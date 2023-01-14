ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette County, WI

wnmufm.org

Woman who died in Marinette fire identified

MARINETTE, WI— Police have released the name of a woman found dead, following a Marinette house fire. It happened January 6 at a home on the 20 block of Terrace Avenue. Firefighters found a deceased woman inside the house. She’s been identified as 54-year-old Julie Ann Price. Officials...
MARINETTE, WI
MLive

Wisconsin woman dies in house fire near Michigan border

Police have identified a woman who was killed in a Wisconsin house fire. According to the Marinette Police Department, 54-year-old Julie Ann Price was found dead at the scene of the fire at 223 Terrace Avenue. Marinette is located just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Police...
MARINETTE, WI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Blown Tire Leads To Fatal Traffic Crash In Gladstone

On Sunday, 1-15-23, at about 12:34pm, Deputies with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to US-2 in the Bayview area of Gladstone for a 2 vehicle crash. It appeared a pickup, driven by 81 year old Kenneth Arnold of Cornell, had a tire blow out. This causing him...
DELTA COUNTY, MI
WSAW

Hazardous road conditions reported in Langlade County

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy road conditions have created hazardous travel in Langlade County. Around 11 a.m. Monday, the Langlade County Sheriff’s Department reported the highway department has been unable to effectively salt and sand all routes of travel. All secondary routes in Langlade County have experienced patches of...
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Latest updates on this snow system

An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Forerunner: The Green Bay Correctional Institution

GREEN BAY – As the fate of the Green Bay Correctional Institution hangs in the balance, we take a look at its beginnings and long history in the community. After Wisconsin became a state in 1848, it established its first prison in Waupun to house adult men and women; the adult prison opened in 1851.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Fond Du Lac Man, Oshkosh Woman Arrested for Over a Dozen Drug Crimes

FOREST COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Fond du Lac man and an Oshkosh woman are in jail and could face a string of charges, after they were allegedly found with fentanyl and methamphetamine in a hotel room in northern Wisconsin. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office said it received a...
OSHKOSH, WI
antigotimes.com

Warrant of the Week

The Antigo Police Department holds multiple warrants for Cory W. Resch 29 years old. Resch is. wanted for failure to appear felony threat to law enforcement, OWI 4th and PAC 4th. Also,. additional warrants for operating after being revoked and failure to install an IID. Those with. information on his...
ANTIGO, WI
UPMATTERS

#1 Iron Mountain earns statement win over #2 Kingsford

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – We had a clash between the top two boys teams in division 1-3 on Tuesday night. #1 Iron Mountain went to #2 Kingsford and left with a statement win, 75-51. “Kingsford has a really nice team,” said Bucky Johnson, head coach for the Mountaineers. “Olkky does a really nice job with those kids, they play hard. I think my team had a chip on their shoulder tonight because they wanted to prove that they were the number one team, ranked, playing the number two team, ranked. I think for the most part, we executed our stuff, we scored 75 points against a pretty good defensive club. I just proud of my guys, they played hard, they played unselfish basketball and we had a lot of assists tonight if you looked at the stat column.”
KINGSFORD, MI
Highschool Basketball Pro

Florence, January 17 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Elcho High School basketball team will have a game with Florence High School on January 17, 2023, 15:30:00.
FLORENCE, WI

