iBerkshires.com
Taconic Boys Top Chicopee Comp
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Tayvon Sandifer scored 22 points Wednesday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to a 73-69 win over Chicopee Comp. Caesar Santos scored 14, and Jamal Sistrunk added 13 for the Thunder. Taconic (8-2) goes to Agawam on Wednesday.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Boys Knock Off Monument Mountain
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Of all the things in Wednesday’s box score to make Pittsfield boys basketball coach Jerome Edgerton smile, one number jumped off the page. The Generals held 21 point per game scorer Khalil Carlson to just eight points in a 68-58 win to hand Monument Mountain its first loss of the season.
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Boys, Girls Move Up in Season's Second Nordic Race
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. -- The Wahconah boys and girls cross country teams Tuesday placed second in the Berkshire County League's second race of the 2022-23 season at Butternut Ski Area. Mount Greylock's girls and boys took first as they did in the opener at Prospect Mountain. But Wahconah's squads, which...
iBerkshires.com
Armstrong Leads Lenox Past Mount Everett
LENOX, Mass. – For the second night in a row, a county rivalry boys basketball game turned on a big first-quarter run. One night after Wahconah jumped ahead early en route to a win over Drury in Dalton, Lenox built a 24-7 lead in the first quarter and went on to a 76-56 win over Mount Everett.
iBerkshires.com
Williams Men Edge Amherst
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Nate Karren scored 25 points Wednesday to lead the Williams College men’s basketball team to a 66-65 win over Amherst. Declan Porter scored 15, and Spencer Spivy added 12 in the win. Williams (16-1, 3-1 NESCAC) hosts Middlebury on Saturday. Women’s Basketball. AMHERST, Mass....
iBerkshires.com
Monument Girls Impress at Season's Second Slalom
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Pittsfield High’s Grace Ungewitter and Charlie Heimann were the fastest individuals in Wednesday’s slalom race at Bousquet Mountain. The Monument Mountain girls dominated the team competition. Loghan Strzepa placed third to lead a group of six Spartans in the top 10 as the Monument...
iBerkshires.com
Pioneer Valley Boys Top Hoosac Valley
CHESHIRE, Mass. – A hot start early Tuesday got the Pioneer Valley boys basketball team headed in the right direction in a 60-53 win over Hoosac Valley. Kurt Redeker (10 points) and Brayden Thayer (18 points) each hit 3-pointers in an initial 11-2 run for the visitors. Josh Wood (12 points) hit a pair of 3s in the second quarter on his way to a 12-point night.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Girls Bounce Back, Down Chicopee Comp
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Jamie Duquette scored 24 points Tuesday to lead the Pittsfield girls basketball team to a 70-53 win over Chicopee Comp. Harolyn Castillo finished with 15 points and a team-high six rebounds, and Randi Duquette scored 13 for the Generals, who led, 40-26, at half-time. Charlotte Goodnow...
iBerkshires.com
Russell, Sarkis Lead Drury Past Lee
LEE, Mass. – Alyssa Russell and Morgan Sarkis each scored 11 points Wednesday to lead the Drury girls basketball team to a 54-26 win over Lee. Jacinta Felix scored 10,and Lauren Davis and Megan McGrath each had six for the Blue Devils, who jumped out to a 14-3 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
iBerkshires.com
Billetz, Garabedian Lead Hurricanes to Seventh Straight
WESTHAMPTON, Mass. – Gabby Billetz and Taylor Garabedian scored 14 points apiece Tuesday to lead the Hoosac Valley girls basketball team to a 58-42 win over Hampshire Regional. Billet shot 8-for-8 from the free throw line in the game. She and Garabedian combined to shoot 8-for-8 at the stripe...
iBerkshires.com
Renaissance Girls Edge McCann Tech
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – C'Niyah Hines scored 22 points Tuesday to lead the Renaissance girls basketball team to a 44-39 win over McCann Tech. Macey Tatro scored 12 points for the Hornets, which got eight from Faith Brazeau and seven from Amaya Todd. McCann Tech (1-7) hosts Easthampton on...
iBerkshires.com
Amherst Girls Get Two-Point Win at Wahconah
DALTON, Mass. – Tessa Kawall scored 25 points Tuesday to lead the Amherst girls basketball team to a 51-49 win over Wahconah. The Hurricanes outscored the hosts, 24-15, in the second half after trailing by seven at half-time. Olivia Gamberoni scored 21 points, and Grace Wigington added 14 in...
iBerkshires.com
Common Bond for Athletes of the Week Cruz, Duhamel
Pins. It is all about pins for this week's iBerkshires.com Athletes of the Week. One honoree racks them up, while the other one knocks them down. And in return, we pin our weekly honors on Mount Everett's Diego Cruz and Taconic's Mya Duhamel. Cruz needed about 5-1/2 minutes total to...
iBerkshires.com
Hudson Leads Taconic to One-Point Win over West Side
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Alex Hudson scored 18 points, and the Taconic girls basketball team got hot from 3-point range in the third quarter to earn a 47-46 win over West Springfield on Tuesday night. Hudson had two 3s of her four 3s in the third, when the Thunder erased...
iBerkshires.com
Paulo Freire Boys Hold Off Mount Greylock Comeback
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Sandro Diaz scored 22 points Monday to lead the Paulo Freire boys basketball team to a 69-63 win over Mount Greylock. Four players finished in double figures for the Mounties, who rallied back from a 56-44 deficit to start the fourth quarter. Chase Doyle led the...
iBerkshires.com
Calvert Scores his 1000th, Wahconah Holds Off Drury
DALTON, Mass. – There was little doubt that Wahconah’s Brody Calvert would score his 1,000th career point early in Monday’s game against Drury. But even after a 20-4 first quarter for Wahconah, the outcome of the game was a little in doubt midway through the fourth. That...
iBerkshires.com
Wellenkamp, Spartans Stay Unbeaten Headed to Wednesday Showdown with Pittsfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Kyle Wellenkamp scored 15 points Monday to lead the Monument Mountain boys basketball team to a 69-31 win over Baystate Charter. Four different Spartans finished in double figures. Khalil Carlson added 12, and Manny Brown and Griffin McElroy added 11 and 10, respectively. Monument Mountain used...
iBerkshires.com
MCLA Athletics to Celebrate 2023 National Girls and Women in Sports Day
NORTH ADAMS, Mass.— Massachusetts College Of Liberal Arts (MCLA) Athletics will host two events on Feb. 4 to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) – an initiative that dates back to 1987 to encourage the participation of girls and women in sports. Clinic registration is...
iBerkshires.com
Next Generation to Lead Guido's Fresh Marketplace
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The future of Guido's Fresh Marketplace has been assured with a new generation preparing to take on the family business. Chris and Matt Masiero started with a roadside produce stand in 1979 on Route 7 in Pittsfield with a $2,500 loan from their father — after whom the store is named — and shuttled fresh produce from Chelsea Market in Boston.
iBerkshires.com
Mary Lou Accetta Honored for Advocacy In North Berkshires with Peacemaker Award
NORTHADAMS, Mass. — Brooklyn Street Neighbors President Mary Lou Accetta was recognized for her decades of advocacy with the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition's Peacemaker award on Monday. "Mary Lou Accetta has been a tireless advocate for all residents of Berkshire County since her first days as a volunteer at...
