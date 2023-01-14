Pins. It is all about pins for this week's iBerkshires.com Athletes of the Week. One honoree racks them up, while the other one knocks them down. And in return, we pin our weekly honors on Mount Everett's Diego Cruz and Taconic's Mya Duhamel. Cruz needed about 5-1/2 minutes total to...

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO