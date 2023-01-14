Read full article on original website
College Station boys basketball team locks up Montgomery Lake Creek for 48-42 district win
The College Station boys basketball team got back to its defense-first approach Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. Since giving up 69 points in a losing effort two games ago, the Cougars’ emphasis has been on shoring up their defense, and they did just that Tuesday against Montgomery Lake Creek. With baskets hard to come by, the Cougars did enough on offense to keep the Lions at bay for a 48-42 win in District 21-5A play.
A&M Consolidated boys, College Station girls play league-leaders
The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team will try to climb back into first place in District 21-5A on Tuesday night at 6:30 on the road against league-leading Magnolia West. The Tigers (16-7, 4-1) were heading toward an unbeaten showdown with the Mustangs (14-4, 5-0) until getting upset Friday in Montgomery. The Bears (11-10, 3-2) pulled out a 47-45 overtime victory as Jake Hutchinson capped a 24-point night with a game-winning shot after taking a pass from fellow sophomore Noah Stull. The loss knocked the Tigers from the state rankings and also into a tie with Rudder (22-4, 4-1) for second place in 21-5A. Rudder will be at Montgomery on Tuesday night. The league’s other 6:30 games are Lake Creek at College Station and Brenham at Magnolia.
Rudder boys basketball team cruises past Montgomery
MONTGOMERY — Landon Heslip scored 17 points, and Kevin Holmes had 15 to lead the Rudder boys basketball team past Montgomery 57-33 on Tuesday in District 21-5A play. Lentun King and Jaquise each had eight points for Rudder (23-4, 5-1). The Rangers will host Magnolia West (14-5, 5-1) at...
No. 5 Aggie women's tennis team opens spring season with two shutouts
The fifth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team shut out Houston and Prairie View A&M by 7-0 scores Tuesday at the Mitchell Tennis Center in the Aggies’ dual-match openers. A&M’s Mia Kupres, Daria Smetannikov, Lizanne Boyer and Gianna Pielet each won two singles matches over the doubleheader, while Salma Ewing-Jayci Goldsmith and Pielet-Kupres each won two doubles matches.
No. 23 Texas A&M men's tennis team drops dual-match opener at San Diego
SAN DIEGO — The 23rd Texas A&M men’s tennis team won the doubles point, but San Diego rallied in singles for a 4-3 victory Wednesday in the Aggies’ dual-match season opener. A&M’s JC Roddick and Giulio Perego beat Lambert Ruland and Oliver Tarvet 6-3 at No. 2...
FishTales: Reel Life Adventure Yegua Creek
When Lake Somerville is more than two feet below pool level there is no safe passage into the creeks that feed the lake so to our great surprise there are some whitebass already in the Yegua all the way up to Irwin bridge. Small males mostly which is expected as they are the first to arrive before the party even begins.. JMoe had done well on MLK Monday before the noon hour so we were hoping for a repeat Tuesday afternoon...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 18
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (6) updates to this series since Updated 24 min ago.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bryan. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
RED Program seeks to instill safe driving among Brazos County youth
The RED Program takes no shortcuts when educating young drivers about the dangerous risks impaired driving can cause, even visiting county morgues to drive the point home. Whether it’s taking students to CHI St. Joseph hospital in Brazos County or to neighboring counties where trauma center professionals inform students what can happen if they don’t wear a seat belt to hearing first-hand stories from first responders, hospital trauma staffs and surviving family members about young drivers exhibiting high-risk behaviors behind the wheel, the Reality Education for Drivers Program tells an important story.
New faculty help connect producers with agricultural advancements
Four new faculty additions in the past year to the Department of Soil and Crop Sciences in the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences are increasing Texas A&M AgriLife’s ability to improve Texas agriculture. “The addition of these faculty members helps meet not only the needs of...
BISD board approves Calendar A; option two for school boundaries
The Bryan school board unanimously approved the 2023-24 District Instructional Calendar A and the Bryan Collegiate High School calendar during its meeting Tuesday. While it is typical for it to change every year, the Bryan school district’s calendar has been an extra hot topic the past few weeks. On...
Calendar for Wednesday, Jan. 18
“Peter & The Starcatcher” comes to the Theatre Company (3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan) for five shows this week. This Tony-winning play upends the century-old story of Peter Pan. Adapted from Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson’s best-selling novels. Molly, a Starcatcher-in-training, a young orphan and his mates discover a powerful celestial substance in this journey turned thrilling adventure. Shows 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday. theatrecompany.com/tickets.
How local control works in CS council
“[Ross] Brady, [assistant to the city manager], said local governments bear a responsibility to provide core services for the overall health and well-being of their citizens. Under growth and development, the city will oppose legislation which will erode municipal authority related to development matters, including annexation, eminent domain, zoning, regulatory takings, building codes, tree preservation, and short-term rentals.” (Eagle, Jan. 13)
