wnmufm.org
Woman who died in Marinette fire identified
MARINETTE, WI— Police have released the name of a woman found dead, following a Marinette house fire. It happened January 6 at a home on the 20 block of Terrace Avenue. Firefighters found a deceased woman inside the house. She’s been identified as 54-year-old Julie Ann Price. Officials...
wtaq.com
Preliminary Hearing Postponed for Green Bay Teen Charged in Fatal Fentanyl Overdose
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A preliminary hearing was postponed Tuesday for a 15-year-old girl accused of providing fatal dose of fentanyl-laced pills to another teen. Maylia Julieanna Paige Sotelo of Green Bay is charged in adult court with first-degree reckless homicide. Defense attorney Trisha Fritz said there are...
wearegreenbay.com
Marinette Police identify 54-year-old woman who died in January 6 house fire
MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Marinette County have identified the 54-year-old woman who died in a house fire on January 6, 2023. Police say that Julie Ann Price was the female who died in the house fire on the 200 block of Terrace Avenue in the City of Marinette.
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities searching for 35-year-old last seen in Marinette County
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 35-year-old man. Deputies are looking for Theodore W. Egge, who is 5’11” and weighs around 190 pounds with blue eyes and no hair. “He is not...
Wisconsin woman dies in house fire near Michigan border
Police have identified a woman who was killed in a Wisconsin house fire. According to the Marinette Police Department, 54-year-old Julie Ann Price was found dead at the scene of the fire at 223 Terrace Avenue. Marinette is located just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Police...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Blown Tire Leads To Fatal Traffic Crash In Gladstone
On Sunday, 1-15-23, at about 12:34pm, Deputies with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to US-2 in the Bayview area of Gladstone for a 2 vehicle crash. It appeared a pickup, driven by 81 year old Kenneth Arnold of Cornell, had a tire blow out. This causing him...
WSAW
Hazardous road conditions reported in Langlade County
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy road conditions have created hazardous travel in Langlade County. Around 11 a.m. Monday, the Langlade County Sheriff’s Department reported the highway department has been unable to effectively salt and sand all routes of travel. All secondary routes in Langlade County have experienced patches of...
wearegreenbay.com
Latest updates on this snow system
An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Forerunner: The Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY – As the fate of the Green Bay Correctional Institution hangs in the balance, we take a look at its beginnings and long history in the community. After Wisconsin became a state in 1848, it established its first prison in Waupun to house adult men and women; the adult prison opened in 1851.
wtaq.com
Fond Du Lac Man, Oshkosh Woman Arrested for Over a Dozen Drug Crimes
FOREST COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Fond du Lac man and an Oshkosh woman are in jail and could face a string of charges, after they were allegedly found with fentanyl and methamphetamine in a hotel room in northern Wisconsin. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office said it received a...
wearegreenbay.com
High egg prices impacting shopper’s decisions in northeast Wisconsin
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Whether they are from a duck, chicken, organic, or commercially produced, the cost of eggs has increased significantly, with some places charging as high as $7. Shoppers are not happy with the prices egg retailers have hatched up. Green Bay native Marty Ochs was...
antigotimes.com
Warrant of the Week
The Antigo Police Department holds multiple warrants for Cory W. Resch 29 years old. Resch is. wanted for failure to appear felony threat to law enforcement, OWI 4th and PAC 4th. Also,. additional warrants for operating after being revoked and failure to install an IID. Those with. information on his...
WLUC
Iron Mountain elementary school kicks off ‘Read-A-Thon’ campaign
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - North Elementary School students are nose deep in reading. Tuesday was day two of the school’s new “Read-A-Thon” campaign. Its goal is to encourage students to read while asking for donations from parents for a new feature at the school. “With the...
UPMATTERS
#1 Iron Mountain earns statement win over #2 Kingsford
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – We had a clash between the top two boys teams in division 1-3 on Tuesday night. #1 Iron Mountain went to #2 Kingsford and left with a statement win, 75-51. “Kingsford has a really nice team,” said Bucky Johnson, head coach for the Mountaineers. “Olkky does a really nice job with those kids, they play hard. I think my team had a chip on their shoulder tonight because they wanted to prove that they were the number one team, ranked, playing the number two team, ranked. I think for the most part, we executed our stuff, we scored 75 points against a pretty good defensive club. I just proud of my guys, they played hard, they played unselfish basketball and we had a lot of assists tonight if you looked at the stat column.”
Florence, January 17 High School 🏀 Game Notice
