Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Related
Portland police at the scene of death investigation
PORTLAND, Maine — Police are on the scene of a death investigation in Portland, authorities say. The Portland Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine officers were called to Fore River Parkway on Wednesday. There is no danger to the public, according to police. Security officials said Northern Light Mercy...
WMTW
Fire burns automotive garage in Alfred
ALFRED, Maine — Fire destroyed a commercial automotive garage in Alfred early Wednesday. Alfred Fire Rescue Chief Chris Carpenter said the fire at 9 Mountain Road was reported at about 4:30 a.m. Firefighters from several area towns helped battle the fire. Four hours later, crews were still actively operating at the scene and smoke and steam were still coming from what remained of the building.
whdh.com
19-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in NH crash
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old suffered serious injuries in a crash between a motorcycle and a sedan in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 1107 Bodwell Road around 2:30 p.m. determined the crash involved a 2017 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle and a 2018 Honda Civic.
Road Trip-Worthy: Famous for Gigantic Sandwiches, Boston North Shore Butcher Shop is Moving
It's always worth the drive if you're all about gigantic, mouthwatering, hand-crafted delectable sandwiches dripping with fresh ingredients. You may have to drive a bit further starting this spring, but that's okay, because road trip-worthy food is something we can all get behind, right?. It's called The Modern Butcher, and...
WGME
Police warn Mainers about potentially 'deadly batch' of drugs following spike in overdoses
Maine has seen a spike in overdoses since the first of the year, according to the Sanford Police Department. Those affected reported using heroin, fentanyl, or a cocaine-heroin mix. Police say this most likely means there is a “deadly batch” that could be out in the community. “Please...
WMUR.com
15-year-old dead after skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain
GILFORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire teenager is dead after a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford. Gilford High School Principal Anthony Sperazzo sent a message to members of the school community on Tuesday morning, saying the victim, Sydnie Quimby, was a freshman at Gilford High School.
NHPR
Police involved in killing of 17-year-old Gilford boy had no previous disciplinary findings
Two police officers involved in a New Year's Day encounter that left a teenager in Gilford dead have no previous formal disciplinary actions in their personnel files, according to records obtained by NHPR. Sergeant Douglas Wall and Officer Nathan Ayotte of the Gilford Police Department responded to the home of...
laconiadailysun.com
Wolfeboro firefighters working to contain fire at Hunter's grocery store Monday night
WOLFEBORO — Firefighters are working to contain a blaze at Hunter's Shop 'n Save on South Main Street Monday night. Several fire companies are responding including from Wolfeboro, West Ossipee and Alton.
Don’t Leave Purses Behind In Your Parked Vehicle, Police Warn
Don't leave your purse in the car or you could fall victim to the Felony Lane Gang which has made its return to northern New England, according to three Maine police departments. Police in York and Kennebunkport warned of a Florida-based group of identity thieves that travel across the United...
YAHOO!
DNA evidence, search history led to murder charge for husband of missing Cohasset woman
QUINCY - DNA evidence that links a missing Cohasset woman to bloody clothes and shoes left in a Swampscott dumpster have led the state to charge her husband with murder. Brian Walshe, husband of missing woman Ana Walsh, was arraigned in Quincy District Court Wednesday on charges of murder and improper disinterment of a body. Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland said it was DNA evidence on a pair of slippers, clothes and a Tyvek disposable suit that led investigators to believe "Brian Walsh dismembered and discarded" his wife's body.
Seabrook, New Hampshire, Fisherwoman Will Feature on Next Season of ‘Wicked Tuna’
Michelle Bancewicz Cicale is one of the most badass women I have ever seen in my life. I so enjoy watching her fishing adventures on social media. I have never had a chance to meet her in person, but I hope to someday. Maybe a smidgeon of her badassery (not a word, I'm aware) will rub off on me.
YAHOO!
UPDATE: Missing Framingham woman is found safe
FRAMINGHAM — Police said a missing Framingham woman has been found. Madeline DeShavo, 33, was last seen about 6 a.m. last Thursdsay. But on Tuesday afternoon, she was discovered to be in Boston with family members and safe, police spokeswoman Lt. Rachel Mickens said. DeShavo is described as being...
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts
Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
manchesterinklink.com
First-responders use off-road vehicle to reach homeless camp in woods for man in need of medical help for burns
MANCHESTER, NH – Firefighters and AMR personnel made their way into the woods using an off-road vehicle in the city’s North End early Monday for a distress call from a homeless encampment, where a man had suffered burns to his foot and leg. AT about 8 a.m. on...
newscentermaine.com
Multiple agencies respond to house fire in Gorham
Homeowners said the fire started around 4 p.m. Sunday. The homeowner said he first heard the alarm while watching the Dolphins-Bills playoff game.
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences. When The Daily Meal recently released its list of the top pizza joints across...
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
Police warn of possible 'gang-related' crimes in Maine
YORK, Maine — Several police departments in Maine are warning people about crimes committed in communities across the state that are possibly tied to an out-of-state gang. Police call them the “Felony Lane Gang”, and say they're known for breaking into vehicles up and down the East Coast.
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
The budding storm AccuWeather meteorologists have been watching since last week began to take shape early Sunday morning in the Atlantic, just a few hundred miles off the East Coast.
New Maine Mall Store Rack Attack to Open in South Portland for 2023
Openings and closings for the Maine Mall are nothing new, as trends in retail are always in flux. Right before the busy holiday season, the Maine Mall saw several new stores open, with most of them not just "seasonal" offerings. Despite the holidays being over, another new store is set to open inside the Maine Mall that will interest many, especially if you love the outdoors.
Comments / 0