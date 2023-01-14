ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, NY

Rochester Burger King burglarized by person with key

Jan. 17—ROCHESTER — A Burger King on South Broadway was burglarized early in the morning of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen. Video surveillance shows a person using a key to get in the building and entering a combination to get into a safe.
ROCHESTER, NY
Falls police, SPCA investigating dogs abandoned at Hyde Park Boulevard home

Jan. 17—Charges are being sought following the discovery of seven dogs abandoned at a home on Hyde Park Boulevard Tuesday. Investigators responded to the home after receiving complaints that the dogs were abandoned. The home was reported to be in deplorable condition with clutter, trash and animal feces throughout. Investigators at the scene noted that this was probably one of the worst abandonment cases they have ever seen.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY

