Marinette County, WI

Fox11online.com

Winter Storm Carson could solve 'snow deficit' for Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson will be a sight for sore eyes for snow lovers. Between the mild weather and the rain, our weather lately has been almost historically unusual. The middle of January doesn't usually look quite so bare in Northeast Wisconsin. Browns and greens have been dominating the landscape for much of the month.
GREEN BAY, WI
Ship used to service wind farms at sea to be built in Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- A Door County shipbuilder is tapping into a 'green' project. Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding will build a 288-foot wind farm service operation vessel at its shipyard in Sturgeon Bay. These ships are used to transport technicians to service and sustain operation of wind turbines at sea. The...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Fox Valley wastewater pipe project nearly ready for bids

KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- A project to replace a corroded section of wastewater pipe is almost ready for bids. The Heart of the Valley Metropolitan Sewerage District plans to install a liner along 5.5 miles of concrete pipe. The pipe, called an interceptor, carries wastewater to the treatment plant along the Fox River.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Ammonia leak at TNT Crust in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after an ammonia leak in Green Bay. It happened around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday at TNT Crust on Elizabeth Street. Once the Green Bay Metro Fire Department got there, they found a substantial leak in the ammonia coolant system. Three...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wisconsin gas prices rising

(WLUK) -- Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have risen 6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.16/g today, according to GasBuddy. Appleton- $3.05/g, up 4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.00/g. Wisconsin- $3.14/g, up 6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.08/g. Michigan- $3.27/g, down 3.1...
GREEN BAY, WI
Zesty's offering free treats to those named Carson in honor of winter storm

(WLUK) -- A Green Bay area frozen custard shop is having a little fun with an upcoming winter storm. Each day this week, Zesty's is playing the name game where it announces a list of names on social media. If your name is on the list, you can stop by a Zesty's location for a free scoop of frozen custard or a latte if you make another purchase.
GREEN BAY, WI
Resch Expo prepares to host U.S. Championship Cheese Contest

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Titletown is getting ready to host the United States Championship Cheese Contest next month. The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) announced the list experts who will evaluate thousands of dairy products at this year's competition. The event is set for Feb. 21 - Feb. 23 at the...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
FOX 11 Top 11: De Pere holds down top spot

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11 Top 11 boys rankings sees De Pere once again in the No. 1 spot after the Redbirds held off Wisconsin Lutheran 54-52. The rest of the top five is Brillion, Xavier, Little Chute and St. Mary Catholic. Fond du Lac entered the...
DE PERE, WI
Good Day Reads: Spine-tingling tales for a stormy night

GREEN BAY (WLUK) - There is nothing like a cold winter night that makes you want snuggle up with a good book, especially when it is a spine-tingling tale! So says Andrea West of the Brown County Library. She joined Rachel Manek on Good Day Wisconsin to share her picks for thrilling reads.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Give BIG Green Bay announces 45 nonprofits to receive this year's funds

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The 45 nonprofit organizations that will receive money from this year's Give BIG Green Bay campaign have been announced. The Green Bay Packers Foundation and Greater Green Bay Community Foundation say the organizations selected represent a diverse cross-section of organizations serving Brown County. After two years...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Pytleski siblings leading Green Bay Southwest

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This season, Connor and Addison Pytleski are just doing what Pyleskis do at Green Bay Southwest -- score points. Connor leads the Trojans' boys basketball team in scoring, while Addison leads the girls team, and they are just following in the footsteps of their older brother, Will, who is Southwest's boys all-time leading scorer with 1,562 career points.
GREEN BAY, WI
NWTC launches nationwide search for new president

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin Technical College has launched a nationwide search for its new president. Current president, Dr. H. Jeffrey Rafn, will retire in June after leading the college for 26 years. “We are committed to finding the next leader to help shape a shared vision for NWTC,”...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX 11 Top 11: Notre Dame remains at No. 1

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11 Top 11 girls basketball rankings look the same in the top five as Notre Dame, Neenah, Laconia, Hortonville and Freedom occupy the top five spots. Meanwhile, Kaukauna drops out of the rankings and West De Pere enters at No. 9. Here is...
GREEN BAY, WI

