyleskis do at Green Bay Southwest -- score points. Connor leads the Trojans' boys basketball team in scoring, while Addison leads the girls team, and they are just following in the footsteps of their older brother, Will, who is Southwest's boys all-time leading scorer with 1,562 career points.
Fox11online.com
NWTC launches nationwide search for new president
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin Technical College has launched a nationwide search for its new president. Current president, Dr. H. Jeffrey Rafn, will retire in June after leading the college for 26 years. “We are committed to finding the next leader to help shape a shared vision for NWTC,”...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: Notre Dame remains at No. 1
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11 Top 11 girls basketball rankings look the same in the top five as Notre Dame, Neenah, Laconia, Hortonville and Freedom occupy the top five spots. Meanwhile, Kaukauna drops out of the rankings and West De Pere enters at No. 9. Here is...
Comments / 0