(WLUK) -- A Green Bay area frozen custard shop is having a little fun with an upcoming winter storm. Each day this week, Zesty's is playing the name game where it announces a list of names on social media. If your name is on the list, you can stop by a Zesty's location for a free scoop of frozen custard or a latte if you make another purchase.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO