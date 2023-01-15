Former Russian President Medvedev suggests Japanese PM should disembowel himself

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev suggested that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida should disembowel himself as he accused the leader of shameful subservience to the United States.

Medvedev serves as deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council and is considered a prominent ally of President Vladimir Putin.

His comments came after a meeting Friday between Kishida and President Joe Biden , where the two leaders issued a joint statement saying "We state unequivocally that any use of a nuclear weapon by Russia in Ukraine would be an act of hostility against humanity and unjustifiable in any way."

Medvedev said that statement showed paranoia" towards Russia and "betrayed the memory of hundreds of thousands of Japanese who were burned in the nuclear fire of Hiroshima and Nagasaki." He then suggested that Kishida should commit seppuku - a form of suicide by disembowelment.

Medvedev has become increasingly hawkish since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has even referred to Ukrainian's as "cockroaches."

Kishida has not responded to the comment.

