KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – We had a clash between the top two boys teams in division 1-3 on Tuesday night. #1 Iron Mountain went to #2 Kingsford and left with a statement win, 75-51. “Kingsford has a really nice team,” said Bucky Johnson, head coach for the Mountaineers. “Olkky does a really nice job with those kids, they play hard. I think my team had a chip on their shoulder tonight because they wanted to prove that they were the number one team, ranked, playing the number two team, ranked. I think for the most part, we executed our stuff, we scored 75 points against a pretty good defensive club. I just proud of my guys, they played hard, they played unselfish basketball and we had a lot of assists tonight if you looked at the stat column.”

KINGSFORD, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO