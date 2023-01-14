HD 50 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announces she is resigning from the Montana Legislature

Read full article on original website
Chet Zaiko
3d ago
There's nothing keeping you in Montana if you don't like it here. Don't trip over the state line on the wY out. Montana doesn't need liberals.
Reply(3)
5
Related
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Legislative update: Greetings from Helena
With sincere enthusiasm I am proud to be representing you during the current session of the Montana Legislature. As the 68th legislative session begins, I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues and the governor on several key initiatives. One of the committees I am privileged to serve on...
Lawmakers eye changes to teacher retirement system
A proposal making its way through the Montana Legislature seeks to alleviate staffing challenges in public schools by relaxing laws governing retirees re-entering the education workforce. One of a growing number of measures designed to address Montana’s teacher shortage, House Bill 117 would increase the amount of money retired educators...
Speaker of the House Says Montanans Should Get Two $500 Checks
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show on Tuesday and answered questions from listeners about what’s happening in the Montana Legislature. Regier said the emphasis is on tax relief for Montanans. Lots of Talk about...
Fairfield Sun Times
'Montana's elections are not for sale'
The Senate will hear a bill Wednesday that aims to keep corporate influences out of the official administration of Montana's elections. Senate Bill 117 would prohibit state and local governments from using outside money to conduct elections. Instead, election administration costs would be required to be paid for with public funds. Senator Shelley Vance, R-Belgrade is sponsoring the bill.
Fairfield Sun Times
Lawmaker, health care rep, call for transparency on $71M in DPHHS budget
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (Photo by Eric Seidle/ For the Daily Montanan). The Department of Public Health and Human Services should specify a plan for the $71 million it wants legislators to approve in the director’s office budget, a lawmaker and medical association director said Tuesday.
Fairfield Sun Times
Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing
Guns and laws (Photo illustration by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan) Erin Harris’s father, a veteran who developed dementia, would point his guns at “imaginary ghosts that were oftentimes innocent people,” she said. He lined his floors and walls with ammunition, she told a House committee...
First abortion bill of 2023 introduced in Montana Legislature
Lawmakers and the public heard occasionally heated testimony Tuesday on a proposal aimed at legislating abortion in Montana, the first abortion-related bill debated before a committee this session. If adopted, Senate Bill 154 would create an act explicitly stating that the Montana Constitution’s right to individual privacy does not guarantee...
Bill Would Let Pharmacists Prescribe Some Medications in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Senator Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, has introduced a bill intended to help address access to prescription medications, especially in rural parts of the state where healthcare providers are not easily accessible. McGillvray said Senate Bill 112 would allow pharmacists to prescribe some medications to patients, but...
mtpr.org
The Session Week 2: Taxes, missing persons and child welfare
Bills to reform Montana tax policy, support missing persons search efforts and overhaul Child Protective Services move through the Legislature. Host Mara Silvers and reporters Ellis Juhlin and Shaylee Ragar discuss the legislation they're watching this week — along with the schisms between and within the parties that are starting to form.
Montana Beware: Bozeman Folks Are Moving To These 5 Montana Towns
Bozeman residents are on the move - but they're trying very hard to stay IN Montana. Some people can't afford housing in the Bozeman area, others are simply not interested in the rapid growth that has taken over the Gallatin Valley. There are so many different reason for people to...
mtpr.org
Bill aims to exempt abortion from Montana's privacy protections
A Republican lawmaker is seeking to add a caveat to the state’s constitutional right to privacy. The language would say that the right does not protect access to abortion. This is the first major abortion-related legislative policy in Montana since Roe v. Wade was overturned. Senate Bill 154 asks...
An Open Letter to Those Who Reserved All of the Montana Campsites
To Those Who Reserved ALL of the Montana Campsites for this Summer,. I have always been happy with my ability to be spontaneous and casually go on adventures here in the great state of Montana. But, thanks to technology and people who are more organized and less spontaneous than I am, it is becoming impossible to live my Montana life like I used to.
Fairfield Sun Times
Report highlights zoning reforms that could improve Montana's housing supply
(The Center Square) – A new report aims to show how California-style zoning practices make it difficult to build affordable starter homes in Montana. The updated Montana Zoning Atlas 2.0 from the Frontier Institute also outlines a "Pro-Housing Platform" with policy solutions that local and state leaders can adopt.
Upcoming Coyote Hunt Raising Funds for Beloved Montana Non Profit
There are countless non-profits in Montana, all of which help literally thousands of residents cope with various challenges. From programs like the Community Diaper Bank (which provided a mind-blowing 300,000 free diapers in the Billings area in 2022) to services for seniors like the Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County, it seems like there is an organization for almost every need.
The Best No-Frills Food Spot in Montana Is Iconic
Not everyone needs all the bells and whistles for an excellent meal. Whether you are in the mood for a burger, sandwich, or another dish, sometimes the best is a meal with no frills. If you are grabbing lunch or dinner in Montana, you typically want a delicious meal, but...
The Best Elementary School In Montana Will Blow Your Mind
When it comes to learning, you want your child to get the best education possible. If you're raising a family in Montana, your schooling options can be limited depending on where you live. While there are private school options, they're spread out across the state. That means your child will likely be enrolled in a public school in the area.
keyzradio.com
How many “Montana Bar” bars are there in the state of Montana?
You may have noticed when doing some driving around Montana, a lot of businesses love to use Montana in their name. Everything from glass, doors, clothing etc. See Also: Great Made In Montana gifts to give. Most of those types of businesses would probably send a cease and desist letter...
New Bill Would Help Montanans House Their Families
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 13, 2023, a pro-housing bill had its first hearing in the state Legislature. Senate Bill 158 would allow families to transfer ownership of properties located within subdivisions to other family members. The bill is sponsored by Senator Jason Ellsworth who is also the President of the Montana Senate.
Billings representative, Stromswold, resigns from the legislature effectively immediately
Citing issues ranging from mental health to attending college, Rep. Mallerie Stromswold, R-Billings, announced Saturday morning that she was resigning her seat in the Montana Legislature effective immediately. She becomes the third Republican representative in the past month to resign. Rep. Becky Beard, R-Helena, resigned in order to take the position of Sen. Terry Gauthier, […] The post Billings representative, Stromswold, resigns from the legislature effectively immediately appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The Top 5 Most Rural Post Offices Of Small Town Montana
Some of the most secluded towns in America are in Montana, so that means that we have some of the most remote United States Post Offices in the country. Where are these (often charming) small town anchors?. I'll admit - I've never heard of a few of these small Montana...
Comments / 6